WKN: A2QN5T | ISIN: GG00BMDHST63
Dow Jones News
09.11.2023 | 14:31
Grit Real Estate Income Group: PDMR dealings

DJ PDMR dealings 

Grit Real Estate Income Group (GR1T) 
PDMR dealings 
09-Nov-2023 / 13:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
GRIT REAL ESTATE INCOME GROUP LIMITED 
(Registered in Guernsey) 
(Registration number: 68739) 
LSE share code: GR1T 
 
SEM share code (dual currency trading): DEL.N0000 (USD) / DEL.C0000(MUR) 
ISIN: GG00BMDHST63 
LEI: 21380084LCGHJRS8CN05 
("Grit" or the "Company" and, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group")

DEALING IN SECURITIES BY PERSON CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH DIRECTOR/PERSON DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

The board of Directors (the "Board") of Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited, a leading pan-African real estate company focused on investing in, developing and actively managing a diversified portfolio of assets underpinned by predominantly USUSD and Euro denominated long-term leases with high quality multinational tenants, has been notified that on Thursday, 9 November 2023, Mr. David Love, who is an independent non-executive director of Grit, acquired 52,493 ordinary shares of no par value in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of GBP0.1524 per ordinary share.

Following the purchase, Mr. Love now holds 149,972 Ordinary Shares representing 0.03% of the Company's issued share capital.

Mr. David Love is a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR") for the purposes of the Market Abuse Regulation ("MAR").

The Notification of Transaction Form provided in accordance with the requirements of the MAR in relation to the transaction listed above is set out below. 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a.      Name                               David Love 
2       Reason for notification 
a.      Position/Status                         Independent Non-Executive Director 
       Initial notification/ 
b.                                       Initial Notification 
       Amendment 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a.      Name                               GRIT REAL ESTATE INCOME GROUP LIMITED 
b.      LEI                               21380084LCGHJRS8CN05 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                        Ordinary Shares of No Par Value 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
 
a. 
       Identification Code 
 
                                        GG00BMDHST63 
b.      Nature of the transaction                    Purchase of Ordinary Shares 
                                        Price(s)   Volume(s) Total 
c.      Price(s) and volume(s)                      GBP0.1524   52,493  GBP8,009.88

Aggregated information:

d. . Aggregated Volume 52,493

GBP0.1524

. Price

e. Date of the transaction 9 November 2023

f. Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

By Order of the Board

9 November 2023

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT: 

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited 
Bronwyn Knight, Chief Executive Officer             +230 269 7090 
Darren Veenhuis, Investor Relations               +44 779 512 3402 
 
Cavendish Capital Markets Limited - UK Financial Adviser 
 
 
William Marle/Teddy Whiley (Corporate Finance)          +44 20 7220 5000 
Mark Whitfeld/Pauline Tribe (Sales)               +44 20 3772 4697 
Monica Tepes (Research)                     +44 20 3772 4698 
 
Perigeum Capital Ltd - SEM Authorised Representative and Sponsor 
Shamin A. Sookia                         +230 402 0894 
Kesaven Moothoosamy                       +230 402 0898 
 
Capital Markets Brokers Ltd - Mauritian Sponsoring Broker 
Elodie Lan Hun Kuen                       +230 402 0280

NOTES:

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited is the leading pan-African woman led real estate company focused on investing in, developing and actively managing a diversified portfolio of assets in carefully selected African countries (excluding South Africa). These high-quality assets are underpinned by predominantly USUSD and Euro denominated long-term leases with a wide range of blue-chip multi-national tenant covenants across a diverse range of robust property sectors.

The Company is committed to delivering strong and sustainable income for shareholders, with the potential for income and capital growth.

The Company holds its primary listing on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GR1T and a dual currency trading secondary listing on the Stock Exchange of Mauritius (SEM: DEL.N0000 (USD) / DEL.C0000 (MUR)).

Further information on the Company is available at http://grit.group.

Directors: Peter Todd (Chairman), Bronwyn Knight (Chief Executive Officer)*, Leon van de Moortele (Chief Financial Officer)*, David Love+, Sir Samuel Esson Jonah+, Catherine McIlraith+, Jonathan Crichton+, Cross Kgosidiile and Lynette Finlay+.

(* Executive Director) (+ independent Non-Executive Director)

Company secretary: Intercontinental Fund Services Limited

Registered address: PO Box 186, Royal Chambers, St Julian's Avenue, St Peter Port, Guernsey GY1 4HP

Registrar and transfer agent (Mauritius): Intercontinental Secretarial Services Limited

UK Transfer secretary: Link Market Services Limited

SEM authorised representative and sponsor: Perigeum Capital Ltd

Mauritian sponsoring broker: Capital Markets Brokers Ltd

This notice is issued pursuant to the FCA Listing Rules, SEM Listing Rules 15.24 and the Mauritian Securities Act 2005. The Board of the Company accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this communiqué.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GG00BMDHST63 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     GR1T 
LEI Code:   21380084LCGHJRS8CN05 
Sequence No.: 283935 
EQS News ID:  1769837 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1769837&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 09, 2023 08:00 ET (13:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
