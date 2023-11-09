Sonim ultra-rugged phones with Push-to-Talk (PTT) are trusted by Southern Linc government and business customers requiring equipment that performs in demanding environments from a US-based supplier.

San Diego, California and Atlanta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 9, 2023) - Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SONM) today announced the availability of the versatile XP5plus phone that combines cellular with 2-way radio functionality at Southern Linc, the wireless subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO). Known for their reliability and superior performance on Southern Linc's mission-critical CriticalLinc LTE network, Sonim's ultra-rugged phones have long been the go-to choice for Southern Linc's government, utility, and business customers. These customers operate in demanding environments where secure, high-quality, and reliable communication tools are essential.

"We're pleased to further deepen our commitment to Southern Linc by introducing the XP5plus phone, further cementing our shared dedication to equipping their customers with the dependable tools they need to carry out their tasks safely and efficiently," said Dyan Kaplan, SVP of Sales at Sonim. "As more government and business customers seek ultra-reliable mobile solutions from US-based OEMs, Sonim continues to rise to the challenge, delivering purpose-built devices that meet the highest standards of durability, reliability, and functionality. Our XP5plus phone is a prime example of our commitment to providing top-tier communication tools for those operating in demanding environments."

The XP5plus: 2-way communication in an ultra-rugged phone

Building on the legacy of the widely used XP5s, the XP5plus offers an improved PTT experience, making it an essential tool for Southern Linc's customers who rely heavily on PTT communications.

Meeting the toughest standards

The Sonim XP5plus raises the bar for ultra-rugged phones, acting as a robust communication tool specifically designed for professionals operating in challenging conditions. Resilient by design, this device is engineered to withstand the harshest environments. It has undergone rigorous third-party testing to meet MIL-STD-810H and IP68 standards, proving it to be truly waterproof and drop-proof. Additionally, the device complies with the rating for non-incendive Class 1, 2, and 3, Division 2, signifying its safe use in environments with potentially hazardous or flammable gases and vapors.

Enhanced Communication Capabilities

The XP5plus includes PTT and SOS buttons in addition to optional top-mount control knobs for swift channel selection and volume control. The inclusion of these knobs significantly streamlines communication for swift and easy channel selection and volume control, a feature that is particularly important to Southern Linc's customers who rely on PTT communications. Coupled with Goodix® echo and noise cancellation technology and secure audio connectors, the XP5plus ensures superior audio quality.

"By integrating the knob-equipped XP5plus phones into our portfolio, we not only enrich our offerings but also demonstrate our dedication to empowering customers with cutting-edge tools. The exceptional performance of Sonim's products over the years on the CriticalLinc network further solidifies this trust and underscores our commitment to quality," said Southern Linc CEO Carmine Reppucci.

Extended Battery Life and Improved Display

Beyond its robust design and enhanced communication features, the XP5plus also boasts an extended battery life and a larger screen than the previous generation, providing users with a more convenient and efficient mobile experience.

Compatibility and Software

Compatible with a range of industrial-grade accessories, the XP5plus is versatile and adaptable. It comes equipped with SonimWare Enterprise Mobility Software for effortless device management and a suite of tools purposely designed for business.

Peace of Mind

The XP5plus is backed by Sonim's industry-leading 3-year comprehensive warranty, offering protection against potential replacement costs.

To learn more about Sonim equipment from Southern Linc, visit Southernlinc.com/phones/sonim or contact sales@sonimtech.com.

For executive interviews, contact pr@sonimtech.com.

###

About Sonim Technologies, Inc.

Sonim Technologies is a leading U.S. provider of ultra-rugged, rugged and consumer durable mobile devices, including phones, wireless internet data devices, tablets and accessories designed to provide extra protection for users that demand more durability in their work and everyday lives. We currently sell our ruggedized mobility solutions to several of the largest wireless carriers in the United States-including AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon-as well as the three largest wireless carriers in Canada-Bell, Rogers and TELUS Mobility. Our ruggedized phones and accessories are also sold through distributors in North America and Europe. Sonim devices and accessories connect users with voice, data, workflow and lifestyle applications that enhance the user experience while providing an extra level of protection. For more information, visit www.sonimtech.com.

About Southern Linc

Southern Linc is a wireless communications company and wholly-owned subsidiary of Southern Company. Southern Linc delivers highly reliable, highly secure wireless voice and data services via the CriticalLinc 4G LTE Advanced network to Southern Company electric utilities as well as to a wide range of businesses and public sector agencies across Alabama, Georgia and southeastern Mississippi. The CriticalLinc network provides over-the-air encryption from devices to towers and supports encryption from towers to the network's core data centers. This mission-critical network design conveys a suite of LTE services that will support the most critical business processes.

Sonim Media Contact

Anette Gaven

M: 619-993-3058

pr@sonimtech.com

Sonim Investor Relations Contact

Matt Kreps

M: 214-597-8200

mkreps@darrowir.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/186767