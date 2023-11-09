Jupiter, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - November 9, 2023) - My Crew Doses Inc., (the "Company" or "MCD"), an American PhD-led brand portfolio company specializing in the distribution of non-alcoholic euphoria products and functional brain health supplements, are proud to announce a joint venture with No Fallen Heroes LLC ("NFH") and the addition of strategic investors and advisors Matt Hughes, as well as Angie and Jon Weber who are hospitality entrepreneurs.

The MCD solution is a vertically integrated supply chain featuring mushrooms, nootropics, ketones, and adaptogens. The company is committed to providing innovative support, through scientifically backed alternative health solutions, all guided by a team of renowned PhDs and CPG veterans boasting over two decades of industry experience and success.

"We've assembled an exceptional dream team composed of highly motivated leaders who are currently excelling in their careers. The NFH & MCD joint venture is not just about creating ground-breaking products, but about forging a path to healing and wellness for those who have served us. This cohesive group shares a common purpose, with the understanding of what we are creating together represents the fusion of our personal and professional passions in life." said Brian McCaslin, Co-Founder of My Crew Doses.

Our advisory team consists of Matt Hughes, the former President/GM of Coca-Cola Venturing & Emerging Brands (VEB) and Vice President of Coca-Cola's Emerging Brands for New Revenue Streams (NRS).

Strategic Advisors and Veteran Support:

Included on our advisory team is AJA Partners, led by Andrea McLenon, Angie Weber, and Jon Weber. AJA Partners consists of founders and leadership from Cowboy Star Restaurant & Butcher Shop, a highly acclaimed fine dining steakhouse concept with iconic branding that has built lasting customer loyalty across its locations in San Diego and Colorado Springs.

We are thrilled to announce an exciting collaboration between MCD and No Fallen Heroes LLC, a leading-edge company founded by Matthew "Whiz" Buckley, a distinguished United States Navy "TOPGUN" F/A-18 Hornet pilot. Our shared mission is to combat PTSD, depression, trauma, and anxiety among Veterans and First Responders, with a focus on ending suicide in these communities through innovative alternative medicine approaches. A portion of all sales will be donated to the No Fallen Heroes Foundation, a 501c3 non-profit founded by Buckley.

"The No Fallen Heroes Foundation provides healing grants to Veterans, First Responders, and their families who seek to heal with psychedelic-assisted therapy. This therapy saved and changed my life and I look forward to putting the ladder down with My Crew Doses to heal our heroes at home. They served us - now it's our turn to serve them." Buckley said.

Introducing "Maverick Mind" Products:

1) Morning Brief: A morning capsule to ignite daily focus.

2) Night Trap: An evening capsule designed for deep, restorative sleep.

3) 'Cat' Shot: A dynamic 2oz shot engineered for cognitive enhancement, immunity, and sustained energy.

Discover the full spectrum of 'Maverick Mind' products and the vision behind them at www.mycrewdoses.com

For information on wholesale or white label options, contact sales@mycrewdoses.com

About My Crew Doses, Inc.:

My Crew Doses Inc. is an American, PhD-led company that specializes in exclusive formulations for custom-branded products, with a focus on leveraging functional mushrooms, nootropics, and ketones to foster well-being.

About No Fallen Heroes

To end suicide in our Veteran and First Responder communities by treating their PTSD, depression, and anxiety through alternative forms of medicine.

For more information on NFH and to donate, please visit www.nofallenheroesfoundation.org

