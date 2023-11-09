Ackroo Inc.: Ackroo Releases Q3 2023 Financial Results

HAMILTON, Ontario, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ackroo Inc. (TSX-V: AKR; OTC: AKRFF) (the "Company"), a loyalty marketing, payments and point-of-sale technology and services provider, has filed its financial results for the period ended September 30, 2023. The results for the period ended September 30th,2023 reflect 8% year-to-date year over year revenue growth and 24% year-to-date year over year adjusted EBITDA growth. During the period the Company also achieved 24% adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue increasing the year-to-date EBITDA as a percentage of revenue to 21%. The Company used $200,000 of their earnings towards share buy-backs and used the rest of the generated cash flow to reduce debt. The Company plans to continue their focus on earnings generation in order to continue to improve their balance sheet, buy back shares and to help fund future acquisitions.

The complete financial results for Ackroo, along with management's discussion and analysis for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, are available under the profile for the Company at www.sedar.com. Highlights include:



Nine Months Ended Sept 30, 2023 vs. Nine Months Ended Sept 30, 2022:

YTD 2023 TOTALS YTD 2022 TOTALS +/- % Change Total Revenue $5,060,328 $4,668,402 + 8% Subscription Rev $4,418,596 $4,034,077 + 10% Gross Margins $4,636,809 (92%) $4,293,970 (92%) + 8% (+0%) Adjusted EBITDA $1,087,419 $874,776 + 24% EBITDA % of Rev 21% 19% + 2%





Q3 2023 vs. Q3 2022:

Q3 2023 TOTALS Q3 2022 TOTALS +/- % Change Total Revenue $1,624,001 $1,528,411 + 6% Subscription Rev $1,396,732 $1,333,237 + 5% Gross Margins $1,477,437 (91%) $1,403,618 (92%) + 5% (-1%) Adjusted EBITDA $394,155 $337,504 + 17% EBITDA % of Rev 24% 22% + 2%

"Our continued focus on earnings generation and business simplification are delivering great results for the business," said Steve Levely, CEO of Ackroo. "On the earnings side we are delivering both year over year and quarter over quarter growth affording us the ability to pay down debt, buy back shares and have capital to acquire our next company. We are accomplishing this by taking a very lean approach to our business in regards to staffing while also having better financial discipline around renegotiation of supplier agreements and overall business management. On the solution side our divesture of GGGolf and our move to put less focus on our AckrooPOS business and more focus on our AckrooMKTG and AckrooPAY business is leading to revenue growth and operational efficiencies across the business. The less is more is certainly playing true for Ackroo. We still have plenty more to accomplish and improve on however I am really excited about the progress we are making and what our future looks like for our shareholders, clients and employees."

About Ackroo

Through vendor and industry consolidation, Ackroo provides marketing, payment and point-of-sale solutions for merchants of all sizes. Ackroo's self-serve, data driven, cloud-based marketing platform helps merchants in-store and online process and manage loyalty, gift card and promotional transactions at the point of sale. Ackroo's payment services provide merchants with low-cost payment processing options through some of the world's largest payment technology and service providers. Ackroo's hybrid management and point-of-sale solution helps manage and optimize the general operations for niche industry's like used car and boat dealers. All solutions are focused on helping to consolidate, simplify and improve the merchant marketing, payments and point-of sale ecosystem for their clients. Ackroo is headquartered in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. For more information, visit: www.ackroo.com .

*"Adjusted EBITDA" is a non-International Financial Reporting Standard (IFRS) measure, and does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net income (loss) excluding interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, as adjusted for share-based compensation and related expenses and foreign exchange gains and losses. A complete reconciliation of this amount to net income (loss) for the corresponding period is available in managements' discussion and analysis.