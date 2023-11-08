HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DXP Enterprises, Inc. (the "Company" or "DXPE") (NASDAQ: DXPE) today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. The following are results for the three months ended September 30, 2023, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2022, and for the three months ended June 30, 2023, where appropriate. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures can be found in the back of this press release.

"The Company posted solid third-quarter results in a lessening inflationary market and varied spending by our customers, delivering solid sales, Adjusted EBITDA, earnings per share and Free Cash Flow performance," said David R. Little, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Third Quarter 2023 financial highlights:

Sales increased 8.2 percent to $419.2 million, compared to $387.3 million for the third quarter of 2022, and decreased 2.1 percent compared to the second quarter of 2023.

Net income increased 16.1 percent for the third quarter to $16.2 million, compared to $13.9 million for the corresponding prior-year period.

Earnings per diluted share for the third quarter was $0.93 based upon 17.4 million diluted shares, compared to earnings of $0.71 per diluted share in the third quarter of September 30, 2022, based on 19.7 million diluted shares.

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2023 was $44.0 million compared to $34.3 million for the third quarter of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of sales, or Adjusted EBITDA Margin, was 10.5 percent and 8.9 percent, respectively.

Free Cash Flow for the third quarter of 2023 was $38.3 million compared to $(5.0) million for the third quarter of 2022

David R. Little, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer continued, "We are pleased with our performance in the third quarter as the team maintained momentum and delivered strong year-over-year results. We achieved 8.2 percent sales growth year-over-year, and solid ten percent plus EBITDA margins and growth. DXP's third quarter 2023 sales were $419.2 million. Adjusted EBITDA grew 28.3 percent year-over-year. In terms of our business segments for the third quarter of 2023, sales were $294.5 million for Service Centers, $59.0 million for Innovative Pumping Solutions and $65.8 million for Supply Chain Services. Business segment operating income increased 20.3 percent year-over-year. We believe we are well positioned to outgrow the market and to generate improved operating margins and returns for the benefit of our shareholders as we begin to move into 2024."

Kent Yee, Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President, remarked, "Our third quarter year-over-year financial results continue to reflect the growth we have been experiencing in fiscal year 2023, and reflect our financial goals to grow through a combination of organic and acquisition sales. We had a strong quarter of Free Cash Flow generation, producing $38.3 million in Free Cash Flow during the third quarter. Total debt outstanding as of September 30, 2023, was $424.9 million. DXP's secured leverage ratio or net debt to EBITDA ratio was 2.3:1.0 with a covenant EBITDA of $168.5 million for the last twelve-months ending September 30, 2023. Subsequent to the third quarter, we announced the successful completion of the refinancing of our existing debt plus raising an incremental $125 million. This allowed us to reprice our existing borrowings, saving fifty basis points, while raising incremental monies to help drive anticipated acquisition growth while maintaining liquidity and flexibility. We expect to finish fiscal year 2023 strong with momentum continuing into fiscal year 2024."

DXP ENTERPRISES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS ($ thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Sales $ 419,249 $ 387,314 $ 1,271,556 $ 1,074,537 Cost of sales 293,687 275,681 889,101 763,758 Gross profit 125,562 111,633 382,455 310,779 Selling, general and administrative expenses 89,706 85,094 273,720 236,761 Income from operations 35,856 26,539 108,735 74,018 Other expense, net 1,234 1,565 522 2,941 Interest expense 12,684 6,833 36,068 17,610 Income before income taxes 21,938 18,141 72,145 53,467 Provision for income taxes 5,766 5,097 19,339 13,402 Net income 16,172 13,044 52,806 40,065 Net loss attributable to NCI* - (885 ) - (938 ) Net income attributable to DXP Enterprises, Inc. 16,172 13,929 52,806 41,003 Preferred stock dividend 22 22 67 67 Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 16,150 $ 13,907 $ 52,739 $ 40,936 Diluted earnings per share attributable to DXP Enterprises, Inc. $ 0.93 $ 0.71 $ 2.94 $ 2.10 Weighted average common shares and common equivalent shares outstanding 17,356 19,660 17,944 19,552 *NCI represents non-controlling interest

DXP ENTERPRISES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS ($ thousands) September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 27,176 $ 46,026 Restricted cash 91 91 Accounts receivable, net of allowances for doubtful accounts 320,972 320,880 Inventories 105,145 101,392 Costs and estimated profits in excess of billings 47,211 23,588 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 15,799 21,644 Income taxes receivable 393 2,493 Total current assets $ 516,787 $ 516,114 Property and equipment, net 56,277 45,964 Goodwill 342,122 333,759 Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 67,913 79,585 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 48,462 57,402 Other long-term assets 13,543 4,456 Total assets $ 1,045,104 $ 1,037,280 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Current maturities of debt $ 4,369 $ 4,369 Trade accounts payable 101,439 100,784 Accrued wages and benefits 35,540 26,260 Customer advances 12,595 20,128 Billings in excess of costs and estimated profits 7,181 10,411 Current-portion operating lease liabilities 15,459 18,083 Other current liabilities 45,275 32,866 Total current liabilities $ 221,858 $ 212,901 Long-term debt, less unamortized debt issuance costs 408,105 409,205 Long-term operating lease liabilities 34,028 40,189 Other long-term liabilities 15,469 4,701 Deferred income taxes 2,068 4,892 Total long-term liabilities $ 459,670 $ 458,987 Total Liabilities $ 681,528 $ 671,888 Equity: Total DXP Enterprises, Inc. equity 363,576 365,392 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,045,104 $ 1,037,280

Business segment financial highlights:

Service Centers' revenue for the third quarter was $294.5 million, a 1.3 percent sequential decrease and an increase of 13.2 percent year-over-year with a 14.1 percent operating income margin and a revenue increase of 21.7 percent for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 compared to the same period in 2022.

Innovative Pumping Solutions' revenue for the third quarter was $59.0 million, a sequential decrease of 7.1 percent and a decrease of 0.1 percent year-over-year with a 18.9 percent operating income margin and a revenue increase of 8.5 percent for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 compared to the same period in 2022.

Supply Chain Services' revenue for the third quarter was $65.8 million, a 0.5 percent sequential decrease and a decrease of 3.5 percent year-over-year with a 8.5 percent operating income margin and a revenue increase of 14.0 percent for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 compared to the same period in 2022.

SEGMENT DATA ($ thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, Sales 2023 2022 2023 2022 Service Centers $ 294,458 $ 260,083 $ 888,116 $ 729,977 Innovative Pumping Solutions 58,963 59,044 184,402 169,890 Supply Chain Services 65,828 68,187 199,038 174,670 Total Sales $ 419,249 $ 387,314 $ 1,271,556 $ 1,074,537 Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, Operating Income 2023 2022 2023 2022 Service Centers $ 41,441 $ 35,718 $ 130,274 $ 95,437 Innovative Pumping Solutions 11,155 7,327 31,638 23,122 Supply Chain Services 5,593 5,332 16,522 14,311 Total Segments operating income $ 58,189 $ 48,377 $ 178,434 $ 132,870

Reconciliation of Operating Income for Reportable Segments ($ thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Income from operations for reportable segments $ 58,189 $ 48,377 $ 178,434 $ 132,870 Adjustment for: Amortization of intangibles and fixed assets 5,866 5,132 15,206 13,958 Corporate expenses 16,467 16,706 54,493 44,894 Income from operations $ 35,856 $ 26,539 $ 108,735 $ 74,018 Interest expense 12,684 6,833 36,068 17,610 Other (income) expense, net 1,234 1,565 522 2,941 Income before income taxes $ 21,938 $ 18,141 $ 72,145 $ 53,467

Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information ($ thousands) The following table sets forth the reconciliation of EBITDA, EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin to the most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure (in thousands): Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income attributable to DXP Enterprises, Inc. $ 16,172 $ 13,929 $ 52,806 $ 41,003 Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest - (885 ) - (938 ) Plus: Interest expense 12,684 6,833 36,068 17,610 Plus: Provision for income taxes 5,766 5,097 19,339 13,402 Plus: Depreciation and amortization 7,983 7,493 21,468 21,325 EBITDA $ 42,605 $ 32,467 $ 129,681 $ 92,402 Plus: NCI income (loss) before tax(1) - 159 - 433 Plus: other non-recurring items(2) 551 1,193 551 1,193 Plus: stock compensation expense 864 505 2,211 1,368 Adjusted EBITDA $ 44,020 $ 34,324 $ 132,443 $ 95,396 Operating Income Margin 8.6 % 6.9 % 8.6 % 6.9 % EBITDA Margin 10.2 % 8.4 % 10.2 % 8.6 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin 10.5 % 8.9 % 10.4 % 8.9 % (1) NCI represents non-controlling interest. (2) Other non-recurring items includes the loss associated with closing an international location for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and the loss associated with the sale of a VIE for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information ($ thousands) The following table sets forth the reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to the most comparable GAAP financial measure (in thousands): Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net cash from operating activities $ 39,758 $ (3,432 ) $ 63,775 $ 2,256 Less: purchases of property and equipment (1,486 ) (1,578 ) (7,103 ) (3,426 ) Free Cash Flow $ 38,272 $ (5,010 ) $ 56,672 $ (1,170 )

