Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 9, 2023) - Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) ("Sphere 3D" or the "Company"), dedicated to becoming the leading carbon-neutral Bitcoin mining company operating at an industrial scale, is providing results of its Bitcoin mining operation for October 2023.

Key Highlights:

69.2 Bitcoin mined in October, up 8.8% from September and up 535% YoY.

Month-end operating hash rate was 1.3 EH/s, flat from September and up 13X YoY.

Uptime was 83%.

Metrics1 Oct 2022 Sep 2023 Oct 2023 Bitcoin Mined 10.9 63.6 69.2 Bitcoin Sold 4.1 49.9 74.3 Mining Revenue* $0.2 million $1.7 million $2.0 million Bitcoin Holdings 84.9 16.5 11.4 Deployed Miners ~1,000 ~12,450 ~12,450 Month End Deployed Hash Rate (EH/s) 100 PH/s 1.3 EH/s 1.3 EH/s



*Unaudited

1 - Includes Sphere 3D assets temporarily custodied by Gryphon related the terminated MSA





CEO Comments

"In October 2023, we mined 69.2 Bitcoin, representing a 535% increase year-over-year and a 8.8% increase from September 2023," said Patricia Trompeter, CEO of Sphere 3D. "The higher production in October was driven by a reduction in curtailment due to lower temperatures at our hosting sites. Looking forward, we expect curtailments to continue to improve as we progress further into the winter months, which we expect to result in higher Bitcoin production, all else equal. We intend to bring an additional 1,000 miners online in the next 30-60 days."

Core Scientific Update

As previously disclosed by the Company, on October 31, 2022, the Company filed an arbitration request against Core Scientific, Inc. asserting various claims, including breach of contract and conversion. In December 2022, Core Scientific, Inc. and certain of its affiliates (collectively, "Core") filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. In connection with the bankruptcy proceeding, Sphere 3D has filed proofs of claim against Core. On May 9, 2023, Core filed objections to Sphere 3D's proofs of claim.

Sphere 3D continues to work with its legal team and believes it has a strong case. Judge Jones, the judge overseeing the Core case, has stepped down, and Judge Lopez will be overseeing the Core bankruptcy. Sphere 3D's case has been scheduled for the end of January 2024. Sphere 3D intends to continue to vigorously prosecute the matter.

Gryphon Update

On October 6, 2023, Sphere 3D terminated, effective immediately, the Master Services Agreement ("MSA") between Sphere 3D and Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc., dated August 10, 2021, as amended on December 29, 2021. The termination of the MSA is expected to result in an additional 22.5% in gross profit.

Halving Update

With the halving anticipated in the first part of the second quarter of 2024, Sphere 3D has analyzed a plan to address the reduction in bitcoin earned. Sphere 3D is considering all options for growth, including but not limited to adding exahash organically, mergers and acquisitions, as well as other options. Sphere 3D is currently focused on strategic opportunities and on maintaining operational efficiency.

