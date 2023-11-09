Fire Safety results down YoY, impacted by greater than 40% YTD decline in U.S. acres burned ex-Alaska

Suppressants business continues its strong performance

Inventory destock persists in Specialty Products

Clayton, Missouri--(Newsfile Corp. - November 9, 2023) - Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE: PRM) ("Perimeter" or the "Company"), a leading provider of mission-critical firefighting products and services, as well as high-quality specialty chemicals, today reported financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Third Quarter 2023 Results

Net sales decreased 11% to $142.7 million in the third quarter, as compared to $160.5 million in the prior-year quarter.

Fire Safety sales decreased 3% to $118.3 million, as compared to $122.0 million in the prior-year quarter.

Specialty Products sales decreased 37% to $24.4 million, as compared to $38.5 million in the prior-year quarter.

Net income during the third quarter was $19.3 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, a decrease of $86.9 million from $106.2 million, or $0.60 per diluted share in the prior year quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased 19% to $61.5 million in the third quarter, as compared to $75.6 million in the prior-year quarter.

Fire Safety Adjusted EBITDA decreased 7% to $56.0 million, as compared to $60.4 million in the prior-year quarter.

Specialty Products Adjusted EBITDA decreased 64% to $5.4 million, as compared to $15.3 million in the prior-year quarter.

Year-to-Date 2023 Results

Net sales decreased 18% to $262.7 million during the year-to-date period, as compared to $319.2 million in the prior-year period.

Fire Safety sales decreased 8% to $190.2 million, as compared to $207.0 million in the prior year period.

Specialty Products sales decreased 35% to $72.5 million, as compared to $112.2 million in the prior year period.

Net income during the year-to-date period was $80.7 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, a decrease of $71.4 million from $152.1 million, or $0.86 per diluted share in the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased 31% to $85.6 million in the year-to-date period, as compared to $123.3 million in the prior year period.

Fire Safety Adjusted EBITDA decreased 15% to $69.2 million, as compared to $81.2 million in the prior year period.

Specialty Products Adjusted EBITDA decreased 61% to $16.4 million, as compared to $42.0 million in the prior year period.

About Perimeter Solutions

Perimeter Solutions is a leading global solutions provider, providing high-quality firefighting products and specialty chemicals. The Company's business is organized and managed in two reporting segments: Fire Safety and Specialty Products.

The Fire Safety business consists of formulating, manufacture and sale of fire retardants and firefighting foams that assist in combating various types of fires, including wildland, structural, flammable liquids and others. Our Fire Safety business also offers specialized equipment and services, typically in conjunction with our fire management products, to support our customers' firefighting operations. Our specialized equipment includes airbase retardant storage, mixing, and delivery equipment; mobile retardant bases; retardant ground application units; mobile foam equipment; and equipment that we custom design and manufacture to meet specific customer needs. Our service network can meet the emergency resupply needs of over 150 air tanker bases in North America, as well as many other customer locations in North America and internationally. The segment is built on the premise of superior technology, exceptional responsiveness to our customers' needs, and a "never-fail" service network. The segment sells products to government agencies and commercial customers around the world.

The Specialty Products business produces and sells high quality Phosphorus Pentasulfide ("P2S5") primarily used in the preparation of specialty chemicals, including a family of compounds called Zinc Dialkyldithiophosphates ("ZDDP") that provide critical anti-wear protection to engine components. P2S5 is also used in pesticide and mining chemicals applications.

PERIMETER SOLUTIONS, SA AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30,



2023



2022



2023



2022 Net sales $ 142,658

$ 160,509

$ 262,653

$ 319,232 Cost of goods sold

69,357



73,761



144,509



187,154 Gross profit

73,301



86,748



118,144



132,078 Operating expenses:













Selling, general and administrative expense

16,161



15,650



41,523



54,483 Amortization expense

13,778



13,738



41,312



41,395 Founders advisory fees - related party

(24,544)



(73,713)



(108,806)



(154,026)

Intangible impairment

40,738



-



40,738



- Other operating (income) expense

-



(51)



10



405 Total operating expenses

46,133



(44,376)



14,777



(57,743) Operating income

27,168



131,124



103,367



189,821 Other expense (income):













Interest expense, net

10,448



9,944



30,938



32,582 Gain on contingent earn-out

(7,665)



(3,644)



(7,273)



(13,042) Unrealized foreign currency loss

1,384



4,705



756



8,741 Other (income) expense, net

(60)



(785)



29



(820) Total other expense, net

4,107



10,220



24,450



27,461 Income before income taxes

23,061



120,904



78,917



162,360 Income tax (expense) benefit

(3,779)



(14,677)



1,810



(10,243) Net income

19,282



106,227



80,727



152,117 Other comprehensive loss, net of tax:













Foreign currency translation adjustments

(8,673)



(18,181)



(4,865)



(34,426) Total comprehensive income $ 10,609

$ 88,046

$ 75,862

$ 117,691 Earnings per share:













Basic $ 0.13

$ 0.65

$ 0.52

$ 0.94 Diluted $ 0.12

$ 0.60

$ 0.48

$ 0.86 Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding:













Basic

153,694,160



162,635,592



155,958,492



161,943,492 Diluted

165,479,465



176,777,958



167,743,797



176,085,858

PERIMETER SOLUTIONS, SA AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share data)





September 30, 2023



December 31, 2022 Assets

(Unaudited)





Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 71,761

$ 126,750 Accounts receivable, net

72,098



26,646 Inventories

139,785



142,961 Income tax receivable

3,728



214 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

6,984



11,951 Total current assets

294,356



308,522 Property, plant, and equipment, net

58,308



58,846 Operating lease right-of-use assets

16,959



18,582 Finance lease right-of-use assets, net

5,585



- Goodwill

1,028,802



1,031,460 Customer lists, net

681,509



710,329 Technology and patents, net

182,518



232,818 Tradenames, net

90,471



94,293 Other assets

1,428



1,766 Total assets $ 2,359,936

$ 2,456,616 Liabilities and Shareholders Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 18,838

$ 36,794 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

37,611



32,705 Founders advisory fees payable - related party

5,919



4,655 Deferred revenue

1,169



- Total current liabilities

63,537



74,154 Long-term debt

666,184



665,280 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

15,385



15,484 Finance lease liabilities, net of current portion

5,036



- Deferred income taxes

266,784



278,270 Founders advisory fees payable - related party

55,993



170,718 Redeemable preferred shares

104,767



101,279 Redeemable preferred shares - related party

2,778



3,209 Other non-current liabilities

2,087



9,322 Total liabilities

1,182,551



1,317,716 Commitments and contingencies





Shareholders' equity:





Ordinary shares, $1 nominal value per share; 4,000,000,000 shares authorized; 165,066,195 and 163,234,542 shares issued; 152,784,298 and 156,797,806 shares outstanding at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively

165,067



163,235 Treasury shares, at cost; 12,281,897 and 6,436,736 shares at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively

(86,588)



(49,341) Additional paid-in capital

1,696,819



1,698,781 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(30,336)



(25,471) Accumulated deficit

(567,577)



(648,304) Total shareholders' equity

1,177,385



1,138,900 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,359,936

$ 2,456,616

PERIMETER SOLUTIONS, SA AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)





Nine Months Ended September 30,



2023



2022 Cash flows from operating activities:









Net income $ 80,727

$ 152,117 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:





Founders advisory fees - related party (change in accounting fair value)

(108,806)



(154,026) Depreciation and amortization expense

48,493



49,536 Interest and payment-in-kind on preferred shares

5,094



4,903 Share-based compensation

(130)



7,551 Non-cash lease expense

3,353



4,023 Deferred income taxes

(11,302)



(20,488) Intangible impairment

40,738



- Amortization of deferred financing costs

1,243



1,196 Amortization of acquisition related inventory step-up

-



24,796 Gain on contingent earn-out

(7,273)



(13,042) Unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency

756



8,741 Loss on disposal of assets

3



9 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:





Accounts receivable

(46,216)



(63,838) Inventories

2,674



(40,759) Prepaid expenses

4,966



9,058 Accounts payable

(17,999)



4,975 Deferred revenue

1,169



889 Income taxes payable, net

(8,784)



23,271 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

9,024



15,547 Founders advisory fees - related party (cash settled)

(4,655)



(53,547) Operating lease liabilities

(3,206)



(3,797) Finance lease liabilities

(172)



- Other liabilities

69



(299) Net cash used in operating activities

(10,234)



(43,184) Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchase of property and equipment

(6,630)



(6,024) Purchase price adjustment under Business Combination Agreement

-



(1,638) Net cash used in investing activities

(6,630)



(7,662) Cash flows from financing activities:





Ordinary shares repurchased

(37,247)



(7,572) Proceeds from exercise of warrants

-



529 Principal payments on finance lease obligations

(251)



- Net cash used in financing activities

(37,498)



(7,043) Effect of foreign currency on cash and cash equivalents

(627)



(1,409) Net change in cash and cash equivalents

(54,989)



(59,298) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

126,750



225,554 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 71,761

$ 166,256 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:





Cash paid for interest $ 19,971

$ 18,299 Cash paid for income taxes $ 20,562

$ 7,588 Non-cash investing and financing activities:





Liability portion of founders advisory fees - related party reclassified to additional paid in capital $ -

$ 13,783

Non-GAAP Financial Metrics

Adjusted EBITDA

The computation of Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income plus income tax expense, net interest and other financing expenses, and depreciation and amortization, adjusted on a consistent basis for certain non-recurring, unusual or non-operational items in a balanced manner. These items include (i) expenses related to the Business Combination, (ii) founder advisory fee expenses, (iii) stock compensation expense, (iv) non-cash impact of purchase accounting on the cost of inventory sold and intangible impairment and (v) unrealized foreign currency loss (gain). To supplement the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, Perimeter is providing a summary to show the computations of Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-U.S.GAAP measure used by the Company's management and by external users of Perimeter's financial statements, such as investors, commercial banks and others, to assess the Company's operating performance as compared to that of other companies, without regard to financing methods, capital structure or historical cost basis. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to net income (loss), operating income (loss), cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP (in thousands).

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023



2022



2023



2022 Income before income taxes $ 23,061

$ 120,904

$ 78,917

$ 162,360 Depreciation and amortization

16,276



16,450



48,493



49,536 Interest and financing expense

10,448



9,944



30,938



32,582 Founders advisory fees - related party

(24,544)



(73,713)



(108,806)



(154,026) Intangible impairment 1

40,738



-



40,738



- Non-recurring expenses 2

22



1,168



1,942



4,788 Share-based compensation expense

1,749



(845)



(130)



7,551 Non-cash purchase accounting impact 3

-



658



-



24,796 Gain on contingent earn-out

(7,665)



(3,644)



(7,273)



(13,042) Unrealized foreign currency loss

1,384



4,705



756



8,741 Adjusted EBITDA $ 61,469

$ 75,627

$ 85,575

$ 123,286 Net sales $ 142,658

$ 160,509

$ 262,653

$ 319,232

____________________

(1) Represents the carrying value of technology underlying the contingent earn-out eligible fire retardant product acquired by the Company in May 2020 during the purchase of LaderaTech, Inc.

(2) Adjustment to reflect non-recurring expenses; severance costs and fees related to internal audit support.

(3) Represents the non-cash impact of purchase accounting on the cost of inventory sold in connection with the business combination with Perimeter Solutions. The inventory acquired received a purchase accounting step-up in basis, which is a non-cash adjustment to the cost.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/186686