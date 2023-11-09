Tilray Brands, Inc.: Good Supply Cannabis Launches 'Get Blitzen'd' Holiday Campaign and New Limited-Edition Products Across Canada

TORONTO, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Brands, Inc. ("Tilray" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company, today announced that its best-selling Canadian cannabis brand, Good Supply, just unveiled a new seasonal campaign, 'Get Blitzen'd'. Amplifying the festive cheer, Good Supply introduces its first-ever limited-edition 'Holiday Helpers' 36-pack of pre-rolls and 'The Grump' - a special holiday offering of the acclaimed MONSTERS 1,000mg infused pre-roll.



Good Supply's 'Holiday Helpers' Pre-roll Mix pack:

In the spirit of the '12 Days of Jointmas', Good Supply launches its new 'Holiday Helpers' pre-roll mix pack (36 x 0.35g). This carefully curated selection offers 12 pre-rolls of each of Good Supply's best-selling sativa, hybrid, and indica blends (36 x 0.35g) - including Jean Guy, Lava Fuel, and Wedding Cake, providing a trio of high-quality daily options for connoisseurs seeking diverse experiences throughout the holiday season.

Good Supply's 'The Grump' MONSTERS:

Building on the success of the original 'MONSTERS' launch, Good Supply introduces 'The Grump', a 2.38g infused pre-roll, evoking the essence of holiday storytelling. Each pre-roll contains the most THC allowed in one package, at 1,000mg of THC 1. It features Monkey Glue milled flower infused with Sweet Berry Kush BHO (Monkey Glue x Sweet Berry Kush), perfectly rolled and coated in extract, followed by kief.

Good Supply infuses the festive spirit into its 'Get Blitzen'd' holiday campaign with the release of the 'Holiday Helpers' pre-roll mix pack and 'The Grump' pre-rolls. Both are hitting shelves nationwide, with 'Holiday Helpers' available in Ontario and Alberta, while 'The Grump' will be available in Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia, Nova Scotia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Newfoundland and Labrador.

To add Good Supply's limited-time releases to your wish list this festive season and to keep up with the brand's latest launches, visit www.goodsupplycannabis.com and follow @goodsupplycannabis.

About Good Supply

Good Supply is one of Canada's leading cannabis brands and been recognized as #1 in flower, and best-selling pre-rolls, vapes, and concentrates, and has become a favourite among consumers and budtenders. At Good Supply, good is the new great. Rooted in classic strains that punch above their weight, Good Supply delivers consistent, hard-hitting quality at affordable prices. Explore classic strains, innovative formats, and new flavours - we're always up for a good time. The Good Supply brand is produced in accordance with a Health Canada cannabis processing and cultivation license held by Aphria Inc., a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY and TSX: TLRY) is a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is changing people's lives for the better - one person at a time - by inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life by providing them with products that meet the needs of their mind, body, and soul and invoke a sense of wellbeing. Tilray's mission is to be the trusted partner for its patients and consumers by providing them with a cultivated experience and health and wellbeing through high-quality, differentiated brands and innovative products. A pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution, Tilray's unprecedented production platform supports over 20 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and alcoholic beverages.

For more information on Tilray, visit Tilray Brands, Inc. and follow @tilray on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

