The collapse of module prices in 2023 has fueled speculation around just how much PV supply is held in European warehouses. How big the stockpile is depends on who you ask but such a broad spectrum of opinion shows there is room for improvement in how the solar industry shares data.From pv magazine 11/23 There's something curious going on with PV market data. In July 2023, Rystad Energy first pointed out a gap in our understanding of module inventory in Europe but the numbers were arguably overestimated. So what's going on? Before we dive into the data let's introduce some nuance and recognize ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...