Nitto Denko Corporation (TOKYO: 6988) (Headquarters: Osaka, Japan; President: Hideo Takasaki) (hereafter "Nitto"), together with the ATP, FITP (Italian Tennis and Padel Federation), and City of Turin, have launched a joint environmental sustainability project as part of its sponsorship of the Nitto ATP Finals, the finale of the ATP Tour season to be held from 12-19 November, 2023.

Nitto places ESG (Environment, Society and Governance) at the core of its management and is committed to solve social issues, while also creating economic value. In line with this management policy, Nitto is supporting environmental sustainability initiatives through its sponsorship of the Nitto ATP Finals, of which Nitto serves as the title partner. With the aim of making the tournament more sustainable, Nitto will contribute to offset the tournament's CO2 emissions through a collaborative project in favor of the City of Turin, which has welcomed the Nitto ATP Finals since 2021.

Donation of goods for the sustainable tournament operation

ATP has committed to Net Zero CO2 emissions by 2040, in line with its commitments to UN Sports for Climate Action. To support ATP in achieving its goals, Nitto will donate 6,000 paper napkins, made of its proprietary plastic-free compostable material (CAC non-woven fabric*1), to the Nitto ATP Finals for use in the event's food court and other areas during the tournament. Based on the usage and results of this year's event, Nitto will consider increasing the donation volume in the next year and beyond.

Support for the enhancement of the greenery of the host City Turin, Italy

In addition to a €100,000 contribution from Nitto, the company will donate the total proceeds of various initiatives to be held at the tournament venue. The initiatives include the sales of the 2023 Nitto ATP Finals exclusive design notebook from Nitto's stationery brand STALOGY, offered at the Nitto corporate booth in the Nitto ATP Finals Fan Village. Also among the initiatives is a charity auction of tickets with exclusive goodies, which Nitto has specially prepared for this occasion.

These donations will support the plan by the City of Turin to improve the global environment for future generations, enhancing tree regeneration and deploying various activities, such the installation of green rooves atop select bus stops in the city, designed to improve insulation, reduce storm water run-off, capture CO2, filter pollutants, and increase biodiversity.

Outline of Tree Planting

Tree planting site: Open space at the Cavalieri di Vittorio Veneto park, Piazza d' Armi

Number of trees to be planted (tentative): 40

About Nitto ATP Finals

The Nitto ATP Finals is the pinnacle event of the ATP Tour men's professional tennis season. It is joined by the best eight singles players and doubles pairs teams from around the world, advancing to compete for the final title of the season. Players compete throughout the ATP Tour season for the eight spots in the world's greatest indoor tennis tournament and the coveted Pepperstone ATP Ranking Points. The tournament is played in a round-robin format, with each player playing three matches, and a knockout format from the semi-finals onward.

The tournament has a long history of being held in some of the world's most distinguished cities, with the first tournament taking place in Tokyo in 1970. Since 2000, it had been held in Lisbon, Sydney, Shanghai and London. From 2021, the City of Turin, Italy, has hosted this prestigious tournament.

For details, please visit the tournament's official website at https://www.nittoatpfinals.com/en/ or Nitto's special website at https://www.nitto.com/jp/en/NittoATPFinals/.

*1 CAC Nonwovens: Biodegradable nonwovens, the sustainable material manufactured by Nitto

