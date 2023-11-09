The three-day 14th Global Freight Forwarders Conference and JCtrans' 20th Anniversary Celebration came to a successful close on November 2nd.

Dalian, China--(Newsfile Corp. - November 9, 2023) - The three-day 14th Global Freight Forwarders Conference and JCtrans' 20th Anniversary Celebration came to a successful close on November 2nd. The conference, held in Shanghai, attracted 2,061 logistics industry professionals from 112 countries and regions, with 70% of them representing overseas companies. The event facilitated over 40,000 one-on-one meetings, providing ample networking opportunities for attendees.

(Opening Ceremony Launch Guest Group Photo)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/186769_c3d1efa7e4fd283d_001full.jpg

The conference featured various activities, including guest speeches at the Opening Ceremony, roundtable forums, the Welcome Banquet for JCtrans' 20th Anniversary Celebration, and 1-on-1 meetings.

Mr. Qiu Junjie, Chairman and CEO of JCtrans, highlighted the four key values that JCtrans offers to the freight forwarding community: credibility assurance, business opportunities, brand promotion, and operational efficiency. JCtrans has created a global freight forwarding community of over 10,000 premium-paying members, connecting valuable resources and enhancing industry efficiency through their digital platform.

JCtrans also introduced digital services tailored to logistics companies, such as the all-in-one customs declaration platform, JCtrans Customs Filing, and the upgraded payment settlement solution, JCtrans Pay. These digital products and services assist freight forwarding companies in their digital transformation and contribute to their sustained profitability.

The Andrew Campbell, CEO of conference Diamond Sponsor APEX GLOBAL LOGISTICS, and the Sponsored Speaker, Mr. Zhang Hongwei, General Manager of International Logistics (Jiangsu) Co., Ltd. and Executive Director of Oriental Shipping Co., Ltd., delivered insightful speeches, receiving praise from the audience.

The conference brought together industry leaders and distinguished guests, including Mr. Li Zhimin, Secretary-General Director of China International Freight Forwarders Association, and Mr. Thomas Sim, Senior Vice President of FIATA. Their presence added great prestige to the event.

The conference featured five roundtable forums that provided diverse perspectives and the latest insights to the industry. Topics covered included the past, present, and future of China's international logistics industry, leveraging digitized products and services for transformation and global connectivity, and cost reduction and efficiency improvement strategies for logistics companies.

As part of JCtrans' 20th Anniversary Celebration, a gala dinner was held during which industry leaders presented a calligraphy artwork that symbolized the slogan, "Let Reliability Lead the Way." This slogan embodies JCtrans' core values and their commitment to reliability in the industry.

The conference facilitated over 40,000 rounds of one-on-one meetings, enabling corporate representatives to discuss their needs, products, and services, and explore collaborative ideas and strategies, enhancing collaboration effectiveness.

Contact Info:

Name: Feng Menglong

Email: fengmenglong@jctrans.net

Organization: Jesse Circle (Dalian) Technology Co., Ltd.

Website: https://www.jctrans.com/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/186769