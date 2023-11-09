South Korea researchers have developed a cell by merging green algae with carbon nanofibers, in order to generate 9.5 W per cell and achieve a peak efficiency of 0.9%. They claim this is enough to power a micro-generation system for hydrogen production.Scientists from Yonsei University in South Korea have developed a novel method to produce electricity from engineered green algae via a cellular PV power station. The system is designed for hydrogen production. "Material costs of about $1,000 are needed per gram of hydrogen," researcher Hyun S. Ahn told pv magazine. "My coauthors and I are confidently ...

