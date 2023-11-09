FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) ("FREYR" or the "Company"), a developer of clean, next-generation battery cell production capacity, today reported financial results for the third quarter of 2023.
Highlights of the Third Quarter 2023 and Subsequent Events:
- Following operations updates published on September 6, 2023, and October 4, 2023, highlighting the achievements of interim technical milestones, the timeline for completing the highly complex commissioning of the Casting and Unit Cell Assembly equipment at the Customer Qualification Plant ("CQP") has moved beyond 4Q 2023. FREYR has implemented a plan intended to prevent further delays, which includes enhanced involvement of technology and battery subject matter experts, increased coordination and day-to-day involvement with vendors and partners, and the formation of a Technology Advisory Board consisting of subject matter experts. FREYR will continue to provide updates on the Company's progress at the CQP as commissioning and testing activity continues.
- FREYR is positioning the Company for the current capital markets environment by prioritizing balance sheet strength, liquidity runway, and strategic agility tied to real options. Having ended 3Q 2023 with $328 million of cash and no debt, the Company expects to exit 2023 with cash of approximately $250 million after satisfying its remaining commitments and fourth quarter overhead. FREYR has begun to implement cost rationalization initiatives, which include rightsizing the organization, which are expected to result in total 2024 cash uses of less than half that of 2023, aligned with our strategic priorities, equating to a cash runway of two-plus years.
- FREYR has elected to minimize Giga Arctic spending in 2024. The decision to minimize spending is intended to allow for continued technology development at the CQP while FREYR continues to work with stakeholders in Norway and Europe to establish competitive regulatory framework conditions for scaling battery manufacturing. Norway and Europe have yet to offer a competitive response to the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act ("IRA") or similar incentives from Canada. Accordingly, FREYR plans to minimize spending on the project in 2024, secure the asset with the remaining committed capital spending, and continue to work with stakeholders in Norway and Europe to develop a mutually attractive policy solution.
- FREYR is continuing to engage with potential financial sponsors and strategic partners about the Giga America project-level equity raise. As the Company has indicated previously, the timing of the financing is expected to follow technical validation of the 24M manufacturing platform and sample cell performance characteristics at the CQP. In accordance with the updated timeline at the CQP, FREYR's Giga America team has terminated the two-line project and has updated the development plan to pursue the larger project that was initially planned for the site on two parallel tracks. The Company is pursuing these paths to align the timing of multiple financing options including the U.S. Department of Energy ("DOE") process and the project-level equity raise. Track 1 is based on the 24M SemiSolidTM platform, and Track 2 is based on conventional production line equipment.
- On November 6, 2023, FREYR announced that it will be holding an extraordinary general meeting ("EGM") of shareholders on December 15, 2023, in connection with its previously announced process to redomicile from Luxembourg to the U.S. Proxy materials have been mailed out to the Company's shareholders of record as of the October 25, 2023, record date. Pending a successful shareholder vote, closing of the planned redomicile to the U.S. is expected to be completed by December 31, 2023. FREYR's board of directors believes that redomiciling to the U.S. will enhance FREYR's eligibility for inclusion in equity indexes and trigger associated benchmarking from actively managed funds, thereby potentially delivering an uplift in fund flows to its shares.
- On October 4, 2023, FREYR published an operations update indicating that the teams at the CQP had successfully begun automatic electrode casting with solvent slurry. This technically complex step was an important milestone in the ongoing commissioning process at the CQP and a precursor to automated production of in-spec, customer-testable cells at the CQP.
- On September 6, 2023, FREYR published an operations update highlighting the successful start-up and operation of the cathode Multi-Carrier System ("MCS") at the CQP. The MCS, which is a core part of the Casting and Unit Cell Assembly production line equipment, utilizes a conveyor belt and pallet configuration that is the front end of the automatic cathode casting process. The successful software-hardware calibration of the MCS was an important precursor to automated production of in-spec, customer-testable cells at the CQP.
- On September 5, 2023, FREYR announced that SAP SE (FSE: SAP; "SAP"), one of the world's leading producers of software for the management of business processes, had joined FREYR's Energy Transition Acceleration Coalition ("ETAC") alongside Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594), Glencore Plc (LN: GLEN), Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT), and Siemens AG (GY: SIE).
"FREYR is navigating a highly volatile environment in which time and optionality are valuable," remarked Birger Steen, FREYR's Chief Executive Officer. "Against this fluid industry, policy, and financing backdrop, we will prioritize financial strength, make dispassionate business decisions based on the evolving market dynamics, and allocate resources towards key priorities to maximize the value of our real options for our shareholders, customers, partners, and employees. We are excited about the path ahead, and the entire FREYR team is unified in our purpose to establish the Company as a global developer and scaler of clean battery solutions."
"As stated previously, the speed at which FREYR has been maturing the SemiSolidTM production platform is impressive," commented Laurent Demortier, President of Nidec's Energy Infrastructure Division. "The extension of the CQP timeline to reach automated production is understandable given the complexity of the commissioning packages, and we are confident that the FREYR team will continue to make strides at the CQP by collaborating with their ecosystem of partners. Nidec remains committed to our long-term partnership with FREYR to develop integrated, fit-for-purpose Energy Storage Systems solutions through our Nidec Energy AS Joint Venture, and we continue to explore avenues to further strengthen our partnership."
Business Update
- FREYR's teams at the CQP continue to progress the commissioning of the Casting and Unit Cell Assembly equipment to enable automated production of in-spec, customer-testable battery cells in 2024. At the end of 3Q 2023 FREYR had completed the handovers of 337 of 388 discrete commissioning and testing packages. At the CQP Test Center, which is a comprehensive modularized test facility with 480 battery test-channels, lab facilities, and data collection systems, all 150 of the additional Test Center commissioning packages have been completed and 137 have been handed over to Operations.
- Following the announcement in June that FREYR entered into a Heads of Terms ("HoT") agreement with Sunwoda Mobility Energy Technology Co., Ltd. ("Sunwoda") to form a partnership with the intention to expand business in the western hemisphere based on Sunwoda's conventional technology, FREYR continues to pursue its technology diversification strategy. Options under consideration with a conventional technology partner include a potential development track of Giga America based on conventional production line equipment.
- FREYR is executing a plan to enhance the Company's competitive and financial positions in the dynamic prevailing industry, regulatory, and capital markets environments. The key tenets of this initiative are to protect the Company's balance sheet and liquidity runway; continue to pursue non-dilutive growth capital through the targeted Giga America project equity raise, DOE Title XVII loan process, and ongoing grant applications; and to maximize the value of FREYR's project development opportunities. In accordance with this plan, FREYR is implementing a cost rationalization program that is expected to reduce the Company's total cash burn rate by 50% as compared to 2023, providing a projected liquidity runway of two plus years.
Overview of Financial Results
- FREYR reported a net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders for the third quarter of 2023 of $(9.8) million, or $(0.07) per diluted share compared to net loss for the third quarter 2022 of $(93.9) million or $(0.80) per diluted share. The net loss in the third quarter of 2023 was primarily due to corporate overhead, spending to support FREYR's projects and business development activities, and research and development spending, partially offset by a non-cash gain on warrant liability fair value adjustment.
- As of September 30, 2023, FREYR had cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash of $327.9 million, and no debt.
Business Outlook
FREYR is focused on advancing the following strategic mandates and milestones:
- Complete the commissioning packages of the Casting and Unit Cell Assembly production line equipment and producing in-spec, customer-testable batteries at the CQP.
- Complete the project-level equity raise for Giga America with strategic and prospective financial partners to start construction of the re-scoped project in 2024.
- Maintain the Company's strong balance sheet and liquidity profile while making selected strategic investments to advance FREYR's strategic development.
- Finalize the redomiciling process to the U.S. by year-end 2023. The redomiciling to the U.S. is expected to enhance FREYR's eligibility for inclusion in equity indexes and trigger associated benchmarking from actively managed funds, thereby potentially delivering an uplift in fund flows to FREYR's common equity.
- Maximize the value of FREYR's real options, which include the formalization of a potential conventional technology partnership; the possible development of a cathode active materials production facility; and parallel development tracks for the Giga America project.
- Complete the current phase of construction at Giga Arctic with previously authorized capital expenditures to secure and protect the asset's option value.
Presentation of Third Quarter 2023 Results
About FREYR Battery
FREYR Battery aims to provide industrial scale clean battery solutions to reduce global emissions. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, FREYR's mission is to produce clean battery cells to accelerate the decarbonization of energy and transportation systems globally. FREYR has commenced building the first of its planned factories in Mo i Rana, Norway and announced potential development of industrial scale battery cell production in the United States. To learn more about FREYR, please visit www.freyrbattery.com.
Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, including, without limitation, FREYR Battery's ("FREYR") ability to achieve automated, in-spec, customer-testable battery production beyond 4Q 2023; the development, financing, construction, timeline, capacity, and other usefulness of FREYR's CQP, Giga Arctic, Giga America, and other planned or future production facilities or Gigafactories; FREYR's plan to prevent additional delays; any potential project equity raise for the development of Giga America; the competitiveness of the Norwegian battery cell production and any potential governmental incentives; any potential benefits of the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act; FREYR's ability to navigate a highly volatile environment; the development of any potential conventional technology partnerships; FREYR's ability to reduce spending, including in connection with Giga Arctic; any potential benefits of redomiciling to the U.S.; the giga-scalability of the 24M platform; and the implementation and effectiveness of FREYR's overall business, technology, capital-raising, and liquidity strategies are forward-looking statements.
These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside FREYR's control and are difficult to predict. Additional information about factors that could materially affect FREYR is set forth under the "Risk Factors" section in (i) FREYR's Registration Statement on Form S-3 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on September 1, 2022, (ii) FREYR Battery, Inc.'s Registration Statement on Form S-4 filed with the SEC on September 8, 2023 and subsequent amendments thereto filed on October 13, 2023, October 19, 2023, and October 31, 2023, (iii) FREYR's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 27, 2023, and (iv) FREYR's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 15, 2023 and August 10, 2023 and available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, FREYR disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation. Should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and projections could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements.
FREYR intends to use its website as a channel of distribution to disclose information which may be of interest or material to investors and to communicate with investors and the public. Such disclosures will be included on FREYR's website in the 'Investor Relations' sections. FREYR also intends to use certain social media channels, including, but not limited to, Twitter and LinkedIn, as means of communicating with the public and investors about FREYR, its progress, products, and other matters. While not all the information that FREYR posts to its digital platforms may be deemed to be of a material nature, some information may be. As a result, FREYR encourages investors and others interested to review the information that it posts and to monitor such portions of FREYR's website and social media channels on a regular basis, in addition to following FREYR's press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts. The contents of FREYR's website and other social media channels shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.
FREYR BATTERY
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In Thousands)
(Unaudited)
September 30,
2023
December 31,
2022
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
299,419
443,063
Restricted cash
28,442
119,982
Prepaid assets
5,690
8,293
Other current assets
7,317
8,117
Total current assets
340,868
579,455
Property and equipment, net
349,388
210,777
Intangible assets, net
2,850
2,963
Long-term investments
22,475
Convertible note
19,954
Right-of-use asset under operating leases
23,233
14,538
Other long-term assets
14
11
Total assets
738,828
827,698
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
18,751
6,765
Accrued liabilities and other
27,793
51,446
Share-based compensation liability
1,806
4,367
Total current liabilities
48,350
62,578
Warrant liability
10,540
33,849
Operating lease liability
18,353
11,144
Other long-term liabilities
27,145
Total liabilities
104,388
107,571
Commitments and contingencies
Shareholders' equity:
Ordinary share capital, no par value, 245,000 ordinary shares authorized, and 139,854 and 139,705 ordinary shares issued and outstanding, respectively, as of both September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022
139,854
139,854
Additional paid-in capital
783,234
772,602
Treasury stock
(1,041
(1,041
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(38,915
9,094
Accumulated deficit
(250,847
(203,054
Total ordinary shareholders' equity
632,285
717,455
Non-controlling interests
2,155
2,672
Total equity
634,440
720,127
Total liabilities and equity
738,828
827,698
FREYR BATTERY
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(In Thousands, Except per Share Amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
September 30,
Nine months ended
September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Operating expenses:
General and administrative
27,772
25,124
85,405
77,888
Research and development
7,086
3,253
18,295
9,194
Share of net loss of equity method investee
153
668
208
1,131
Total operating expenses
35,011
29,045
103,908
88,213
Loss from operations
(35,011
(29,045
(103,908
(88,213
Other income (expense):
Warrant liability fair value adjustment
24,399
(70,292
23,248
(45,588
Convertible note fair value adjustment
(224
1,074
267
Interest income, net
1,284
60
6,042
89
Foreign currency transaction (loss) gain
(3,213
4,325
20,546
5,415
Other income, net
2,537
1,326
5,029
3,944
Total other income (expense)
25,007
(64,805
55,939
(35,873
Loss before income taxes
(10,004
(93,850
(47,969
(124,086
Income tax expense
(341
Net loss
(10,004
(93,850
(48,310
(124,086
Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests
219
517
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders
(9,785
(93,850
(47,793
(124,086
Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding basic and diluted
139,705
116,704
139,705
116,795
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders per share basic and diluted
(0.07
(0.80
(0.34
(1.06
Other comprehensive income (loss):
Net loss
(10,004
(93,850
(48,310
(124,086
Foreign currency translation adjustments
6,134
(9,089
(48,009
(16,547
Total comprehensive loss
(3,870
(102,939
(96,319
(140,633
Comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interests
219
517
Comprehensive loss attributable to ordinary shareholders
(3,651
(102,939
(95,802
(140,633
FREYR BATTERY
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In Thousands)
(Unaudited)
Nine months ended
September 30,
2023
2022
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net loss
(48,310
(124,086
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash used in operating activities:
Share-based compensation expense
7,859
9,280
Depreciation and amortization
1,922
298
Reduction in the carrying amount of right-of-use assets
1,005
1,096
Warrant liability fair value adjustment
(23,248
45,588
Convertible note fair value adjustment
(1,074
(267
Share of net loss of equity method investee
208
1,131
Foreign currency transaction net unrealized gain
(19,346
(4,864
Other
145
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Prepaid assets and other current assets
1,672
(7,059
Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other
28,401
6,692
Operating lease liability
(3,212
(802
Net cash used in operating activities
(53,978
(72,993
Cash flows from investing activities:
Proceeds from property related grants
3,500
10,461
Purchases of property and equipment
(168,811
(77,687
Investments in equity method investee
(1,655
(3,000
Purchases of other long-term assets
(1,000
Net cash used in investing activities
(167,966
(70,226
Cash flows from financing activities:
Repurchase of treasury shares
(1,052
Net cash used in financing activities
(1,052
Effect of changes in foreign exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
(13,240
(2,765
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
(235,184
(147,036
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period
563,045
565,627
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period
327,861
418,591
Significant non-cash investing and financing activities:
Accrued purchases of property and equipment
11,187
18,514
Reconciliation to condensed consolidated balance sheets:
Cash and cash equivalents
299,419
416,431
Restricted cash
28,442
2,160
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
327,861
418,591
