Envirotech Vehicles, Inc: Envirotech Vehicles Announces the Launch of its Fully Electric School Bus

OSCEOLA, AR / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2023 / Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTV), ("EVTV" or "the Company"), announced today the launch of the Company's first fully electric school bus, named the EVT Bumble Bee. Pre-orders for the vehicle are now open, and EVTV will be hosting a demonstration tour in February 2024 for customers to experience the vehicle firsthand, with deliveries expected beginning in the third quarter of 2024.

Not a design rendering

Phillip Oldridge, Chief Executive Officer of Envirotech Vehicles, commented, "Today marks a significant milestone for the future of school transportation, as Envirotech Vehicles proudly introduces its fully electric school bus, the EVT Bumble Bee. This innovative vehicle combines a host of impressive specifications designed to prioritize safety, efficiency, and sustainability, redefining the way students travel to school. The electrification of student transportation sits front and center in the energy transition. This is evidenced by the EPA's Clean School Bus Program, which with funding from the 2022 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, will provide $5 billion over a five year period that commenced in 2022 to replace existing school buses with zero-emission and low-emission vehicles. At EVTV, we could not be prouder to now have an offering for school districts and fleet operators as they scale up their fleet electrification plans."

EVT Bumble Bee features a comfortable interior, with seating for up to 85 passengers including the driver and a full pass-through storage compartment. The Company will be offering two variants, one with a range of up to 130 miles on a single charge, and a longer range variant that can travel up to 300 miles on a single charge. The bus's cutting-edge battery system will enable a 60kW DC charger to provide 100% charge in four hours for the 130-mile range variant.

