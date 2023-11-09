TRT World Citizen "Humanitarian Film Festival," organized by TRT to provide film producers with a vital platform to address humanitarian issues from their unique perspectives, was held for the fifth time this year.

The TRT World Citizen "Humanitarian Film Festival" illuminated global issues at the Atatürk Kültür Merkezi in Istanbul on Sunday, November 5th. In its fifth year, the festival focused on themes like war, women's rights, migration, climate change, hunger, and poverty. The winning films were awarded by Presidency's Director of Communications of the Republic of Türkiye Fahrettin Altun and TRT's General Director Mehmet Zahid Sobaci.

Presidency's Director of Communications of the Republic of Türkiye Altun: "This art-powered festival, spotlighting millions in pain and despair, is precious."

Presidency's Director of Communications of the Republic of Türkiye Fahrettin Altun stated, "I hope that this festival, one of the most meaningful manifestations of TRT's human-centered broadcasting policy in recent years, where TRT has been pursuing a 'the essence, the word is human' approach, brings blessings to all of humanity. In today's world, which is going through an extremely critical threshold due to economic crises, pandemics, famine, climate change, and ongoing conflicts, I find this festival, which draws attention to millions of people in pain and despair with the power of art, extremely valuable."

General Director of TRT Sobaci: "We must lift the blockade in the world's mind"

Mehmet Zahid Sobaci, TRT General Director, presented the TRT Special Award to Palestinian director Ahmad Saleh for his film "Night" during the festival.

"As Türkiye's public broadcaster, we prioritize a human-centered approach in our TV and radio channels, digital news platforms, mobile apps, and international digital platform, 'tabii.' Hosting you for the Humanitarian Film Festival in Türkiye, the global conscience, is a pleasure. Recently celebrating our Republic's centenary, we've dedicated a millennium to the well-being of this region, consistently using our power, technology, and will to support the oppressed."

The festival got 370+ film entries from countries like Türkiye, Iran, Germany, Palestine, Italy, Jordan, Kosovo, Pakistan, Hungary, and New Zealand.

The works that received awards:

First Place: "Branka", Ákos K. Kovács (Hungary)

Second Place: "Split Ends", Alireza Kazemipour (Iran)

Third Place: "Displaced", Samir Karahoda (Kosovo)

Climate Awareness Award: "The Sprayer", Farnoosh Abedi (Iran)

TRT Special Award: "Night", Ahmad Saleh (Palestine)

