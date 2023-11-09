Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 09.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
NuGen Medical und der 600 Mio. Dollar NASDAQ-Mann!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W0D0 | ISIN: FI4000062781 | Ticker-Symbol: C7O
Frankfurt
09.11.23
08:04 Uhr
8,470 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CAVERION OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAVERION OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,5208,59012:42
PR Newswire
09.11.2023 | 12:36
21 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Caverion to implement three power line projects for Fingrid - will safeguard electricity transmission and security of supply in the Helsinki region

Caverion Corporation Investor news 9 November 2023 at 13.00 EET

VANTAA, Finland, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fingrid Oyj has chosen Caverion to implement three power line projects in the Helsinki metropolitan area. The total value of the projects is EUR 8.5 million.

The projects include power line alterations in the Hepokorvi district of Espoo, where three landscape electricity pylons will be built, and the installation of an OPGW (Optical Ground Wire) between the Espoo and Tammisto substations. In addition, Caverion will build 2 x 110 kV power lines between Kopula and Hankasalo and implement power line alterations in Nurmijärvi.

The projects are significant for electricity transmission and security of supply in the Helsinki metropolitan area, and they will contribute to achieving Espoo's climate objectives.

"The projects safeguard electricity transmission in the Helsinki metropolitan area, as well as the supply of power to data centres being built. Microsoft's data centre and Fortum's heat pump station will be connected to the Hepokorvi substation. The Kopula power lines will electrify the data centre area being built for the Rosti Business Park in southern Nummela. Data centre operators have standards for reliability, which require building a power line connection to a grid substation," says Tommi Raussi, Project Manager at Fingrid Oyj.

"We have the capability to provide the energy industry with all services throughout the chain, from the production of energy to its distribution. We serve our customers from the power station to building substations and electricity transmission. In the energy transformation, there is demand for our expertise, and we are delighted to respond to it in these projects in the Helsinki metropolitan area as well," says Elina Engman, Head of Caverion Industry division.

Read more about our services

CONTACT:

Further information:

Elina Engman, Elina Engman, Head of Caverion Industry, tel. +358 50 351 4673, elina.engman@caverion.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14078/3872458/2419220.pdf

Release

https://news.cision.com/caverion/i/caverion-kalajoki-2023,c3237180

Caverion Kalajoki 2023

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/caverion-to-implement-three-power-line-projects-for-fingrid--will-safeguard-electricity-transmission-and-security-of-supply-in-the-helsinki-region-301983239.html

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024
In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.