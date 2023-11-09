Anzeige
09.11.2023 | 12:10
Nasdaq Welcomes APF Holdings to the Nasdaq Baltic First North Market

Tallinn/Riga/Vilnius, Nasdaq Baltic Market, November 9, 2023 - Nasdaq (NDAQ)
announces that the shares of APF Holdings (short name: EGG), a Latvian poultry
factory based in Aluksne, have been listed on the Nasdaq Baltic First North
Market as of today, November 9. 

The listing of APF Holdings shares follows its initial public offering (IPO),
attracting 107% of the investment target, which amounts to EUR 5.62 million.
The IPO target price per share was EUR 5.11, with a goal of EUR 5 252 722. In
total, 2 128 investors participated in the IPO, and two Latvian pension funds
also acquired a significant portion of the shares issued. 

"The stock exchange serves as a place where forward-thinking companies aspire
to grow, while driven investors deploy their savings to both profit and support
local businesses. We congratulate APF Holdings on its successful IPO, supported
by more than 2,000 investors, who have now become co-owners of the company,"
said Liene Dubava, CEO of the Nasdaq Riga stock exchange. 

"The most significant achievement of APF IPO is that the investor community in
Latvia and other Baltic countries has expressed their trust in the development
story of APF, which we will start fulfilling today. Stock market listing is an
important step as it provides our shareholders with much more accessible
information and, critically, the liquidity of their investments, allowing them
to freely buy and sell the shares they acquired in the IPO. Being a publicly
traded company implies additional responsibility, but it also provides
significant benefits for attracting and managing investments. I hope our
example will also help others decide to go public," said Juris Adamovics,
Chairman of the Board of AS APF Holdings. 

JSP APF Holdings was founded in 2017 by Jurijs Adamovics to take over and
modernize a 60-year-old poultry facility based in Aluksne. Today, JSC APF
Holdings comprises a group of companies involved in poultry farming, chicken
egg production and marketing, as well as production of gas and organic
fertilizers as part of its poultry business. The group is made up of SIA
Aluksnes Putnu Ferma (poultry farming and egg production), SIA APF Trading
(wholesale trade in chicken eggs), SIA Oluksne (poultry farming and egg
production services), SIA APF Energy (production of gas and organic
fertilizers), and SIA Preilu Putni (poultry farming, rearing farm). Jurijs
Adamovics is the largest shareholder in APF Holdings. 

Nasdaq First North Market is tailored to support smaller, growing companies
that want to raise capital and get the visibility and credibility of being a
public company. For investors, First North offers an opportunity to invest in
companies that are at an earlier stage of their growth. 

Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering of the Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq
Riga, Nasdaq Vilnius securities exchanges as well as Nasdaq CSD. Read more:
nasdaqbaltic.com 

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, Twitter @Nasdaq, or at Nasdaq.com 


Media contacts:
Sanita Gailane
sanita.gailane@nasdaq.com
+371 25 277 733
