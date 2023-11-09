WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) solutions and Virgin Atlantic Ltd (Virgin Atlantic), a leading global airline, today marked the twenty-year anniversary of their relationship. Over the past two decades, WNS and Virgin Atlantic have "co-created" unique solutions which have enabled the airline to digitally transform core, mission-critical customer experience processes and drive improved operating efficiency.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231023740074/en/

The Virgin Atlantic-WNS journey has been marked by resilience, collaboration, and the ability to embrace disruption. Together, the companies have effectively navigated the challenges of the dynamic airline industry and adapted to evolving market demands. Virgin Atlantic's remarkable growth has been supported by TRAVOGUE, WNS' innovative suite of transformational digital solutions for the travel and hospitality industry. Virgin Atlantic and WNS have consistently co-created exceptional value through industry relevant solutions, including an award-winning refund automation offering.

"I am happy to celebrate our long-standing history of collaboration and achievement with Virgin Atlantic. Our relationship has been defined by our deep understanding of the travel industry, and our commitment to helping Virgin Atlantic succeed as their business evolves, especially in a digital-first world. I would like to thank Virgin Atlantic for their trust and commitment over the past 20 years. We are excited about co-creating elevated customer experiences in the future, and look forward to many more years of continued growth," said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS.

"WNS has become an extension of the Virgin Atlantic family and at the heart of our partnership is a shared commitment to making the customer experience as seamless as possible. Our relationship has grown over the last two decades, supporting our strategic business priorities. At no time was this more evident than during the Covid pandemic, when together we were able to create an intelligent automation solution which managed increased refund requests without impacting core operations," said Shai Weiss, CEO, Virgin Atlantic.

About Virgin Atlantic

Virgin Atlantic was founded by entrepreneur Sir Richard Branson in 1984, with innovation and amazing customer service at its core, with a purpose to ensure everyone can take on the world. In 2022, Virgin Atlantic was voted Britain's only Global Five Star Airline by APEX for the sixth year running in the Official Airline Ratings. Headquartered in London, it employs more than 7,500 people worldwide, flying customers to 31 destinations across four continents. Virgin Atlantic recently continued its expansion in the US, launching new routes to Austin, Texas and Tampa, Florida.

Alongside shareholder and Joint Venture partner Delta Air Lines, Virgin Atlantic operates a leading transatlantic network, with onward connections to over 200 cities around the world. In February 2020, Air France-KLM, Delta Air Lines and Virgin Atlantic launched an expanded Joint Venture, offering a comprehensive route network, convenient flight schedules, competitive fares and reciprocal frequent flyer benefits, including the ability to earn and redeem miles across all carriers. Virgin Atlantic joined SkyTeam in March 2023 as the global airline alliance's first and only UK member airline, enhancing the alliance's transatlantic network and services to and from Heathrow and Manchester Airport.

Virgin Atlantic has been pioneering sustainability leadership for more than 15 years, with a commitment to achieving 10% Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) by 2030 and Net Zero by 2050. The airline operates one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient fleets in the skies and has reduced its absolute carbon emissions by 35% over the last decade. In October 2022, Virgin Atlantic welcomed the first of 16 A330-900neos to the fleet, continuing its transformation towards 100% next generation aircraft by 2027. In late 2023, Virgin Atlantic will be leading an industry consortium to deliver the first 100% SAF flight across the transatlantic, demonstrating that 100% SAF can be used safely as a drop in fuel in existing infrastructure, engines and airframes. For more information visit www.virginatlantic.com or via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @virginatlantic.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is a leading Business Process Management (BPM) company. WNS combines deep industry knowledge with technology, analytics, and process expertise to co-create innovative, digitally led transformational solutions with over 600 clients across various industries. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of BPM solutions including industry-specific offerings, customer experience services, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics to re-imagine the digital future of businesses. As of September 30, 2023, WNS had 59,873 professionals across 67 delivery centers worldwide including facilities in Canada, China, Costa Rica, India, Malaysia, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

For more information, visit www.wns.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Safe Harbor Provision

This document includes information which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied are discussed in our most recent Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. WNS undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

