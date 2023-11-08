TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust ("Choice Properties" or the "Trust") (TSX: CHP.UN) today announced its consolidated financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023. The 2023 Third Quarter Report to Unitholders is available in the Investors section of the Trust's website at www.choicereit.ca, and has been filed on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca.

" We delivered positive operating and financial results in the third quarter. Our performance is supported by stable cash flows, reflecting the strength of our necessity-based portfolio and demand for our well-located industrial assets, as well as an industry leading balance sheet," said Rael Diamond, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Trust. " In a volatile economic environment, Choice is well positioned to execute on our strategic priorities and deliver strong and consistent operating performance."

2023 Third Quarter Highlights

Reported net income for the quarter of $435.9 million, as compared to net income of $948.1 million in the third quarter of 2022. The decrease in net income from the prior year was primarily due to non-cash fair value changes.

Reported FFO per unit diluted (1) was $0.250, an increase of 4.6% compared to the third quarter of 2022.

was $0.250, an increase of 4.6% compared to the third quarter of 2022. Period end occupancy of 97.7%. Retail at 97.7%, Industrial at 98.3% and Mixed-Use & Residential at 88.6%.

Same-Asset NOI on a cash basis (1) increased by 4.4% compared to the third quarter of 2022. Retail increased by 3.4%; Industrial increased by 9.1%; and Mixed-Use & Residential increased by 6.8%.

increased by 4.4% compared to the third quarter of 2022. Transferred $60.6 million of properties under development to income producing status, delivering approximately 322,296 square feet of new GLA on a proportionate share basis (1) , including the final phase of the Trust's Horizon Business Park Industrial development in Edmonton, AB.

, including the final phase of the Trust's Horizon Business Park Industrial development in Edmonton, AB. Invested $44.8 million of capital in development on a proportionate share basis (1) .

. Completed an issuance of $350.0 million Series T senior unsecured debentures bearing interest at 5.699% with a 10.5-year term and repaid upon maturity $200.0 million Series B senior unsecured debentures, bearing interest at 4.903%.

Obtained CMHC-insured mortgages, secured by two residential properties in Toronto (the Brixton and Liberty House), of $162.1 million at share, bearing interest at an average rate of 4.126% and a term of 10 years.

Ended the quarter in a strong liquidity position with $1.5 billion of available credit under the Trust's revolving credit facility, a $12.4 billion pool of unencumbered properties and Adjusted Debt to EBITDAFV (1) of 7.4x (net of cash - 7.3x).

of 7.4x (net of cash - 7.3x). Subsequent to the end of the quarter, transferred two projects from properties under development to income producing status, the Element in Ottawa, ON, a 126 unit residential building, and Choice Industrial Centre in Surrey, BC, a 353,000 sq. ft. new generation industrial facility.

(1) Refer to Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Additional Financial Information section.

Summary of GAAP Basis Financial Results

($ thousands except where otherwise indicated) (unaudited) Three Months Nine Months September

30, 2023 September

30, 2022 Change $ September

30, 2023 September

30, 2022 Change $ Net Income $ 435,903 $ 948,077 $ (512,174 ) $ 1,242,375 $ 1,323,253 $ (80,878 ) Net income per unit diluted 0.602 1.310 (0.708 ) 1.717 1.829 (0.112 ) Rental revenue 325,077 309,082 15,995 980,061 950,212 29,849 Fair value gain on Exchangeable Units(i) 352,250 577,848 (225,598 ) 823,236 1,029,045 (205,809 ) Fair value gains (losses) excluding Exchangeable Units(ii) (17,339 ) 72,906 (90,245 ) 100,392 (306,343 ) 406,735 Cash flows from operating activities 149,246 196,900 (47,654 ) 434,305 471,428 (37,123 ) Weighted average number of Units outstanding - diluted(iii) 723,664,818 723,577,162 87,656 723,667,850 723,530,507 137,343

(i) Exchangeable Units are required to be classified as financial liabilities at fair value through profit and loss under GAAP. They are recorded at their fair value based on the market trading price of the Trust Units, which results in a negative impact to the financial results when the Trust Unit price rises and a positive impact when the Trust Unit price declines. (ii) Fair value gains (losses) excluding Exchangeable Units includes adjustments to fair value of investment properties, investment in real estate securities, and unit-based compensation. (iii) Includes Trust Units and Exchangeable Units.

Quarterly Results

Choice Properties reported net income of $435.9 million for the third quarter of 2023 as compared to net income of $948.1 million in the third quarter of 2022. The decrease of $512.2 million compared to the prior year was primarily due to:

a $225.6 million unfavourable change in the adjustment to the fair value of the Trust's Exchangeable Units due to the change in the Trust's Unit price (i) ;

; a $206.5 million decrease in income from equity accounted joint ventures primarily due to fair value gains recognized in the industrial development portfolio in 2022; and

a $114.5 million unfavourable change in the adjustment to the fair value of investment properties, driven by a smaller gain on investment properties in the third quarter of 2023 compared to the third quarter of 2022.

Year-to-date Results

Choice Properties reported net income of $1,242.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 as compared to $1,323.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The decrease of $80.9 million compared to the prior year was mainly due to:

a $307.3 million decrease in income from equity accounted joint ventures primarily due to fair value gains recognized in the industrial development portfolio in 2022; and

a $205.8 million unfavourable change in the adjustment to the fair value of the Trust's Exchangeable Units due to the change in the Trust's Unit price; partially offset by

a $268.9 million favourable change in the adjustment to the fair value of investment properties, driven by the gain on investment properties in 2023 compared to the loss on investment properties in the prior year; and

a $137.0 million favourable change in the adjustment to the fair value of the Trust's investment in the real estate securities of Allied Properties Exchangeable Limited Partnership, a subsidiary of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust ("Allied"), driven by the mark-to-market loss in 2023 being significantly smaller than the mark-to-market loss recorded in 2022.

Summary of Proportionate Share(1) Financial Results

As at or for the period ended ($ thousands except where otherwise indicated) Three Months Nine Months September

30, 2023 September

30, 2022 Change $ September

30, 2023 September

30, 2022 Change $ Rental revenue(i) $ 344,879 $ 328,320 $ 16,559 $ 1,042,115 $ 1,004,843 $ 37,272 Net Operating Income ("NOI"), cash basis(i) 244,886 234,540 10,346 732,468 703,116 29,352 Same-Asset NOI, cash basis(i) 235,772 225,748 10,024 702,070 670,672 31,398 Adjustment to fair value of investment properties(i) 26,429 344,245 (317,816 ) 204,181 234,606 (30,425 ) Occupancy (% of GLA) 97.7 % 97.7 % - % 97.7 % 97.7 % - % Funds from operations ("FFO")(i) 181,013 173,119 7,894 541,494 523,545 17,949 FFO(i) per unit diluted 0.250 0.239 0.011 0.748 0.724 0.024 Adjusted funds from operations ("AFFO")(i) 136,558 130,360 6,198 471,337 454,817 16,520 AFFO(i) per unit diluted 0.189 0.180 0.009 0.651 0.629 0.022 AFFO(i) payout ratio - diluted 99.4 % 102.7 % (3.3 )% 86.1 % 88.3 % (2.2 )% Cash distributions declared 135,684 133,856 1,828 405,846 401,549 4,297 Weighted average number of Units outstanding - diluted(ii) 723,664,818 723,577,162 87,656 723,667,850 723,530,507 137,343

(i) Refer to Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Additional Financial Information section. (ii) Includes Trust Units and Exchangeable Units.

Quarterly and Year-to-date Results

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, Same-Asset NOI, cash basis(i) increased by $10.0 million and $31.4 million, respectively, compared to the prior year, primarily due to increased revenue from higher rental rates on renewals, new leasing, and contractual rent steps, mainly in the retail and industrial portfolios. Higher capital and operating recoveries also contributed to the increases.

FFO increased by $7.9 million and $17.9 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, respectively. The increases were primarily due to the increase in Same-Asset NOI, higher lease surrender revenue, and an increase in interest income. The increases were partially offset by higher interest expense and general and administrative expenses. The nine month increase was also offset by the impact of the sale of six office properties to Allied Properties REIT in the first quarter of 2022 (the "Allied Transaction"). The net impact of the Allied Transaction includes the loss of NOI, partially offset by the distribution and interest income earned from the Class B limited partnership units of Allied Properties Exchangeable Limited Partnership ("Allied Units") and promissory note received from Allied in exchange for the properties sold.

Outlook

We are focused on capital preservation, delivering stable and growing cash flows and net asset value appreciation, all with a long-term focus. Our high-quality portfolio is primarily leased to necessity-based tenants and logistics providers, who are less sensitive to economic volatility and therefore provide stability to our overall portfolio. We continue to experience positive leasing momentum across our portfolio and have successfully completed our 2023 lease renewals. We also continue to advance our development program, with a focus on industrial opportunities, which provides us with the best opportunity to add high-quality real estate to our portfolio at a reasonable cost and drive net asset value appreciation over time.

We are confident that our business model, stable tenant base, strong balance sheet and disciplined approach to financial management will continue to position us well for future success; however, the Trust cannot predict the precise impacts of the broader economic environment on its 2023 financial results. In 2023, Choice Properties has continued to focus on its core business of essential retail and industrial, our growing residential platform and our robust development pipeline, and based on its year-to-date operating and financial performance, including certain non-recurring items now expects:

Stable occupancy across the portfolio, resulting in 4-5% year-over-year growth in Same-Asset NOI, Cash Basis;

Annual FFO per unit Diluted in a range of $0.99 to $1.00, reflecting 3-4% year-over-year growth; and

Stable leverage metrics, targeting Adjusted Debt to EBITDAFV of approximately 7.5x.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Additional Financial Information

In addition to using performance measures determined in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS" or "GAAP"), Choice Properties also measures its performance using certain non-GAAP measures, and provides these measures in this news release so that investors may do the same. Such measures and related per-unit amounts are not defined by IFRS and therefore should not be construed as alternatives to net income or cash flow from operating activities determined in accordance with IFRS. Furthermore, the supplemental measures used by management may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other real estate investment trusts or enterprises. The non-GAAP measures included in this news release are defined and reconciled to the most comparable GAAP measure below. Choice Properties believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to both management and investors in measuring the financial performance and financial condition of the Trust for the reasons outlined below.

Non-GAAP Measure Description Proportionate Share Represents financial information adjusted to reflect the Trust's equity accounted joint ventures and financial real estate assets and its share of net income (loss) from equity accounted joint ventures and financial real estate assets on a proportionately consolidated basis at the Trust's ownership percentage of the related investment. Management views this method as relevant in demonstrating the Trust's ability to manage the underlying economics of the related investments, including the financial performance and cash flows and the extent to which the underlying assets are leveraged, which is an important component of risk management. Net Operating Income ("NOI"), Accounting Basis Defined as property rental revenue including straight-line rental revenue, reimbursed contract revenue and lease surrender revenue, less direct property operating expenses and realty taxes, and excludes certain expenses such as interest expense and indirect operating expenses in order to provide results that reflect a property's operations before consideration of how it is financed or the costs of operating the entity in which it is held. Management believes that NOI is an important measure of operating performance for the Trust's commercial real estate assets that is used by real estate industry analysts, investors and management, while also being a key input in determining the fair value of the Choice Properties portfolio. NOI, Cash Basis Defined as property rental revenue excluding straight-line rental revenue, direct property operating expenses and realty taxes and excludes certain expenses such as interest expense and indirect operating expenses in order to provide results that reflect a property's operations before consideration of how it is financed or the costs of operating the entity in which it is held. Management believes that NOI, Cash Basis is a useful measure in understanding period-over-period changes in income from operations due to occupancy, rental rates, operating costs and realty taxes. Same-Asset NOI, Cash Basis



and



Same-Asset NOI, Accounting Basis Same-Asset NOI is used to evaluate the period-over-period performance of those commercial properties and stabilized residential properties, owned and operated by Choice Properties since January 1, 2022, inclusive. NOI from properties that have been (i) purchased, (ii) disposed, (iii) subject to significant change as a result of new development, redevelopment, expansion, or demolition, or (iv) residential properties not yet stabilized (collectively, "Transactions") are excluded from the determination of same-asset NOI. Same-Asset NOI, Cash Basis, is useful in evaluating the realization of contractual rental rate changes embedded in lease agreements and/or the expiry of rent-free periods, while also being a useful measure in understanding period-over-period changes in NOI due to occupancy, rental rates, operating costs and realty taxes, before considering the changes in NOI that can be attributed to the Transactions and development activities. Funds from Operations ("FFO") Calculated in accordance with the Real Property Association of Canada's ("REALpac") Funds From Operations (FFO) & Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) for IFRS issued in January 2022. Management considers FFO to be a useful measure of operating performance as it adjusts for items included in net income (or net loss) that do not arise from operating activities or do not necessarily provide an accurate depiction of the Trust's past or recurring performance, such as adjustments to fair value of Exchangeable Units, investment properties, investment in real estate securities, and unit-based compensation. From time to time, the Trust may enter into transactions that materially impact the calculation and are eliminated from the calculation for management's review purposes. Management uses and believes that FFO is a useful measure of the Trust's performance that, when compared period over period, reflects the impact on operations of trends in occupancy levels, rental rates, operating costs and realty taxes, acquisition activities and interest costs. Adjusted Funds from Operations ("AFFO") Calculated in accordance with REALpac's Funds From Operations (FFO) & Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) for IFRS issued in January 2022. Management considers AFFO to be a useful measure of operating performance as it further adjusts FFO for capital expenditures that sustain income producing properties and eliminates the impact of straight-line rent. AFFO is impacted by the seasonality inherent in the timing of executing property capital projects. In calculating AFFO, FFO is adjusted by excluding straight-line rent adjustments, as well as costs incurred relating to internal leasing activities and property capital projects. Working capital changes, viewed as short-term cash requirements or surpluses, are deemed financing activities pursuant to the methodology and are not considered when calculating AFFO. Capital expenditures which are excluded and not deducted in the calculation of AFFO comprise those which generate a new investment stream, such as constructing a new retail pad during property expansion or intensification, development activities or acquisition activities. Accordingly, AFFO differs from FFO in that AFFO excludes from its definition certain non-cash revenues and expenses recognized under GAAP, such as straight-line rent, but also includes capital and leasing costs incurred during the period which are capitalized for GAAP purposes. From time to time, the Trust may enter into transactions that materially impact the calculation and are eliminated from the calculation for management's review purposes. AFFO Payout Ratio AFFO payout ratio is a supplementary measure used by Management to assess the sustainability of the Trust's distribution payments. The ratio is calculated using cash distributions declared divided by AFFO. Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, Amortization and Fair Value ("EBITDAFV") Defined as net income attributable to Unitholders, reversing, where applicable, income taxes, interest expense, amortization expense, depreciation expense, adjustments to fair value and other adjustments as allowed in the Trust Indentures, as supplemented. Management believes EBITDAFV is useful in assessing the Trust's ability to service its debt, finance capital expenditures and provide distributions to its Unitholders. Total Adjusted Debt Defined as variable rate debt (construction loans, mortgages, and credit facility) and fixed rate debt (senior unsecured debentures, construction loans and mortgages), as measured on a proportionate share basis(1), and does not include the Exchangeable Units which are included as part of unit equity on account of the Exchangeable Units being economically equivalent and receiving equal distributions to the Trust Units. Total Adjusted Debt is also presented on a net basis to include the impact of other finance charges such as debt placement costs and discounts or premiums, and defeasance or other prepayments of debt. Adjusted Debt to EBITDAFV,



and



Adjusted Debt to EBITDAFV, net of cash Calculated as Total Adjusted Debt divided by EBITDAFV. This ratio is used to assess the financial leverage of Choice Properties, measure its ability to meet financial obligations and to provide a snapshot of its balance sheet strength. Management also presents this ratio with Total Adjusted Debt calculated as net of cash and cash equivalents at the measurement date.

The following table reconciles net income as determined in accordance with GAAP to net income on a proportionate share basis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023:

Three Months Nine Months For the periods ended September 30 ($ thousands) GAAP Basis Consolidation

and

eliminations(i) Proportionate

Share Basis GAAP Basis Consolidation

and

eliminations(i) Proportionate

Share Basis Net Operating Income Rental revenue $ 325,077 $ 19,802 $ 344,879 $ 980,061 $ 62,054 $ 1,042,115 Property operating costs (87,229 ) (6,469 ) (93,698 ) (274,674 ) (20,691 ) (295,365 ) 237,848 13,333 251,181 705,387 41,363 746,750 Other Income and Expenses Interest income 11,147 (2,958 ) 8,189 31,443 (10,556 ) 20,887 Investment income 5,315 - 5,315 15,945 - 15,945 Fee income 821 - 821 3,162 - 3,162 Net interest expense and other financing charges (142,292 ) (5,206 ) (147,498 ) (422,774 ) (15,393 ) (438,167 ) General and administrative expenses (16,420 ) - (16,420 ) (44,631 ) - (44,631 ) Share of income from equity accounted joint ventures 4,823 (4,823 ) - 31,000 (31,000 ) - Amortization of intangible assets (250 ) - (250 ) (750 ) - (750 ) Transaction costs and other related expenses - - - (34 ) - (34 ) Adjustment to fair value of unit-based compensation 643 - 643 2,373 - 2,373 Adjustment to fair value of Exchangeable Units 352,250 - 352,250 823,236 - 823,236 Adjustment to fair value of investment properties 26,775 (346 ) 26,429 188,595 15,586 204,181 Adjustment to fair value of investment in real estate securities (44,757 ) - (44,757 ) (90,576 ) - (90,576 ) Income before Income Taxes 435,903 - 435,903 1,242,376 - 1,242,376 Income tax recovery (expense) - - - (1 ) - (1 ) Net Income $ 435,903 $ - $ 435,903 $ 1,242,375 $ - $ 1,242,375

(i) Adjustments reflect the Trust's share of net income (loss) from equity accounted joint ventures and financial real estate assets on a proportionately consolidated basis at the Trust's ownership percentage of the related investment.

The following table reconciles net Income as determined in accordance with GAAP to net income on a proportionate share basis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022:

Three Months Nine Months For the periods ended September 30

($ thousands) GAAP Basis Consolidation

and

eliminations(i) Proportionate

Share Basis GAAP Basis Consolidation

and

eliminations(i) Proportionate

Share Basis Net Operating Income Rental revenue $ 309,082 $ 19,238 $ 328,320 $ 950,212 $ 54,631 $ 1,004,843 Property operating costs (85,919 ) (6,321 ) (92,240 ) (276,773 ) (19,259 ) (296,032 ) 223,163 12,917 236,080 673,439 35,372 708,811 Other Income and Expenses Interest income 5,195 202 5,397 14,669 (541 ) 14,128 Investment Income 5,165 - 5,165 10,330 - 10,330 Fee income 714 - 714 2,501 - 2,501 Net interest expense and other financing charges (136,574 ) (4,808 ) (141,382 ) (399,610 ) (11,347 ) (410,957 ) General and administrative expenses (11,360 ) - (11,360 ) (33,345 ) - (33,345 ) Share of income from equity accounted joint ventures 211,279 (211,279 ) - 338,345 (338,345 ) - Amortization of intangible assets (250 ) - (250 ) (750 ) - (750 ) Transaction costs and other related expenses (13 ) - (13 ) (5,026 ) - (5,026 ) Adjustment to fair value of unit-based compensation 476 - 476 1,474 - 1,474 Adjustment to fair value of Exchangeable Units 577,848 - 577,848 1,029,045 - 1,029,045 Adjustment to fair value of investment properties 141,277 202,968 344,245 (80,255 ) 314,861 234,606 Adjustment to fair value of investment in real estate securities (68,847 ) - (68,847 ) (227,562 ) - (227,562 ) Income before Income Taxes 948,073 - 948,073 1,323,255 - 1,323,255 Income tax recovery (expense) 4 - 4 (2 ) - (2 ) Net Income $ 948,077 $ - $ 948,077 $ 1,323,253 $ - $ 1,323,253

(i) Adjustments reflect the Trust's share of net income (loss) from equity accounted joint ventures and financial real estate assets on a proportionately consolidated basis at the Trust's ownership percentage of the related investment.

The following table reconciles net income (loss), as determined in accordance with GAAP, to Net Operating Income, Cash Basis, for the periods ended as indicated:

For the periods ended September 30

($ thousands) Three Months Nine Months 2023 2022 Change $ 2023 2022 Change $ Net Income $ 435,903 $ 948,077 $ (512,174 ) $ 1,242,375 $ 1,323,253 $ (80,878 ) Interest income (11,147 ) (5,195 ) (5,952 ) (31,443 ) (14,669 ) (16,774 ) Investment income (5,315 ) (5,165 ) (150 ) (15,945 ) (10,330 ) (5,615 ) Fee income (821 ) (714 ) (107 ) (3,162 ) (2,501 ) (661 ) Net interest expense and other financing charges 142,292 136,574 5,718 422,774 399,610 23,164 General and administrative expenses 16,420 11,360 5,060 44,631 33,345 11,286 Share of income from equity accounted joint ventures (4,823 ) (211,279 ) 206,456 (31,000 ) (338,345 ) 307,345 Amortization of intangible assets 250 250 - 750 750 - Transaction costs and other related expenses - 13 (13 ) 34 5,026 (4,992 ) Adjustment to fair value of unit-based compensation (643 ) (476 ) (167 ) (2,373 ) (1,474 ) (899 ) Adjustment to fair value of Exchangeable Units (352,250 ) (577,848 ) 225,598 (823,236 ) (1,029,045 ) 205,809 Adjustment to fair value of investment properties (26,775 ) (141,277 ) 114,502 (188,595 ) 80,255 (268,850 ) Adjustment to fair value of investment in real estate securities 44,757 68,847 (24,090 ) 90,576 227,562 (136,986 ) Income tax (recovery) expense - (4 ) 4 1 2 (1 ) Net Operating Income, Accounting Basis - GAAP 237,848 223,163 14,685 705,387 673,439 31,948 Straight-line rental revenue 839 (995 ) 1,834 2,716 (1,716 ) 4,432 Lease surrender revenue (6,219 ) (70 ) (6,149 ) (14,437 ) (2,354 ) (12,083 ) Net Operating Income, Cash Basis - GAAP 232,468 222,098 10,370 693,666 669,369 24,297 Adjustments for equity accounted joint ventures and financial real estate assets 12,418 12,442 (24 ) 38,802 33,747 5,055 Net Operating Income, Cash Basis - Proportionate Share $ 244,886 $ 234,540 $ 10,346 $ 732,468 $ 703,116 $ 29,352

The following table reconciles Net Operating Income, Cash Basis to Same-Asset Net Operating Income, Cash Basis, for the periods ended as indicated:

For the periods ended September 30

($ thousands) Three Months Nine Months 2023 2022 Change $ 2023 2022 Change $ Net Operating Income, Cash Basis - Proportionate Share $ 244,886 $ 234,540 $ 10,346 $ 732,468 $ 703,116 $ 29,352 Less: Transactions NOI, Cash Basis (9,114 ) (8,792 ) (322 ) (30,398 ) (32,444 ) 2,046 Same-Asset NOI, Cash Basis $ 235,772 $ 225,748 $ 10,024 $ 702,070 $ 670,672 $ 31,398

The following table reconciles net income, as determined in accordance with GAAP, to Funds from Operations for the periods ended as indicated:

Three Months Nine Months For the periods ended September 30

($ thousands) 2023 2022 Change $ 2023 2022 Change $ Net Income $ 435,903 $ 948,077 $ (512,174 ) $ 1,242,375 $ 1,323,253 $ (80,878 ) Add (deduct) impact of the following: Amortization of intangible assets 250 250 - 750 750 - Transaction costs and other related expenses - 13 (13 ) 34 5,026 (4,992 ) Adjustment to fair value of unit-based compensation (643 ) (476 ) (167 ) (2,373 ) (1,474 ) (899 ) Adjustment to fair value of Exchangeable Units (352,250 ) (577,848 ) 225,598 (823,236 ) (1,029,045 ) 205,809 Adjustment to fair value of investment properties (26,775 ) (141,277 ) 114,502 (188,595 ) 80,255 (268,850 ) Adjustment to fair value of investment property held in equity accounted joint ventures 346 (202,968 ) 203,314 (15,586 ) (314,861 ) 299,275 Adjustment to fair value of investment in real estate securities 44,757 68,847 (24,090 ) 90,576 227,562 (136,986 ) Interest otherwise capitalized for development in equity accounted joint ventures 2,933 3,071 (138 ) 8,787 5,799 2,988 Exchangeable Units distributions 74,210 73,221 989 221,971 219,663 2,308 Internal expenses for leasing 2,282 2,213 69 6,790 6,615 175 Income tax (recovery) expense - (4 ) 4 1 2 (1 ) Funds from Operations $ 181,013 $ 173,119 $ 7,894 $ 541,494 $ 523,545 $ 17,949 FFO per unit - diluted $ 0.250 $ 0.239 $ 0.011 $ 0.748 $ 0.724 $ 0.024 Weighted average number of Units outstanding - diluted(i) 723,664,818 723,577,162 87,656 723,667,850 723,530,507 137,343

(i) Includes Trust Units and Exchangeable Units.

The following table reconciles Funds from Operations to Adjusted Funds from Operations for the periods ended as indicated:

Three Months Nine Months For the periods ended September 30 ($ thousands) 2023 2022 Change $ 2023 2022 Change $ Funds from Operations $ 181,013 $ 173,119 $ 7,894 $ 541,494 $ 523,545 $ 17,949 Add (deduct) impact of the following: Internal expenses for leasing (2,282 ) (2,213 ) (69 ) (6,790 ) (6,615 ) (175 ) Straight-line rental revenue 839 (995 ) 1,834 2,716 (1,716 ) 4,432 Adjustment for proportionate share of straight-line rental revenue from equity accounted joint ventures and financial real estate assets (925 ) (475 ) (450 ) (2,359 ) (1,415 ) (944 ) Property capital (31,513 ) (30,119 ) (1,394 ) (39,025 ) (35,481 ) (3,544 ) Direct leasing costs (1,681 ) (3,326 ) 1,645 (4,265 ) (6,483 ) 2,218 Tenant improvements (8,323 ) (4,757 ) (3,566 ) (18,452 ) (14,194 ) (4,258 ) Adjustment for proportionate share of operating capital expenditures from equity accounted joint ventures and financial real estate assets (570 ) (874 ) 304 (1,982 ) (2,824 ) 842 Adjusted Funds from Operations $ 136,558 $ 130,360 $ 6,198 $ 471,337 $ 454,817 $ 16,520 AFFO per unit - diluted $ 0.189 $ 0.180 $ 0.009 $ 0.651 $ 0.629 $ 0.022 AFFO payout ratio - diluted(i) 99.4 % 102.7 % (3.3 )% 86.1 % 88.3 % (2.2 )% Distribution declared per unit $ 0.188 $ 0.185 $ 0.003 $ 0.561 $ 0.555 $ 0.006 Weighted average number of units outstanding - diluted(ii) 723,664,818 723,577,162 87,656 723,667,850 723,530,507 137,343

(i) AFFO payout ratio is calculated as cash distributions declared divided by AFFO. (ii) Includes Trust Units and Exchangeable Units.

