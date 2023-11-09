Scientists in the UK have utilized data from two different satellites - Sentinel-2 and MODIS - to develop a new and more accurate approach to estimated albedo for bifacial PV systems in complex landscapes. The novel methodology reportedly achieved a much lower normalized root mean square error than reference methods relying on MODIS only.Scientists from the UK's National Physical Laboratory and engineering company Rina Tech UK Ltd have developed a new method to estimate albedo data for the deployment of bifacial PV systems in complex landscapes. "We used particularly challenging sites as case ...

