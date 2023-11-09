PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BGSF, Inc. (NYSE: BGSF), a growing provider of consulting, managed services, and professional workforce solutions, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended October 1, 2023.

Q3 2023 Highlights from Continuing Operations:

Revenues were $83.5 million, up 6.3% from 2022. Property Management sales grew organically by 8.2% versus the prior year quarter. Professional revenues grew by 5.0%, including acquired revenues, partially offset by an organic contraction of 20.6%, compared to the prior year.

Gross profit was $30.0 million, up 7.1% from 2022. Gross profit margins increased to 35.9% in 2023, from 35.7% in 2022.

Net income from continuing operations was $2.6 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, compared to $4.7 million in 2022, primarily due to increased acquisition amortization and interest expense.

Adjusted EBITDA 1 from continuing operations was $7.9 million (9.4% of revenues), vs. $8.0 million in 2022.

Adjusted EPS1 from continuing operations was $0.36 per diluted share, vs. $0.48 per diluted share in 2022.

Nine Month 2023 Highlights from Continuing Operations2:

Revenues were $239.6 million, up 8.3% from 2022.

Gross profit was $86.3 million, up 12.9% from 2022. Gross profit margins increased to 36.0% in 2023, from 34.6% in 2022.

Operating income (loss) in 2023 includes a non-cash impairment of $22.5 million related to trade name intangible assets from the rebranding to BGSF for all entities. The after-tax impact was $17.1 million or $1.59 per diluted share, using the year-to-date effective tax rate.

Net loss from continuing operations was $11.2 million, or $1.04 per diluted share, compared to net income of $9.8 million in 2022, primarily due to trade name impairment and increased acquisition amortization and interest expense.

Adjusted EBITDA 1 from continuing operations was $19.6 million (8.2% of revenues), vs. $17.4 million in 2022.

Adjusted EPS1 from continuing operations was $0.93 per diluted share in 2023, vs. $1.05 per diluted share in 2022.

Beth A. Garvey, Chair, President, and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Our performance for the third quarter reflects the continued progression of our long-term strategic plans to grow through a combination of organic and inorganic revenues, and by diversifying into higher value, specialized property management and professional consulting that drive improving gross margins. Total third quarter revenues grew by 6.3% to $83.5 million through a combination of acquired revenues and organic growth in property management, partially offset by sales softness on the professional side. For the first nine months of the year, we generated net cash from operations of $15 million.

"Despite a challenging and uncertain macro environment, we continue to focus on our controllable initiatives to drive long-term shareholder value and cash flow to fund additional growth and generate sustainable returns to shareholders through our quarterly cash dividends," concluded Garvey.

1Non-GAAP financial measure. See reconciliation below for details. 22023 operation results includes twenty-three weeks of Arroyo Consulting and thirty-nine weeks of Horn Solutions.

Q3 2023 Cash Dividend Declared:

The Company further announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on November 28, 2023 to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 20, 2023. This marks the 36th consecutive quarterly dividend.

Conference Call

About BGSF

BGSF provides consulting, managed services and professional workforce solutions to a variety of industries through its various divisions in IT, Finance & Accounting, Managed Services, and Property Management (formally known as Real Estate which includes apartment communities and commercial buildings). BGSF has integrated several regional and national brands achieving scalable growth. The Company was ranked by Staffing Industry Analysts as the 121st largest U.S. staffing company and the 52nd largest IT staffing firm in 2023. The Company's disciplined acquisition philosophy, which builds value through both financial growth and the retention of unique and dedicated talent within BGSF's family of companies, has resulted in a seasoned management team with strong tenure and the ability to offer exceptional service to our field talent and client partners while building value for investors. For more information on the Company and its services, please visit its website at https://bgsf.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements in this press release are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future financial performance and the expectations and objectives of our board or management. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements because of various other risks and uncertainties, including those listed in Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and in the Company's other filings and reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All of the risks and uncertainties are beyond the ability of the Company to control, and in many cases, the Company cannot predict the risks and uncertainties that could cause its actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words "allows," "believes," "plans," "expects," "estimates," "should," "would," "may," "might," "forward," "will," "intends," "continue," "outlook," "temporarily," "progressing," "prospects," and "anticipates" and similar expressions as they relate to the Company or its management are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company is not obligated to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect the events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

BGSF, Inc.

GAAP Financial Measures

The following tables have been derived from our unaudited consolidated financial statements and summarize key components of our statements of operations for the periods indicated, as well as a reconciliation of revenue and operating income (loss) from continuing operations by reportable segment to consolidated results for the periods indicated.

Results of Operations (in thousands, except per share amounts) Thirteen Weeks Ended Thirty-nine Weeks Ended October 1,

2023 September 25,

2022 October 1,

2023 September 25,

2022 Revenues $ 83,484 $ 78,508 $ 239,600 $ 221,139 Cost of services 53,505 50,508 153,263 144,649 Gross profit 29,979 28,000 86,337 76,490 Selling, general and administrative expenses 22,679 20,386 68,475 60,001 Impairment losses - - 22,545 - Depreciation and amortization 2,033 1,145 5,729 2,966 Operating income (loss) 5,267 6,469 (10,412 ) 13,523 Interest expense, net (1,672 ) (376 ) (4,375 ) (718 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 3,595 6,093 (14,787 ) 12,805 Income tax (expense) benefit from continuing operations (955 ) (1,441 ) 3,565 (2,961 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations 2,640 4,652 (11,222 ) 9,844 Income from discontinued operations: Income - - - 1,235 Gain on sale - - - 17,266 Income tax expense - - - (4,716 ) Net income (loss) $ 2,640 $ 4,652 $ (11,222 ) $ 23,629 Net income (loss) per share - diluted Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 0.24 $ 0.44 $ (1.04 ) $ 0.93 Net income from discontinued operations: Income - - - 0.12 Gain on sale - - - 1.65 Income tax expense - - - (0.45 ) Net income (loss) per share - diluted $ 0.24 $ 0.44 $ (1.04 ) $ 2.25 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 10,791 10,492 10,753 10,465 Diluted 10,803 10,533 10,753 10,511

Business Segments (in thousands) Thirteen Weeks Ended Thirty-nine Weeks Ended October 1,

2023 September 25,

2022 October 1,

2023 September 25,

2022 Revenue: Property Management $ 35,976 43 % $ 33,241 42 % $ 95,453 40 % $ 89,137 40 % Professional 47,508 57 % 45,267 58 % 144,147 60 % 132,002 60 % Total $ 83,484 100 % $ 78,508 100 % $ 239,600 100 % $ 221,139 100 % Gross profit: Property Management $ 14,197 47 % $ 13,548 48 % $ 38,196 44 % $ 35,093 46 % Professional 15,782 53 % 14,452 52 % 48,141 56 % 41,397 54 % Total $ 29,979 100 % $ 28,000 100 % $ 86,337 100 % $ 76,490 100 % Operating income (loss): Property Management $ 7,212 $ 6,148 $ 17,676 $ 15,000 Professional - without impairment losses 3,253 5,172 9,666 12,458 Professional - impairment losses - - (22,545 ) - Home office (5,198 ) (4,851 ) (15,209 ) (13,935 ) Total $ 5,267 $ 6,469 $ (10,412 ) $ 13,523

The following tables have been derived from our unaudited consolidated financial statements and summarize key components of our balance sheets and statements of cash flows.

Condensed Balance Sheets (in thousands) October 1,

2023 January 1,

2023 Assets Current assets $ 72,689 $ 76,162 Property and equipment, net 1,603 2,081 Intangible assets, net 31,619 47,552 Goodwill 58,453 55,193 Other 19,310 13,685 Total assets $ 183,674 $ 194,673 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Line of credit, current $ 26,666 $ - Long-term debt, current portion 35,000 4,000 Other current 25,582 24,207 Line of credit - 22,303 Long-term debt, less current portion 4,368 40,368 Contingent consideration 3,309 - Other long-term 2,833 3,059 Total liabilities 97,758 93,937 Total stockholders' equity 85,916 100,736 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 183,674 $ 194,673

Working Capital (in thousands) October 1,

2023 January 1,

2023 Working capital $ (14,559 ) $ 47,955 Working capital ratio 0.83 2.70 Condensed Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) Thirty-nine Weeks Ended October 1,

2023 September 25,

2022 Net cash provided by (used in) continuing operations: Operating activities $ 15,094 $ (5,557 ) Investing activities (8,759 ) 25,633 Financing activities (6,335 ) (17,888 ) Net change in cash used in discontinued operations - (2,300 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents $ - $ (112 )

BGSF, Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The financial results of BGSF, Inc. are prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and the rules of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. To help the readers understand the Company's financial performance, the Company supplements its GAAP financial results with Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS.

A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's financial performance that excludes or includes amounts so as to be different than the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statement of income, balance sheet or statement of cash flows of a company. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS are not measurements of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to net income, net income per diluted share, operating income, or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP, or as alternatives to cash flow from operating activities or measures of our liquidity. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS are useful performance measures and are used by us to facilitate a comparison of our operating performance on a consistent basis from period-to-period and to provide for a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business than measures under GAAP can provide alone. In addition, the financial covenants in our credit agreement are based on EBITDA as defined in the credit agreement.

We define "Adjusted EBITDA" as earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, transaction fees and certain non-cash expenses such as impairment losses and share-based compensation expense, as well as certain specific events that management does not consider in assessing our on-going operating performance.

Reconciliation of Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations to Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) Thirteen Weeks Ended Thirty-nine Weeks Ended Trailing Twelve

Months Ended October 1,

2023 September 25,

2022 October 1,

2023 September 25,

2022 October 1,

2023 Income (loss) from continuing operations $ 2,640 $ 4,652 $ (11,222 ) $ 9,844 $ (9,805 ) Income tax expense (benefit) from continuing operations 955 1,441 (3,565 ) 2,961 (2,866 ) Interest expense, net 1,672 376 4,375 718 5,019 Operating income (loss) 5,267 6,469 (10,412 ) 13,523 (7,652 ) Depreciation and amortization 2,033 1,145 5,729 2,966 6,816 Impairment losses - - 22,545 - 22,545 Share-based compensation 408 411 844 865 1,064 Transaction fees 149 6 901 6 1,166 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations $ 7,857 $ 8,031 $ 19,607 $ 17,360 $ 23,939 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (% of revenue) 9.4 % 10.2 % 8.2 % 7.9 % 7.6 %

We define "Adjusted EPS" as diluted earnings per share eliminating amortization expense of intangible assets from acquisitions, transaction fees, and certain non-cash expenses such as impairment losses, as well as certain specific events that management does not consider in assessing our on-going operating performance, net of the respective income tax effect.

Reconciliation of Adjusted EPS Thirteen Weeks Ended Thirty-nine Weeks Ended October 1,

2023 September 25,

2022 October 1,

2023 September 25,

2022 Net income (loss) from continuing operations per diluted share $ 0.24 $ 0.44 $ (1.04 ) $ 0.93 Acquisition amortization 0.15 0.05 0.42 0.16 Impairment losses - - 2.10 - Transaction fees 0.01 - 0.08 - Income tax expense adjustment (0.04 ) (0.01 ) (0.63 ) (0.04 ) Adjusted EPS from continuing operations $ 0.36 $ 0.48 $ 0.93 $ 1.05

