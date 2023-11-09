Valsoft Corp.: Valsoft Named One of Canada's Enterprise - Industry Leaders in Deloitte's Technology Fast 50 Program for the Third Consecutive Year

Valsoft attributes its 340% growth to an entrepreneurial spirit focused on long-term success

MONTREAL, QB / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2023 / Valsoft Corporation Inc. ("Valsoft"), a Canadian leader specializing in the acquisition and development of vertical market software businesses, was recognized as an Enterprise-Industry leaders award winner as part of the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program.

Celebrating its 26th anniversary, the award recognizes the fastest-growing enterprise-level technology, media, and telecommunications companies by revenue-growth percentage over their last four years of operation. This leadership category is open to companies that recorded a minimum revenue of $10 million in 2019 and $50 million in 2022.

Valsoft CEO, Sam Youssef, credits the entrepreneurial minded people working at Valsoft as the driving force behind the company's sustained growth and innovation.

"Valsoft is an organization filled with entrepreneurial minded individuals. Our entrepreneurial agility carries over into all aspects of our work, including our decision making & taking action," explains Youssef. "We are agile in all we do - from the speed at which we get things done, the driving force of our people, and our willingness to try new things and take risks - it all makes us stand out."

In addition, to being an Enterprise - Industry Leader, Valsoft was also recognized as one of North America's fastest-growing technology companies by Deloitte Technology Fast 500 a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and tech companies in North America, now in its 28th year. Valsoft ranked No. 373 with a growth of 340% during the review period.

"This year's Enterprise-Industry leaders winners represent a high level of excellence and success as members of Canada's elite in the technology sector," stated Anders McKenzie, partner and national leader for the Technology Fast 50 program at Deloitte Canada. "With their bold vision for the future, impactful technologies, competitive drive, and passion for pushing the boundaries, these winners catapult Canadian innovation forward nationally and on the global stage. No doubt their successes are a source of pride and inspiration for all tech entrepreneurs."

About the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program is Canada's pre-eminent technology awards program. Celebrating its 26th anniversary, the program recognizes business growth, innovation, and entrepreneurship in four distinct categories: Technology Fast 50 ranking, Enterprise-Industry leaders, Clean Technology, and Companies-to-Watch. The program also recognizes companies within the North American Technology Fast 500 ranking, identifying thriving technology companies in the United States and Canada. The 2023 program sponsors include Deloitte, RBCx, Osler, EDC, CCI, TMX, Clarity, and Lafond. For further information, visit www.fast50.ca.

About Valsoft Corporation

Valsoft Corporation acquires and develops vertical market software companies that deliver mission-critical solutions. A key tenet of Valsoft's philosophy is to invest in established businesses and foster an entrepreneurial environment that shapes a company into a leader in its respective industry. Unlike private equity and VC firms, Valsoft does not have a predefined investment horizon and looks to buy, hold, and create value through long-term partnerships with existing management and customers. Learn more: www.valsoftcorp.com.

