Aquatech Amsterdam 2023 took place in the Netherlands from November 6th to 9th. In attendance were over 800 exhibitors who showcased the latest advancements in water purification technology, products, and equipment.

China's leading expert in high-end water purifier, ANGEL, made a notable presence at this event. Within its 187-square-meter exhibition booth, ANGEL showcased nine thematic zones, including an experience zone for residential water purification, a display zone for commercial products, a core water purification technology zone, among others.

Established in 1987, ANGEL has been dedicated to water purification for 36 years, garnering over 900 patents and certifications from 8 reputable organizations worldwide. With its cutting-edge water purification technology, ANGEL's innovations have received multiple awards granted by prestigious events such as the International Exhibition of Inventions Geneva and the Asia International Innovative Invention Exhibition.

During the exhibition, ANGEL presented applications and services in water purification technology tailored to various scenarios, such as solutions and innovations for residential drinking water, commercial water dispensers and water purification solutions for the food service industry. The presentation captivated numerous exhibitors, experts, and media attendees, fostering lively discussions and idea exchanges.

ANGEL is dedicated to becoming the global frontrunner in water purification solutions. Its water purification equipment has been employed by prominent companies such as Starbucks, Coca-Cola, Siemens. Looking ahead, ANGEL will prioritize entry into markets in Southeast Asia and beyond, aiming to deliver healthier water purification solutions for consumers worldwide.

