Xiao-I Corporation: Xiao-I Hua Zang Ecosystem Empowers Businesses to Achieve Commercialization with the Launch of Healing Smart Speaker

SHANGHAI, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2023 / Xiao-I Corporation (NASDAQ:AIXI) ("Xiao-I" or the "Company"), a leading cognitive artificial intelligence ("AI") enterprise in China, is proud to announce the launch of the Hua Zang Psychological Healing Smart Speaker (the "Healing Smart Speaker"), an innovative product designed to revolutionize the field of digital health.

Designed to enhance the well-being and mental health of users, the Healing Smart Speaker leverages Xiao-I's Hua Zang Universal LLM Ecosystem to interact with users, focusing on individuals who are experiencing low moods, negative thoughts, psychological disorders, or depression. Additionally, the Healing Smart Speaker can administer psychological assessment questionnaires for symptom self-evaluation, offering guidance and analysis based on the assessment results. This approach aids users in gaining a better understanding of their mental state while providing the necessary support and recommendations.

The Healing Smart Speaker's sleep monitoring functionality offers comprehensive sleep data recording and recommends personalized sleep-inducing music, meditation, and related services based on this data. Powered by Hua Zang Universal LLM, the Healing Smart Speaker tailors pre-sleep and sleep adjustment plans for those who have insomnia or are experiencing poor sleep quality. These personalized services aim to provide the most effective assistance to users in improving their sleep quality based on their specific circumstances.

Furthermore, the Healing Smart Speaker continuously updates adjustment plans in real-time based on users' accumulated sleep data and records changes in sleep patterns. This immediate feedback and adaptation enable users to stay informed about their sleep status and receive targeted recommendations for improvement.

By combining psychological health and sleep monitoring, the Healing Smart Speaker offers users a holistic and precise service, helping them establish healthy mental and sleep habits, with a goal of ultimately enhancing both their physical and psychological quality of life.

This product showcases the continuous enhancement of digital health industry services through the application of Hua Zang Universal LLM. With over 20 years of experience, Xiao-I not only leads in cognitive intelligence technology and the AI industry but also pioneers innovative strategies for customizing and commercializing large language models in the business landscape.

On October 26, 2023, Xiao-I launched the Hua Zang Universal LLM Ecosystem, which is designed to realize the achievements implementation and commercialization of Hua Zang Universal LLM, and to cater to a wide range of industries, including finance, public services, healthcare, construction, energy, telecommunications, education, e-commerce, logistics, cultural tourism, media, 3C manufacturing, automotive, pharmaceuticals, energy, law, retail, and other various sectors.

The Hua Zang Smart Speaker is a testament to the effectiveness and versatility of Hua Zang Universal LLM. For businesses looking to harness the power of advanced AI solutions, we believe Xiao-I's Hua Zang Universal LLM Ecosystem offers a great opportunity to embrace the future and create customized, scalable solutions for their specific needs. To learn more about the Hua Zang Universal LLM Ecosystem and explore its potential applications, please visit www.xiaoi.com.

About Xiao-I Corporation

Xiao-I is leading the development of the global AI industry with cognitive intelligence as its core. Since its establishment in 2001, the Company has focused on natural language processing-based cognitive intelligence patents and their industrial applications. Upholding a customer-oriented core value, Xiao-I offers a range of solutions and comprehensive services from technology to products for global enterprise customers.

After over 20 years of dedicated efforts, Xiao-I's technologies have been deployed in thousands of application scenarios across various sectors, such as customer service center, intelligent finance, smart enterprises, smart energy and transportation, smart education, smart healthcare, smart manufacturing, intelligent parks, and intelligent construction and communication. For more information, please visit: www.xiaoi.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "approximates," "assesses," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

