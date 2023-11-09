Investment in partnerships, product, sales and marketing sets the company on a path to be the premier end-to-end cloud solutions provider

Aptum, a global cloud solutions provider specializing in technology consulting and managed services, today announced the appointment of three new executives to its senior leadership team as the company continues to expand and meet the demands for cloud innovation.

With diverse experience and background, these leaders will help guide Aptum towards its next phase of growth:

Michael Stephens assumes the role of Vice President of Partnerships and Strategic Alliances, bringing with him almost three decades of experience in sales and partner strategy. Stephens joins Aptum from Rackspace Technology where he was the Global Partner Channel Chief, responsible for worldwide channel sales, operations and relationships. Prior to that, he was Vice President of Channels for CenturyLink, responsible for inside sales, pre-sales engineering and customer success. At Aptum he will lead the company's global partner strategy and introduce programs with trusted ISVs, SaaS, technology distributors and digital native to accelerate growth.

Patty Fisher joins as Vice President, Marketing. A seasoned senior marketing leader with a passion for technology, Fisher brings more than 20 years of experience to her role. She has successfully led and built teams across a spectrum of organizations, ranging from Fortune 100 companies and global enterprises to startups and not-for-profit entities. She has held leadership positions at AOL, Verisign, Sage Software, OVHCloud, and most recently as CMO for Ottawa, Ont.-based EOS Network Foundation. She is a member of Chief, a network focused on connecting and supporting women executive leaders.

David Longjoins as Vice President, North America Sales. In this role, Long will leverage his strong background of supporting enterprise clients through their multi-cloud journeys. He comes to Aptum with 24 years of sales experience, including sales leadership roles at Dell Technologies, EMC, Microsoft and Princeton Softech. His knowledge and "customer-first" mindset will help Aptum clients achieve their multi-cloud and DevOps goals.

Additionally, Aptum announced the promotion of Marc Paré to Vice President of Product. Paré was most recently General Manager of Advisory and Consulting Services. In his role, he will oversee the development of software solutions that will deliver improved user experience for organizations, helping them with managing, measuring, metering, monitoring and analyzing their operations and performances across the cloud. Paré joined Aptum through the acquisition of CloudOps in January 2023. Paré was a founding member and partner at cloud.ca and Cloudbeach. He has 24 years of experience in information technology with a background in web operations, sales and product management, including 10 years at Coradiant where he helped software organizations achieve operational success as SaaS pioneers.

"As Aptum moves forward as an unbiased and trusted advisor, we're thrilled to welcome Michael, Patty and David to the team, and to congratulate Marc on his move to head up our product group," said Ian Rae, CEO and President of Aptum. "Their collective experience with building ecosystems, alliances and partnerships makes them strategic additions to our leadership bench, strengthening our ability to deliver market-leading solutions to customers and achieve increased growth in the cloud market. Their dedication and proven expertise will be an asset to Aptum as we continue to provide our deep, credible technical knowledge and comprehensive solutions to tackle complex problems and accelerate innovation, enabling our customers to control and optimize workloads across hyperscale, regional, private and edge cloud platforms."

This expansion of the leadership team builds upon the company's recent appointment of Rae as CEO and President and David Wigglesworth as Chief Revenue Officer.

About Aptum

Aptum is a global cloud solutions provider specializing in technology consulting and managed services. With over 20 years of deep technical knowledge and comprehensive hybrid multicloud expertise, Aptum advises organizations on infrastructure modernization, business transformation, application migrations, and cloud native development. Its cloud platform-agnostic approach and certified expertise provides customers a unique opportunity to control and optimize workloads across hyperscale, regional, private and edge cloud platforms. Aptum serves customers in North America, Latin America, UK, and Europe, and is a portfolio company of DigitalBridge, a global investment firm dedicated to strategic opportunities in digital infrastructure. For more information, visit www.aptum.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231109875112/en/

Contacts:

Connect with Aptum

Official Blog LinkedIn

For more information, please contact:

media@aptum.com