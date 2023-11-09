Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Change of market segment, short name and trading code for bond loan issued by Nordea Bank Apb on CPH Structured Products

As of November 9, 2023, the following instrument issued by Nordea Bank Apb CPH Structured Products will change market segment, short name and trading code CPH Cash Bond Trading. ISIN DK0030524434 Current Market Segment CPH Structured Products Current Short name NBF BB D059 Current Trading Code NBF BB D059 New Market Segment CPH Cash Bond Trading New Short Name NDA BB D059 New Trading Code NDA_BB_D059 For further information please contact Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66.