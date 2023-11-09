HoloSolis plans to build Europe's largest PV factory - a 5 GW solar plant in France - by 2025. Heraeus will provide its latest metallization technologies for the factory and play an active role on the HoloSolis board of directors.From pv magazine France German silver metallization paste maker Heraeus has acquired an unspecified stake in French PV module manufacturer HoloSolis. In 2025, HoloSolis plans to open a PV cell and panel factory in Hambach, France. At full capacity from 2027, the factory is expected to employ 1,700 people and produce 10 million modules per year, for a total capacity of ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...