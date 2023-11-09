FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) ("FREYR" or the "Company"), a developer of clean, next-generation battery cell production capacity, today reported financial results for the third quarter of 2023.

Highlights of the Third Quarter 2023 and Subsequent Events:

Following operations updates published on September 6, 2023, and October 4, 2023, highlighting the achievements of interim technical milestones, the timeline for completing the highly complex commissioning of the Casting and Unit Cell Assembly equipment at the Customer Qualification Plant ("CQP") has moved beyond 4Q 2023. FREYR has implemented a plan intended to prevent further delays, which includes enhanced involvement of technology and battery subject matter experts, increased coordination and day-to-day involvement with vendors and partners, and the formation of a Technology Advisory Board consisting of subject matter experts. FREYR will continue to provide updates on the Company's progress at the CQP as commissioning and testing activity continues.

FREYR is positioning the Company for the current capital markets environment by prioritizing balance sheet strength, liquidity runway, and strategic agility tied to real options. Having ended 3Q 2023 with $328 million of cash and no debt, the Company expects to exit 2023 with cash of approximately $250 million after satisfying its remaining commitments and fourth quarter overhead. FREYR has begun to implement cost rationalization initiatives, which include rightsizing the organization, which are expected to result in total 2024 cash uses of less than half that of 2023, aligned with our strategic priorities, equating to a cash runway of two-plus years.

FREYR has elected to minimize Giga Arctic spending in 2024. The decision to minimize spending is intended to allow for continued technology development at the CQP while FREYR continues to work with stakeholders in Norway and Europe to establish competitive regulatory framework conditions for scaling battery manufacturing. Norway and Europe have yet to offer a competitive response to the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act ("IRA") or similar incentives from Canada. Accordingly, FREYR plans to minimize spending on the project in 2024, secure the asset with the remaining committed capital spending, and continue to work with stakeholders in Norway and Europe to develop a mutually attractive policy solution.

FREYR is continuing to engage with potential financial sponsors and strategic partners about the Giga America project-level equity raise. As the Company has indicated previously, the timing of the financing is expected to follow technical validation of the 24M manufacturing platform and sample cell performance characteristics at the CQP. In accordance with the updated timeline at the CQP, FREYR's Giga America team has terminated the two-line project and has updated the development plan to pursue the larger project that was initially planned for the site on two parallel tracks. The Company is pursuing these paths to align the timing of multiple financing options including the U.S. Department of Energy ("DOE") process and the project-level equity raise. Track 1 is based on the 24M SemiSolid TM platform, and Track 2 is based on conventional production line equipment.

platform, and Track 2 is based on conventional production line equipment. On November 6, 2023, FREYR announced that it will be holding an extraordinary general meeting ("EGM") of shareholders on December 15, 2023, in connection with its previously announced process to redomicile from Luxembourg to the U.S. Proxy materials have been mailed out to the Company's shareholders of record as of the October 25, 2023, record date. Pending a successful shareholder vote, closing of the planned redomicile to the U.S. is expected to be completed by December 31, 2023. FREYR's board of directors believes that redomiciling to the U.S. will enhance FREYR's eligibility for inclusion in equity indexes and trigger associated benchmarking from actively managed funds, thereby potentially delivering an uplift in fund flows to its shares.

On October 4, 2023, FREYR published an operations update indicating that the teams at the CQP had successfully begun automatic electrode casting with solvent slurry. This technically complex step was an important milestone in the ongoing commissioning process at the CQP and a precursor to automated production of in-spec, customer-testable cells at the CQP.

On September 6, 2023, FREYR published an operations update highlighting the successful start-up and operation of the cathode Multi-Carrier System ("MCS") at the CQP. The MCS, which is a core part of the Casting and Unit Cell Assembly production line equipment, utilizes a conveyor belt and pallet configuration that is the front end of the automatic cathode casting process. The successful software-hardware calibration of the MCS was an important precursor to automated production of in-spec, customer-testable cells at the CQP.

On September 5, 2023, FREYR announced that SAP SE (FSE: SAP; "SAP"), one of the world's leading producers of software for the management of business processes, had joined FREYR's Energy Transition Acceleration Coalition ("ETAC") alongside Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594), Glencore Plc (LN: GLEN), Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT), and Siemens AG (GY: SIE).

"FREYR is navigating a highly volatile environment in which time and optionality are valuable," remarked Birger Steen, FREYR's Chief Executive Officer. "Against this fluid industry, policy, and financing backdrop, we will prioritize financial strength, make dispassionate business decisions based on the evolving market dynamics, and allocate resources towards key priorities to maximize the value of our real options for our shareholders, customers, partners, and employees. We are excited about the path ahead, and the entire FREYR team is unified in our purpose to establish the Company as a global developer and scaler of clean battery solutions."

"As stated previously, the speed at which FREYR has been maturing the SemiSolidTM production platform is impressive," commented Laurent Demortier, President of Nidec's Energy Infrastructure Division. "The extension of the CQP timeline to reach automated production is understandable given the complexity of the commissioning packages, and we are confident that the FREYR team will continue to make strides at the CQP by collaborating with their ecosystem of partners. Nidec remains committed to our long-term partnership with FREYR to develop integrated, fit-for-purpose Energy Storage Systems solutions through our Nidec Energy AS Joint Venture, and we continue to explore avenues to further strengthen our partnership."

Business Update

FREYR's teams at the CQP continue to progress the commissioning of the Casting and Unit Cell Assembly equipment to enable automated production of in-spec, customer-testable battery cells in 2024. At the end of 3Q 2023 FREYR had completed the handovers of 337 of 388 discrete commissioning and testing packages. At the CQP Test Center, which is a comprehensive modularized test facility with 480 battery test-channels, lab facilities, and data collection systems, all 150 of the additional Test Center commissioning packages have been completed and 137 have been handed over to Operations.

Following the announcement in June that FREYR entered into a Heads of Terms ("HoT") agreement with Sunwoda Mobility Energy Technology Co., Ltd. ("Sunwoda") to form a partnership with the intention to expand business in the western hemisphere based on Sunwoda's conventional technology, FREYR continues to pursue its technology diversification strategy. Options under consideration with a conventional technology partner include a potential development track of Giga America based on conventional production line equipment.

FREYR is executing a plan to enhance the Company's competitive and financial positions in the dynamic prevailing industry, regulatory, and capital markets environments. The key tenets of this initiative are to protect the Company's balance sheet and liquidity runway; continue to pursue non-dilutive growth capital through the targeted Giga America project equity raise, DOE Title XVII loan process, and ongoing grant applications; and to maximize the value of FREYR's project development opportunities. In accordance with this plan, FREYR is implementing a cost rationalization program that is expected to reduce the Company's total cash burn rate by 50% as compared to 2023, providing a projected liquidity runway of two plus years.

Overview of Financial Results

FREYR reported a net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders for the third quarter of 2023 of $(9.8) million, or $(0.07) per diluted share compared to net loss for the third quarter 2022 of $(93.9) million or $(0.80) per diluted share. The net loss in the third quarter of 2023 was primarily due to corporate overhead, spending to support FREYR's projects and business development activities, and research and development spending, partially offset by a non-cash gain on warrant liability fair value adjustment.

As of September 30, 2023, FREYR had cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash of $327.9 million, and no debt.

Business Outlook

FREYR is focused on advancing the following strategic mandates and milestones:

Complete the commissioning packages of the Casting and Unit Cell Assembly production line equipment and producing in-spec, customer-testable batteries at the CQP.

Complete the project-level equity raise for Giga America with strategic and prospective financial partners to start construction of the re-scoped project in 2024.

Maintain the Company's strong balance sheet and liquidity profile while making selected strategic investments to advance FREYR's strategic development.

Finalize the redomiciling process to the U.S. by year-end 2023. The redomiciling to the U.S. is expected to enhance FREYR's eligibility for inclusion in equity indexes and trigger associated benchmarking from actively managed funds, thereby potentially delivering an uplift in fund flows to FREYR's common equity.

Maximize the value of FREYR's real options, which include the formalization of a potential conventional technology partnership; the possible development of a cathode active materials production facility; and parallel development tracks for the Giga America project.

Complete the current phase of construction at Giga Arctic with previously authorized capital expenditures to secure and protect the asset's option value.

Presentation of Third Quarter 2023 Results

A presentation will be held today, November 9, 2023, at 8:30 am Eastern Standard Time (2:30 pm Central European Time) to discuss financial results for the third quarter 2023. The results and presentation material will be available for download at https://ir.freyrbattery.com.

About FREYR Battery

FREYR Battery aims to provide industrial scale clean battery solutions to reduce global emissions. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, FREYR's mission is to produce clean battery cells to accelerate the decarbonization of energy and transportation systems globally. FREYR has commenced building the first of its planned factories in Mo i Rana, Norway and announced potential development of industrial scale battery cell production in the United States. To learn more about FREYR, please visit www.freyrbattery.com.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, including, without limitation, FREYR Battery's ("FREYR") ability to achieve automated, in-spec, customer-testable battery production beyond 4Q 2023; the development, financing, construction, timeline, capacity, and other usefulness of FREYR's CQP, Giga Arctic, Giga America, and other planned or future production facilities or Gigafactories; FREYR's plan to prevent additional delays; any potential project equity raise for the development of Giga America; the competitiveness of the Norwegian battery cell production and any potential governmental incentives; any potential benefits of the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act; FREYR's ability to navigate a highly volatile environment; the development of any potential conventional technology partnerships; FREYR's ability to reduce spending, including in connection with Giga Arctic; any potential benefits of redomiciling to the U.S.; the giga-scalability of the 24M platform; and the implementation and effectiveness of FREYR's overall business, technology, capital-raising, and liquidity strategies are forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside FREYR's control and are difficult to predict. Additional information about factors that could materially affect FREYR is set forth under the "Risk Factors" section in (i) FREYR's Registration Statement on Form S-3 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on September 1, 2022, (ii) FREYR Battery, Inc.'s Registration Statement on Form S-4 filed with the SEC on September 8, 2023 and subsequent amendments thereto filed on October 13, 2023, October 19, 2023, and October 31, 2023, (iii) FREYR's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 27, 2023, and (iv) FREYR's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 15, 2023 and August 10, 2023 and available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, FREYR disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation. Should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and projections could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements.

FREYR intends to use its website as a channel of distribution to disclose information which may be of interest or material to investors and to communicate with investors and the public. Such disclosures will be included on FREYR's website in the 'Investor Relations' sections. FREYR also intends to use certain social media channels, including, but not limited to, Twitter and LinkedIn, as means of communicating with the public and investors about FREYR, its progress, products, and other matters. While not all the information that FREYR posts to its digital platforms may be deemed to be of a material nature, some information may be. As a result, FREYR encourages investors and others interested to review the information that it posts and to monitor such portions of FREYR's website and social media channels on a regular basis, in addition to following FREYR's press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts. The contents of FREYR's website and other social media channels shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

FREYR BATTERY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In Thousands) (Unaudited) September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 299,419 443,063 Restricted cash 28,442 119,982 Prepaid assets 5,690 8,293 Other current assets 7,317 8,117 Total current assets 340,868 579,455 Property and equipment, net 349,388 210,777 Intangible assets, net 2,850 2,963 Long-term investments 22,475 Convertible note 19,954 Right-of-use asset under operating leases 23,233 14,538 Other long-term assets 14 11 Total assets 738,828 827,698 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable 18,751 6,765 Accrued liabilities and other 27,793 51,446 Share-based compensation liability 1,806 4,367 Total current liabilities 48,350 62,578 Warrant liability 10,540 33,849 Operating lease liability 18,353 11,144 Other long-term liabilities 27,145 Total liabilities 104,388 107,571 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity: Ordinary share capital, no par value, 245,000 ordinary shares authorized, and 139,854 and 139,705 ordinary shares issued and outstanding, respectively, as of both September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 139,854 139,854 Additional paid-in capital 783,234 772,602 Treasury stock (1,041 (1,041 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (38,915 9,094 Accumulated deficit (250,847 (203,054 Total ordinary shareholders' equity 632,285 717,455 Non-controlling interests 2,155 2,672 Total equity 634,440 720,127 Total liabilities and equity 738,828 827,698

FREYR BATTERY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (In Thousands, Except per Share Amounts) (Unaudited) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Operating expenses: General and administrative 27,772 25,124 85,405 77,888 Research and development 7,086 3,253 18,295 9,194 Share of net loss of equity method investee 153 668 208 1,131 Total operating expenses 35,011 29,045 103,908 88,213 Loss from operations (35,011 (29,045 (103,908 (88,213 Other income (expense): Warrant liability fair value adjustment 24,399 (70,292 23,248 (45,588 Convertible note fair value adjustment (224 1,074 267 Interest income, net 1,284 60 6,042 89 Foreign currency transaction (loss) gain (3,213 4,325 20,546 5,415 Other income, net 2,537 1,326 5,029 3,944 Total other income (expense) 25,007 (64,805 55,939 (35,873 Loss before income taxes (10,004 (93,850 (47,969 (124,086 Income tax expense (341 Net loss (10,004 (93,850 (48,310 (124,086 Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests 219 517 Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (9,785 (93,850 (47,793 (124,086 Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding basic and diluted 139,705 116,704 139,705 116,795 Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders per share basic and diluted (0.07 (0.80 (0.34 (1.06 Other comprehensive income (loss): Net loss (10,004 (93,850 (48,310 (124,086 Foreign currency translation adjustments 6,134 (9,089 (48,009 (16,547 Total comprehensive loss (3,870 (102,939 (96,319 (140,633 Comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interests 219 517 Comprehensive loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (3,651 (102,939 (95,802 (140,633

FREYR BATTERY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In Thousands) (Unaudited) Nine months ended September 30, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss (48,310 (124,086 Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash used in operating activities: Share-based compensation expense 7,859 9,280 Depreciation and amortization 1,922 298 Reduction in the carrying amount of right-of-use assets 1,005 1,096 Warrant liability fair value adjustment (23,248 45,588 Convertible note fair value adjustment (1,074 (267 Share of net loss of equity method investee 208 1,131 Foreign currency transaction net unrealized gain (19,346 (4,864 Other 145 Changes in assets and liabilities: Prepaid assets and other current assets 1,672 (7,059 Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other 28,401 6,692 Operating lease liability (3,212 (802 Net cash used in operating activities (53,978 (72,993 Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from property related grants 3,500 10,461 Purchases of property and equipment (168,811 (77,687 Investments in equity method investee (1,655 (3,000 Purchases of other long-term assets (1,000 Net cash used in investing activities (167,966 (70,226 Cash flows from financing activities: Repurchase of treasury shares (1,052 Net cash used in financing activities (1,052 Effect of changes in foreign exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (13,240 (2,765 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (235,184 (147,036 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 563,045 565,627 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period 327,861 418,591 Significant non-cash investing and financing activities: Accrued purchases of property and equipment 11,187 18,514 Reconciliation to condensed consolidated balance sheets: Cash and cash equivalents 299,419 416,431 Restricted cash 28,442 2,160 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 327,861 418,591

