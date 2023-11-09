Designed to Help Carriers Maximize Spectrum Utilization and Improve Network Performance, MatSing's New 6-Beam Lens Antennas Will Enable Increased Speed and Data Capacity

MatSing, the pioneer and innovator of high-capacity lens antennas, today announced general availability of its new 6-beam MBA product set to address evolving connectivity needs of carriers. Designed for carriers looking for a high-performing antenna solution, the new 6-beam panel lens antenna portfolio delivers significant signal gain improvement, higher isolation between beams, and 4x4 MIMO support to provide the optimal coverage and capacity solution for 4G LTE and 5G networks.

"Superior connectivity in the entire coverage area, increased speed capacity, and a scalable, cost-effective future-proof solution remain key requirements for carriers globally," said Bo Larsson, MatSing CEO. "Following up on our recent 3-beam panel lens antenna portfolio launch, we are pleased to introduce our new 6-beam solution set today. Delivering 6x capacity enhancements, our lens antennas are designed to minimize signal degradation with high gain and isolation alongside 2x lower wind-loading while delivering reliable 120 degree coverage. Carriers looking for a macro solution ideal for suburban and rural deployments, both for mobile broadband and fixed wireless access, now have a next-gen solution to appropriately address their coverage and capacity needs. Opting for our innovative lens panel antennas help our carrier customers transform their network connectivity and make their network future ready."

MatSing's comprehensive 6-beam lens antenna portfolio addresses complete low and mid band requirements with support ranging from 600MHz through 4200 MHz frequency bands. Some of the new Gen II antennas ideal for macros and capacity relief include:

MS-MBA-6.3-H4-L2 with 6 isolated H-band (1695 2690 MHz) and 3 isolated L-band (698-960MHz) cross-polarized beams with each H-band beam having 4 ports for 4×4 MIMO

MS-MBA-6.3-H4-L4 with 6 isolated H-band (1695 2690 MHz) cross-polarized beams and 6 isolated L-band (698-960MHz) cross-polarized beams with each beam having 4 ports for 4×4 MIMO

MS-MBA-6.6-F4-H4 with 6 isolated F-band (3300 4200 MHz) cross-polarized beams and 6 isolated H-band (1695 -2690 MHz) cross-polarized beams with each beam having 4 ports for 4×4 MIMO

MS-MBA-6.6.3-F4-H4-L2 with 6 isolated F-band (3300 4200 MHz) cross-polarized beams, 6 isolated H-band (1695 -2690 MHz) cross-polarized beams and 6 isolated L-band (698-960MHz) cross-polarized beams with each F and H band beams having 4 ports for 4×4 MIMO

MS-MBA-6-F4 with 6 isolated F-band (3300 4200MHz) cross- polarized beams with each beam having 4 ports for 4X4 MIMO

MS-MBA-6-H4 with 6 isolated H-band (1695 2690 MHz) cross- polarized beams with each beam having 4 ports for 4X4 MIMO

While global deployments of 5G continues at a rapid pace, and are expected to keep growing over the coming decade, there is an ongoing need to improve the performance of the 4G LTE networks. Getting more devices connected concurrently on the network while effectively increasing customer satisfaction remains a key goal for carriers. With several carriers internationally continuing to also focus on 4G LTE network densification, the new 6-beam panel lens antenna portfolio provides an immediate capacity relief option with scalability provided in a highly cost-effective manner for all types of connectivity, including 4G LTE and 5G.

About MatSing

Founded in 2005, MatSing has developed and patented new meta-materials to create the world's first lightweight and multibeam Lens Antennas. This new approach for high-performance, high-capacity antenna design is more efficient and offers key advantages over traditional antennas, the ability to provide broadband coverage, emit and maintain multiple beams, and to do so cleanly with minimal RF interference. Nationwide coverage isn't the only critical challenge facing telecoms companies, and MatSing's Lens antenna solution is ideal to meet the capacity demands at outdoor events, stadiums and macro uses in cities, suburbs, and rural areas. Each antenna can provide multiple independent sectors, up to 48, providing the highest capacity across multiple bands with the fewest antennas possible. MatSing lens technology is the perfect fit for 4G LTE and 5G mobile broadband coverage, and it is the most cost-effective network densification tool in the industry.

To learn more about MatSing RF lens antennas, please visit us at MatSing RF Lens Technologies or send an email to our expert staff at info@matsing.com.

