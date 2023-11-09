OPPO Teases Find N3 Series: Reimaging Foldables With Unbelievable Camera Innovations

OPPO is set to launch the Find N3 series , comprising of two pro-level foldable devices, redefining the benchmarks of a premium smartphone experience

The Find N3 stands as the ultimate folding smartphone, combining cutting-edge design with unparalleled photography prowess

OPPO Find N3 series will be unveiled at the official launch event in Dubai, taking place on 16th November

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OPPO, the global technology brand, proudly announces the highly anticipated launch of its next-generation Find N3 series in the UAE market. Designed for the future, this series marks a revolutionary leap in mobile technology, introducing two pro-level foldable smartphones that embody the perfect blend of innovation, style, and performance.



Building on the overwhelming excitement arising from the UAE market for cutting-edge foldable smart devices, OPPO presents the Find N3, a testament to pioneering design and groundbreaking technology. The grand unveiling is set to take place at the official launch event in Dubai on 16th November. This exclusive event promises an interactive experience for attendees, spotlighting the device's advanced features. Among its highlights are three professional-grade cameras, including a 48MP ultra-wide and periscope telephoto lens, transforming foldable photography and setting new industry standards.

At the heart of the Find N3 is portrait photography, enhanced by Hasselblad Portrait Mode and OPPO's Computational Photography engine, ensuring superior quality and excellent dynamic range with natural-looking results. Additionally, the Find N3 proudly introduces Sony's groundbreaking 48MP1 LYTIA-T808 sensor, delivering richly detailed photos and videos.

Chi Zhou, President of OPPO MEA, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "With the Find N3 series, we are not merely introducing smartphones; we are ushering in a new era of mobile technology. This series redefines the foldable user experience, aligning with the desires and aspirations of our consumers. Despite its foldable design, the Find N3 remains uncompromised in every aspect, from flagship photography capabilities to powerful performance, ensuring an unparalleld experience for our users."

Beyond its remarkable camera capabilities, the Find N3 boasts a seamless flexion hinge, an immersive display, extended battery life, and rapid charging capabilities, setting a new benchmark for foldables phones. With a commitment to delivering innovative solutions, OPPO has elevated the foldable phone experience, redefining the way users interact with their devices.

OPPO is a leading global smart device brand. Since the launch of its first mobile phone - "Smiley Face" - in 2008, OPPO has been in relentless pursuit of the perfect synergy of aesthetic satisfaction and innovative technology.

OPPO started its journey in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region in 2015. Now OPPO is physically present in more than 13 markets across the region, including Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa.

Based on insights of local consumers in each country, OPPO has evolved the progress of product localisation, taking into consideration several perspectives towards each market, including product localisation, to further meet the core needs of users; marketing localisation, to better communicate with local young customers; and talent localisation, to understand local consumers further and provide an optimum customer service.

Within the last year, OPPO has started to adjust its product line in the Middle East region specifically. This has included the launch of its flagship OPPO Find X Series and the introduction of the OPPO Reno Series. OPPO will continue to evolve its local product line to offer more premium series to consumers in the region.

A forward-thinking international technology company, OPPO strives to be a sustainable company that contributes to a better world and have enacted positive change in every way possible through activating local community initiatives and humanitarian, charity campaigns.

