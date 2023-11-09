Anzeige
Donnerstag, 09.11.2023
NuGen Medical und der 600 Mio. Dollar NASDAQ-Mann!
WKN: A2N6F4 | ISIN: FI4000297767
Tradegate
09.11.23
10:50 Uhr
10,084 Euro
+0,022
+0,22 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
OMX Helsinki 25
OMX Copenhagen 25
EURO STOXX 50
09.11.2023 | 10:10
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Change of market segment, short name and trading code for bond loan issued by Nordea Bank Apb on CPH Structured Products

As of November 9, 2023, the following instrument issued by Nordea Bank Apb CPH
Structured Products will change market segment, short name and trading code CPH
Cash Bond Trading. 



ISIN          DK0030524434      
Current Market Segment CPH Structured Products
Current Short name   NBF BB D059      
Current Trading Code  NBF BB D059      
                        
New Market Segment   CPH Cash Bond Trading 
New Short Name     NDA BB D059      
New Trading Code    NDA_BB_D059      


For further information please contact Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Surveillance,
tel. +45 33 93 33 66.
