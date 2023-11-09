LG has formed a partnership with the University of Alaska Anchorage to conduct lab research and perform real-world testing of heat pump technologies, with a particular focus on Alaska's extreme temperatures.South Korean electronics giant LG and the University of Alaska Anchorage have formed the Consortium for Advanced Heat Pump Research, the company said in a statement. They will combine lab research and real-world testing on heat pump technologies and electrification solutions. "We joined forces to advance research and push heat pump limits for extreme climates," LG said in a statement. The ...

