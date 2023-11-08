TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust ("Choice Properties" or the "Trust") (TSX: CHP.UN) today announced its consolidated financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023. The 2023 Third Quarter Report to Unitholders is available in the Investors section of the Trust's website at www.choicereit.ca, and has been filed on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca.
"We delivered positive operating and financial results in the third quarter. Our performance is supported by stable cash flows, reflecting the strength of our necessity-based portfolio and demand for our well-located industrial assets, as well as an industry leading balance sheet," said Rael Diamond, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Trust. "In a volatile economic environment, Choice is well positioned to execute on our strategic priorities and deliver strong and consistent operating performance."
2023 Third Quarter Highlights
- Reported net income for the quarter of $435.9 million, as compared to net income of $948.1 million in the third quarter of 2022. The decrease in net income from the prior year was primarily due to non-cash fair value changes.
- Reported FFO per unit diluted(1) was $0.250, an increase of 4.6% compared to the third quarter of 2022.
- Period end occupancy of 97.7%.
- Retail at 97.7%, Industrial at 98.3% and Mixed-Use & Residential at 88.6%.
- Same-Asset NOI on a cash basis(1) increased by 4.4% compared to the third quarter of 2022.
- Retail increased by 3.4%;
- Industrial increased by 9.1%; and
- Mixed-Use & Residential increased by 6.8%.
- Transferred $60.6 million of properties under development to income producing status, delivering approximately 322,296 square feet of new GLA on a proportionate share basis(1), including the final phase of the Trust's Horizon Business Park Industrial development in Edmonton, AB.
- Invested $44.8 million of capital in development on a proportionate share basis(1).
- Completed an issuance of $350.0 million Series T senior unsecured debentures bearing interest at 5.699% with a 10.5-year term and repaid upon maturity $200.0 million Series B senior unsecured debentures, bearing interest at 4.903%.
- Obtained CMHC-insured mortgages, secured by two residential properties in Toronto (the Brixton and Liberty House), of $162.1 million at share, bearing interest at an average rate of 4.126% and a term of 10 years.
- Ended the quarter in a strong liquidity position with $1.5 billion of available credit under the Trust's revolving credit facility, a $12.4 billion pool of unencumbered properties and Adjusted Debt to EBITDAFV(1) of 7.4x (net of cash - 7.3x).
- Subsequent to the end of the quarter, transferred two projects from properties under development to income producing status, the Element in Ottawa, ON, a 126 unit residential building, and Choice Industrial Centre in Surrey, BC, a 353,000 sq. ft. new generation industrial facility.
|(1) Refer to Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Additional Financial Information section.
Summary of GAAP Basis Financial Results
($ thousands except where otherwise indicated)
(unaudited)
Three Months
Nine Months
September
September
Change $
September
September
Change $
Net Income
$
435,903
$
948,077
$
(512,174
)
$
1,242,375
$
1,323,253
$
(80,878
)
Net income per unit diluted
0.602
1.310
(0.708
)
1.717
1.829
(0.112
)
Rental revenue
325,077
309,082
15,995
980,061
950,212
29,849
Fair value gain on Exchangeable Units(i)
352,250
577,848
(225,598
)
823,236
1,029,045
(205,809
)
Fair value gains (losses) excluding Exchangeable Units(ii)
(17,339
)
72,906
(90,245
)
100,392
(306,343
)
406,735
Cash flows from operating activities
149,246
196,900
(47,654
)
434,305
471,428
(37,123
)
Weighted average number of Units outstanding - diluted(iii)
723,664,818
723,577,162
87,656
723,667,850
723,530,507
137,343
|(i)
Exchangeable Units are required to be classified as financial liabilities at fair value through profit and loss under GAAP. They are recorded at their fair value based on the market trading price of the Trust Units, which results in a negative impact to the financial results when the Trust Unit price rises and a positive impact when the Trust Unit price declines.
|(ii)
Fair value gains (losses) excluding Exchangeable Units includes adjustments to fair value of investment properties, investment in real estate securities, and unit-based compensation.
|(iii)
Includes Trust Units and Exchangeable Units.
Quarterly Results
Choice Properties reported net income of $435.9 million for the third quarter of 2023 as compared to net income of $948.1 million in the third quarter of 2022. The decrease of $512.2 million compared to the prior year was primarily due to:
- a $225.6 million unfavourable change in the adjustment to the fair value of the Trust's Exchangeable Units due to the change in the Trust's Unit price(i);
- a $206.5 million decrease in income from equity accounted joint ventures primarily due to fair value gains recognized in the industrial development portfolio in 2022; and
- a $114.5 million unfavourable change in the adjustment to the fair value of investment properties, driven by a smaller gain on investment properties in the third quarter of 2023 compared to the third quarter of 2022.
Year-to-date Results
Choice Properties reported net income of $1,242.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 as compared to $1,323.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The decrease of $80.9 million compared to the prior year was mainly due to:
- a $307.3 million decrease in income from equity accounted joint ventures primarily due to fair value gains recognized in the industrial development portfolio in 2022; and
- a $205.8 million unfavourable change in the adjustment to the fair value of the Trust's Exchangeable Units due to the change in the Trust's Unit price; partially offset by
- a $268.9 million favourable change in the adjustment to the fair value of investment properties, driven by the gain on investment properties in 2023 compared to the loss on investment properties in the prior year; and
- a $137.0 million favourable change in the adjustment to the fair value of the Trust's investment in the real estate securities of Allied Properties Exchangeable Limited Partnership, a subsidiary of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust ("Allied"), driven by the mark-to-market loss in 2023 being significantly smaller than the mark-to-market loss recorded in 2022.
Summary of Proportionate Share(1) Financial Results
As at or for the period ended
($ thousands except where otherwise indicated)
Three Months
Nine Months
September
September
Change $
September
September
Change $
Rental revenue(i)
$
344,879
$
328,320
$
16,559
$
1,042,115
$
1,004,843
$
37,272
Net Operating Income ("NOI"), cash basis(i)
244,886
234,540
10,346
732,468
703,116
29,352
Same-Asset NOI, cash basis(i)
235,772
225,748
10,024
702,070
670,672
31,398
Adjustment to fair value of investment properties(i)
26,429
344,245
(317,816
)
204,181
234,606
(30,425
)
Occupancy (% of GLA)
97.7
%
97.7
%
-
%
97.7
%
97.7
%
-
%
Funds from operations ("FFO")(i)
181,013
173,119
7,894
541,494
523,545
17,949
FFO(i) per unit diluted
0.250
0.239
0.011
0.748
0.724
0.024
Adjusted funds from operations ("AFFO")(i)
136,558
130,360
6,198
471,337
454,817
16,520
AFFO(i) per unit diluted
0.189
0.180
0.009
0.651
0.629
0.022
AFFO(i) payout ratio - diluted
99.4
%
102.7
%
(3.3
)%
86.1
%
88.3
%
(2.2
)%
Cash distributions declared
135,684
133,856
1,828
405,846
401,549
4,297
Weighted average number of Units outstanding - diluted(ii)
723,664,818
723,577,162
87,656
723,667,850
723,530,507
137,343
|(i)
Refer to Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Additional Financial Information section.
|(ii)
Includes Trust Units and Exchangeable Units.
Quarterly and Year-to-date Results
For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, Same-Asset NOI, cash basis(i) increased by $10.0 million and $31.4 million, respectively, compared to the prior year, primarily due to increased revenue from higher rental rates on renewals, new leasing, and contractual rent steps, mainly in the retail and industrial portfolios. Higher capital and operating recoveries also contributed to the increases.
FFO increased by $7.9 million and $17.9 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, respectively. The increases were primarily due to the increase in Same-Asset NOI, higher lease surrender revenue, and an increase in interest income. The increases were partially offset by higher interest expense and general and administrative expenses. The nine month increase was also offset by the impact of the sale of six office properties to Allied Properties REIT in the first quarter of 2022 (the "Allied Transaction"). The net impact of the Allied Transaction includes the loss of NOI, partially offset by the distribution and interest income earned from the Class B limited partnership units of Allied Properties Exchangeable Limited Partnership ("Allied Units") and promissory note received from Allied in exchange for the properties sold.
Outlook
We are focused on capital preservation, delivering stable and growing cash flows and net asset value appreciation, all with a long-term focus. Our high-quality portfolio is primarily leased to necessity-based tenants and logistics providers, who are less sensitive to economic volatility and therefore provide stability to our overall portfolio. We continue to experience positive leasing momentum across our portfolio and have successfully completed our 2023 lease renewals. We also continue to advance our development program, with a focus on industrial opportunities, which provides us with the best opportunity to add high-quality real estate to our portfolio at a reasonable cost and drive net asset value appreciation over time.
We are confident that our business model, stable tenant base, strong balance sheet and disciplined approach to financial management will continue to position us well for future success; however, the Trust cannot predict the precise impacts of the broader economic environment on its 2023 financial results. In 2023, Choice Properties has continued to focus on its core business of essential retail and industrial, our growing residential platform and our robust development pipeline, and based on its year-to-date operating and financial performance, including certain non-recurring items now expects:
- Stable occupancy across the portfolio, resulting in 4-5% year-over-year growth in Same-Asset NOI, Cash Basis;
- Annual FFO per unit Diluted in a range of $0.99 to $1.00, reflecting 3-4% year-over-year growth; and
- Stable leverage metrics, targeting Adjusted Debt to EBITDAFV of approximately 7.5x.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Additional Financial Information
In addition to using performance measures determined in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS" or "GAAP"), Choice Properties also measures its performance using certain non-GAAP measures, and provides these measures in this news release so that investors may do the same. Such measures and related per-unit amounts are not defined by IFRS and therefore should not be construed as alternatives to net income or cash flow from operating activities determined in accordance with IFRS. Furthermore, the supplemental measures used by management may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other real estate investment trusts or enterprises. The non-GAAP measures included in this news release are defined and reconciled to the most comparable GAAP measure below. Choice Properties believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to both management and investors in measuring the financial performance and financial condition of the Trust for the reasons outlined below.
|Non-GAAP Measure
Description
Proportionate Share
Net Operating Income ("NOI"), Accounting Basis
NOI, Cash Basis
Same-Asset NOI, Cash Basis
Funds from Operations ("FFO")
Adjusted Funds from Operations ("AFFO")
AFFO Payout Ratio
Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, Amortization and Fair Value ("EBITDAFV")
Total Adjusted Debt
Adjusted Debt to EBITDAFV,
The following table reconciles net income as determined in accordance with GAAP to net income on a proportionate share basis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023:
Three Months
Nine Months
For the periods ended September 30
($ thousands)
GAAP Basis
Consolidation
Proportionate
GAAP Basis
Consolidation
Proportionate
Net Operating Income
Rental revenue
$
325,077
$
19,802
$
344,879
$
980,061
$
62,054
$
1,042,115
Property operating costs
(87,229
)
(6,469
)
(93,698
)
(274,674
)
(20,691
)
(295,365
)
237,848
13,333
251,181
705,387
41,363
746,750
Other Income and Expenses
Interest income
11,147
(2,958
)
8,189
31,443
(10,556
)
20,887
Investment income
5,315
-
5,315
15,945
-
15,945
Fee income
821
-
821
3,162
-
3,162
Net interest expense and other financing charges
(142,292
)
(5,206
)
(147,498
)
(422,774
)
(15,393
)
(438,167
)
General and administrative expenses
(16,420
)
-
(16,420
)
(44,631
)
-
(44,631
)
Share of income from equity accounted joint ventures
4,823
(4,823
)
-
31,000
(31,000
)
-
Amortization of intangible assets
(250
)
-
(250
)
(750
)
-
(750
)
Transaction costs and other related expenses
-
-
-
(34
)
-
(34
)
Adjustment to fair value of unit-based compensation
643
-
643
2,373
-
2,373
Adjustment to fair value of Exchangeable Units
352,250
-
352,250
823,236
-
823,236
Adjustment to fair value of investment properties
26,775
(346
)
26,429
188,595
15,586
204,181
Adjustment to fair value of investment in real estate securities
(44,757
)
-
(44,757
)
(90,576
)
-
(90,576
)
Income before Income Taxes
435,903
-
435,903
1,242,376
-
1,242,376
Income tax recovery (expense)
-
-
-
(1
)
-
(1
)
Net Income
$
435,903
$
-
$
435,903
$
1,242,375
$
-
$
1,242,375
|(i)
Adjustments reflect the Trust's share of net income (loss) from equity accounted joint ventures and financial real estate assets on a proportionately consolidated basis at the Trust's ownership percentage of the related investment.
The following table reconciles net Income as determined in accordance with GAAP to net income on a proportionate share basis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022:
Three Months
Nine Months
For the periods ended September 30
GAAP Basis
Consolidation
Proportionate
GAAP Basis
Consolidation
Proportionate
Net Operating Income
Rental revenue
$
309,082
$
19,238
$
328,320
$
950,212
$
54,631
$
1,004,843
Property operating costs
(85,919
)
(6,321
)
(92,240
)
(276,773
)
(19,259
)
(296,032
)
223,163
12,917
236,080
673,439
35,372
708,811
Other Income and Expenses
Interest income
5,195
202
5,397
14,669
(541
)
14,128
Investment Income
5,165
-
5,165
10,330
-
10,330
Fee income
714
-
714
2,501
-
2,501
Net interest expense and other financing charges
(136,574
)
(4,808
)
(141,382
)
(399,610
)
(11,347
)
(410,957
)
General and administrative expenses
(11,360
)
-
(11,360
)
(33,345
)
-
(33,345
)
Share of income from equity accounted joint ventures
211,279
(211,279
)
-
338,345
(338,345
)
-
Amortization of intangible assets
(250
)
-
(250
)
(750
)
-
(750
)
Transaction costs and other related expenses
(13
)
-
(13
)
(5,026
)
-
(5,026
)
Adjustment to fair value of unit-based compensation
476
-
476
1,474
-
1,474
Adjustment to fair value of Exchangeable Units
577,848
-
577,848
1,029,045
-
1,029,045
Adjustment to fair value of investment properties
141,277
202,968
344,245
(80,255
)
314,861
234,606
Adjustment to fair value of investment in real estate securities
(68,847
)
-
(68,847
)
(227,562
)
-
(227,562
)
Income before Income Taxes
948,073
-
948,073
1,323,255
-
1,323,255
Income tax recovery (expense)
4
-
4
(2
)
-
(2
)
Net Income
$
948,077
$
-
$
948,077
$
1,323,253
$
-
$
1,323,253
|(i)
Adjustments reflect the Trust's share of net income (loss) from equity accounted joint ventures and financial real estate assets on a proportionately consolidated basis at the Trust's ownership percentage of the related investment.
The following table reconciles net income (loss), as determined in accordance with GAAP, to Net Operating Income, Cash Basis, for the periods ended as indicated:
For the periods ended September 30
Three Months
Nine Months
2023
2022
Change $
2023
2022
Change $
Net Income
$
435,903
$
948,077
$
(512,174
)
$
1,242,375
$
1,323,253
$
(80,878
)
Interest income
(11,147
)
(5,195
)
(5,952
)
(31,443
)
(14,669
)
(16,774
)
Investment income
(5,315
)
(5,165
)
(150
)
(15,945
)
(10,330
)
(5,615
)
Fee income
(821
)
(714
)
(107
)
(3,162
)
(2,501
)
(661
)
Net interest expense and other financing charges
142,292
136,574
5,718
422,774
399,610
23,164
General and administrative expenses
16,420
11,360
5,060
44,631
33,345
11,286
Share of income from equity accounted joint ventures
(4,823
)
(211,279
)
206,456
(31,000
)
(338,345
)
307,345
Amortization of intangible assets
250
250
-
750
750
-
Transaction costs and other related expenses
-
13
(13
)
34
5,026
(4,992
)
Adjustment to fair value of unit-based compensation
(643
)
(476
)
(167
)
(2,373
)
(1,474
)
(899
)
Adjustment to fair value of Exchangeable Units
(352,250
)
(577,848
)
225,598
(823,236
)
(1,029,045
)
205,809
Adjustment to fair value of investment properties
(26,775
)
(141,277
)
114,502
(188,595
)
80,255
(268,850
)
Adjustment to fair value of investment in real estate securities
44,757
68,847
(24,090
)
90,576
227,562
(136,986
)
Income tax (recovery) expense
-
(4
)
4
1
2
(1
)
Net Operating Income, Accounting Basis - GAAP
237,848
223,163
14,685
705,387
673,439
31,948
Straight-line rental revenue
839
(995
)
1,834
2,716
(1,716
)
4,432
Lease surrender revenue
(6,219
)
(70
)
(6,149
)
(14,437
)
(2,354
)
(12,083
)
Net Operating Income, Cash Basis - GAAP
232,468
222,098
10,370
693,666
669,369
24,297
Adjustments for equity accounted joint ventures and financial real estate assets
12,418
12,442
(24
)
38,802
33,747
5,055
Net Operating Income, Cash Basis - Proportionate Share
$
244,886
$
234,540
$
10,346
$
732,468
$
703,116
$
29,352
The following table reconciles Net Operating Income, Cash Basis to Same-Asset Net Operating Income, Cash Basis, for the periods ended as indicated:
For the periods ended September 30
Three Months
Nine Months
2023
2022
Change $
2023
2022
Change $
Net Operating Income, Cash Basis - Proportionate Share
$
244,886
$
234,540
$
10,346
$
732,468
$
703,116
$
29,352
Less:
Transactions NOI, Cash Basis
(9,114
)
(8,792
)
(322
)
(30,398
)
(32,444
)
2,046
Same-Asset NOI, Cash Basis
$
235,772
$
225,748
$
10,024
$
702,070
$
670,672
$
31,398
The following table reconciles net income, as determined in accordance with GAAP, to Funds from Operations for the periods ended as indicated:
Three Months
Nine Months
For the periods ended September 30
2023
2022
Change $
2023
2022
Change $
Net Income
$
435,903
$
948,077
$
(512,174
)
$
1,242,375
$
1,323,253
$
(80,878
)
Add (deduct) impact of the following:
Amortization of intangible assets
250
250
-
750
750
-
Transaction costs and other related expenses
-
13
(13
)
34
5,026
(4,992
)
Adjustment to fair value of unit-based compensation
(643
)
(476
)
(167
)
(2,373
)
(1,474
)
(899
)
Adjustment to fair value of Exchangeable Units
(352,250
)
(577,848
)
225,598
(823,236
)
(1,029,045
)
205,809
Adjustment to fair value of investment properties
(26,775
)
(141,277
)
114,502
(188,595
)
80,255
(268,850
)
Adjustment to fair value of investment property held in equity accounted joint ventures
346
(202,968
)
203,314
(15,586
)
(314,861
)
299,275
Adjustment to fair value of investment in real estate securities
44,757
68,847
(24,090
)
90,576
227,562
(136,986
)
Interest otherwise capitalized for development in equity accounted joint ventures
2,933
3,071
(138
)
8,787
5,799
2,988
Exchangeable Units distributions
74,210
73,221
989
221,971
219,663
2,308
Internal expenses for leasing
2,282
2,213
69
6,790
6,615
175
Income tax (recovery) expense
-
(4
)
4
1
2
(1
)
Funds from Operations
$
181,013
$
173,119
$
7,894
$
541,494
$
523,545
$
17,949
FFO per unit - diluted
$
0.250
$
0.239
$
0.011
$
0.748
$
0.724
$
0.024
Weighted average number of Units outstanding - diluted(i)
723,664,818
723,577,162
87,656
723,667,850
723,530,507
137,343
|(i)
Includes Trust Units and Exchangeable Units.
The following table reconciles Funds from Operations to Adjusted Funds from Operations for the periods ended as indicated:
Three Months
Nine Months
For the periods ended September 30
($ thousands)
2023
2022
Change $
2023
2022
Change $
Funds from Operations
$
181,013
$
173,119
$
7,894
$
541,494
$
523,545
$
17,949
Add (deduct) impact of the following:
Internal expenses for leasing
(2,282
)
(2,213
)
(69
)
(6,790
)
(6,615
)
(175
)
Straight-line rental revenue
839
(995
)
1,834
2,716
(1,716
)
4,432
Adjustment for proportionate share of straight-line rental revenue from equity accounted joint ventures and financial real estate assets
(925
)
(475
)
(450
)
(2,359
)
(1,415
)
(944
)
Property capital
(31,513
)
(30,119
)
(1,394
)
(39,025
)
(35,481
)
(3,544
)
Direct leasing costs
(1,681
)
(3,326
)
1,645
(4,265
)
(6,483
)
2,218
Tenant improvements
(8,323
)
(4,757
)
(3,566
)
(18,452
)
(14,194
)
(4,258
)
Adjustment for proportionate share of operating capital expenditures from equity accounted joint ventures and financial real estate assets
(570
)
(874
)
304
(1,982
)
(2,824
)
842
Adjusted Funds from Operations
$
136,558
$
130,360
$
6,198
$
471,337
$
454,817
$
16,520
AFFO per unit - diluted
$
0.189
$
0.180
$
0.009
$
0.651
$
0.629
$
0.022
AFFO payout ratio - diluted(i)
99.4
%
102.7
%
(3.3
)%
86.1
%
88.3
%
(2.2
)%
Distribution declared per unit
$
0.188
$
0.185
$
0.003
$
0.561
$
0.555
$
0.006
Weighted average number of units outstanding - diluted(ii)
723,664,818
723,577,162
87,656
723,667,850
723,530,507
137,343
|(i)
AFFO payout ratio is calculated as cash distributions declared divided by AFFO.
|(ii)
Includes Trust Units and Exchangeable Units.
Management's Discussion and Analysis and Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes
Information appearing in this news release is a select summary of results. This news release should be read in conjunction with the Choice Properties 2023 Third Quarter Report to Unitholders, which includes the condensed consolidated financial statements and MD&A for the Trust, and is available at www.choicereit.ca and on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca.
Conference Call and Webcast
Management will host a conference call on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10:00 AM (ET) with a simultaneous audio webcast. To access via teleconference, please dial (240) 789-2714 or (888) 330-2454 and enter the event passcode: 4788974. The link to the audio webcast will be available on www.choicereit.ca/events-webcasts.
About Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
Choice Properties is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust that creates enduring value through the ownership, operation and development of high-quality commercial and residential properties.
We believe that value comes from creating spaces that improve how our tenants and communities come together to live, work, and connect. We strive to understand the needs of our tenants and manage our properties to the highest standard. We aspire to develop healthy, resilient communities through our dedication to social, economic, and environmental sustainability. In everything we do, we are guided by a shared set of values grounded in Care, Ownership, Respect and Excellence. For more information, visit Choice Properties' website at www.choicereit.ca and Choice Properties' issuer profile at www.sedarplus.ca.
Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to Choice Properties' operations and the environment in which the Trust operates, which are based on management's expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Readers, therefore, should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, a forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. Management undertakes no obligation to publicly update any such statement, to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances, except as required by law.
Numerous risks and uncertainties could cause the Trust's actual results to differ materially from those expressed, implied or projected in the forward-looking statements, including those described in Section 12 "Enterprise Risks and Risk Management" of the Trust's MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2022 and those described in the Trust's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2022.
