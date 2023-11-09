OTA Insight Ltd: OTA Insight Rebrands as Lighthouse to Illuminate New Capabilities and Launch of a Unified Commercial Platform

he global leader in cloud-based market intelligence for the travel & hospitality industry, has is now Lighthouse.

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2023 / OTA Insight, the global leader in cloud-based market intelligence for the travel & hospitality industry, has rebranded to Lighthouse. The rebrand consolidates multiple products and acquired companies into a single, unified commercial platform. This shift marks a significant milestone in the company's continued evolution as a unified platform that fundamentally reimagines commercial strategy for the travel and hospitality industry.

Lighthouse

Lighthouse, formerly OTA Insight

The name Lighthouse was chosen to symbolize the company's role in illuminating insights, transforming confusion into clarity, and enabling confident decision making. "Our capabilities and vision have outgrown the OTA Insight name," said Sean Fitzpatrick, CEO. "As Lighthouse, we bring the most accurate, real-time data from multiple sources into a single platform, process that data using the latest AI and machine learning techniques, and complement it with amazing customer service. We listen to our customers and continuously innovate to deliver straightforward, intuitive tools that save time, boost revenue, and remain user-friendly."

The enhanced Lighthouse platform introduces new business intelligence capabilities, new short-term rental insights, and a new look and feel to enhance the user experience for commercial decision makers. Data from strategic acquisitions, including Transparent and Kriya RevGen, is now seamlessly integrated into the Lighthouse platform.

Core Lighthouse products and capabilities include:

Rate Insight: Rate shopping and competitive price intelligence for both hotels and short-term rentals

Rate shopping and competitive price intelligence for both hotels and short-term rentals Market Insight: Forward-looking market demand monitoring to improve forecasting, room price setting, and marketing strategies

Forward-looking market demand monitoring to improve forecasting, room price setting, and marketing strategies Benchmark Insight: Performance benchmarking with market, category, and competitor intelligence

Performance benchmarking with market, category, and competitor intelligence Parity Insight: Performance management tools to measure room price parity across a multitude of distribution channels

Performance management tools to measure room price parity across a multitude of distribution channels Business Intelligence (BI): BI solutions for single-property, multi-property and multi-brand portfolio revenue managers

BI solutions for single-property, multi-property and multi-brand portfolio revenue managers Pricing Assistant: AI-powered room price recommendations with automated workflows

AI-powered room price recommendations with automated workflows Distribution Insight : API monitoring and analytics to measure and optimize distribution performance

: API monitoring and analytics to measure and optimize distribution performance Destination Insight: Supply and demand analytics for DMOs, hotels and short-term rentals

Supply and demand analytics for DMOs, hotels and short-term rentals Hotel Data Solutions: Tool sets to access the largest and most accurate hotel and short-term rental data set in the industry

"Our brand promise has always been to listen to our customers, continually innovate based on the latest technologies, and deliver the best customer service in the industry. We have a new name, and new capabilities, but our core values remain the same," said Fitzpatrick. "Lighthouse reflects not only who we are today, but where we are headed in the future."

Lighthouse currently serves hoteliers across 185 countries. The company's platform is built on data sets covering over 725,000 hotels and 19 million short-term rental properties globally. Revenue and hospitality professionals, destination marketing organizations, asset managers, and short-term rental professionals all rely on Lighthouse to make decisions with confidence.

In conjunction with the brand update, Lighthouse has also launched a new official company website. To learn more and explore the new site, visit www.mylighthouse.com.

About Lighthouse

Lighthouse (formerly OTA Insight) is the leading commercial platform for the travel & hospitality industry. We transform complexity into confidence by providing actionable market insights, business intelligence, and pricing tools that maximize revenue growth.

We continually innovate to deliver the best platform for hospitality professionals to price more effectively, measure performance more efficiently, and understand the market in new ways.

Trusted by over 65,000 hotels in 185 countries, Lighthouse is the only solution that provides real-time hotel and short-term rental data in a single platform. We strive to deliver the best possible experience with unmatched customer service. We consider our clients as true partners - their success is our success.

