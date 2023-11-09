Packet capture authority Endace won Top InfoSec Innovator Award for Most Innovative Cloud Threat Detection Investigation Response (TDIR) at Cyber Defense Magazine's InfoSec Awards, held at CyberDefenseCon 2023 last week.

"It's a pleasure to be recognized as an innovative leader and we're delighted to win this award," said Endace CEO Stuart Wilson. "We've continuously redefined and modernized packet capture technology. With this year's release of EndaceProbe Cloud, we're once again revolutionizing the industry by enabling always-on packet capture, fast global search, and one-click access to relevant data across every part of a hybrid-cloud network."

"Endace embodies three major features we judges look for with the potential to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine. "Endace delivers lossless, enterprise-class, scalable packet capture for deep visibility in any environment."

The full list of the Top InfoSec Innovators for 2023 is found here: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/top-infosec-innovators-for-2023/

About Endace

Endace specializes in always-on, hybrid cloud packet capture for cybersecurity, network and application performance. The open, EndaceProbe Analytics Platform lets customers record a 100% accurate history of activity across their on-premise, private cloud and public cloud networks and provides rapid search and analysis across weeks or months of recorded traffic in seconds from a single pane-of-glass. Endace's Fusion Partners provide pre-built integration with the EndaceProbe platform to accelerate and streamline incident investigation and resolution.

For more information see www.endace.com or follow Endace on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine was founded in 2012 by Gary S. Miliefsky, globally recognized cyber security thought leader, inventor and entrepreneur and continues to be the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and limited special editions exclusively for the RSA, BlackHat and Cyber Defense Conferences. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com. Cyber Defense Magazine is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group.

