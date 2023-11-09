Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2023 Operational and Financial Results

OKLAHOMA CITY, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. ("Mammoth" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TUSK) today reported financial and operational results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Financial Overview for the Third Quarter 2023:

Total revenue was $65.0 million for the third quarter of 2023 compared to $107.2 million for the same quarter last year and $75.4 million for the second quarter of 2023.

Net loss for the third quarter of 2023 was $1.1 million, or $0.02 loss per diluted share, compared to net income of $7.7 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, for the same quarter last year and net loss of $4.5 million, or $0.09 loss per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA (as defined and reconciled below) was $13.4 million for the third quarter of 2023, compared to $29.8 million for the same quarter last year and $16.4 million for the second quarter of 2023.

Arty Straehla, Chief Executive Officer of Mammoth commented, "We are pleased to have announced that we entered into a new revolving credit facility agreement and a new term loan agreement, which refinanced, in full, Mammoth's indebtedness outstanding under our previous revolving credit facility. We believe these new agreements will provide Mammoth with a strong base of liquidity for years to come.

"Third quarter results, as expected, were challenged by the persistence of demand and activity pressures, in particular in natural gas basins, that negatively impacted our pressure pumping fleet utilization, thus impacting our overall performance. These market pressures that began earlier this year are largely attributable to commodity price fluctuations and delayed customer schedules. In response, we continue to closely manage our costs. Despite the softness we've experienced this year, we are now seeing encouraging signs of increasing activity and customer planning for 2024. We are also pleased with the improving line of sight for the next few quarters, and we expect an improvement in frac fleet counts in 2024."

Straehla added, "During and subsequent to the end of the third quarter, we were pleased to have received $11.4 million from PREPA, bringing the total payments received this year from PREPA to $22.2 million . While this only represents a portion of what is still owed to us for the work completed by our subsidiary Cobra, we continue to pursue payment of the outstanding amounts owed by PREPA, including the associated interest that has accrued and is continuing to accrue."

Well Completion Services

Mammoth's well completion services division contributed revenue (inclusive of inter-segment revenue) of $20.3 million on 577 stages for the third quarter of 2023, compared to $51.5 million on 1,897 stages for the same quarter of 2022 and $27.6 million on 956 stages for the second quarter of 2023. On average, 1.2 of the Company's fleets were active for the third quarter of 2023 compared to an average utilization of 3.5 fleets during the same quarter of 2022 and 1.6 fleets during the second quarter of 2023.

Infrastructure Services

Mammoth's infrastructure services division contributed revenue of $26.7 million for the third quarter of 2023 compared to $33.3 million for the same quarter of 2022 and $28.3 million for the second quarter of 2023. Average crew count was 81 crews during the third quarter of 2023 compared to 96 crews during the same quarter of 2022 and 86 crews during the second quarter of 2023.

Natural Sand Proppant Services

Mammoth's natural sand proppant services division contributed revenue (inclusive of inter-segment revenue) of $10.6 million for the third quarter of 2023 compared to $12.9 million for the same quarter of 2022 and $11.6 million for the second quarter of 2023. In the third quarter of 2023, the Company sold approximately 352,000 tons of sand at an average sales price of $30.18 per ton compared to sales of approximately 341,000 tons of sand at an average sales price of $29.95 per ton during the same quarter of 2022. In the second quarter of 2023, sales were approximately 384,000 tons of sand at an average price of $30.08 per ton.

Drilling Services

Mammoth's drilling services division contributed revenue (inclusive of inter-segment revenue) of $2.8 million for the third quarter of 2023 compared to $3.1 million for the same quarter of 2022 and $3.3 million for the second quarter of 2023. The decrease in drilling services revenue is primarily attributable to decreased utilization for our directional drilling business.

Other Services

Mammoth's other services, including aviation, equipment rentals, remote accommodations and equipment manufacturing, contributed revenue (inclusive of inter-segment revenue) of $5.5 million for the third quarter of 2023 compared to $7.0 million for the same quarter of 2022 and $5.1 million for the second quarter of 2023.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses were $10.4 million for the third quarter of 2023 compared to $9.7 million for the same quarter of 2022 and $10.4 million for the second quarter of 2023.

Following is a breakout of SG&A expense (in thousands):



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2023

2022 Cash expenses:

















Compensation and benefits $ 3,392

$ 3,676

$ 3,996

$ 11,665

$ 9,796 Professional services 4,684

3,706

4,276

10,889

10,067 Other(a) 2,105

2,059

1,868

5,884

6,127 Total cash SG&A expense 10,181

9,441

10,140

28,438

25,990 Non-cash expenses:

















Change in provision for expected credit losses 11

3

(44)

(414)

(112) Stock based compensation 219

241

261

1,127

682 Total non-cash SG&A expense 230

244

217

713

570 Total SG&A expense $ 10,411

$ 9,685

$ 10,357

$ 29,151

$ 26,560





a. Includes travel-related costs, information technology expenses, rent, utilities and other general and administrative-related costs.

SG&A expenses, as a percentage of total revenue, were 16% for the third quarter of 2023 compared to 9% for the same quarter of 2022 and 14% for the second quarter of 2023.

Liquidity

As of September 30, 2023, Mammoth had cash on hand of $10.5 million, outstanding borrowings under its prior revolving credit facility of $69.0 million, a borrowing base of $96.4 million and $11.0 million of available borrowing capacity under the prior revolving credit facility, after giving effect to $6.4 million of outstanding letters of credit and the requirement to maintain a $10.0 million reserve out of the available borrowing capacity. As of September 30, 2023, Mammoth had total liquidity of $21.5 million .

On October 16, 2023, Mammoth entered into a new revolving credit facility agreement and a new term loan agreement, which refinanced, in full, Mammoth's indebtedness outstanding under its prior revolving credit facility. The new five-year revolving credit facility with Fifth Third Bank, National Association, provides for revolving commitments of up to $75 million, subject to a borrowing base calculation prepared monthly. The new five-year term loan agreement with Wexford Capital LP, an affiliate of Mammoth, provides for term commitments of $45 million .

As of November 7, 2023, Mammoth had cash on hand of $9.7 million, outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility of $28.2 million, and a borrowing base of $35.1 million . As of November 7, 2023, the Company had $6.9 million of available borrowing capacity under its revolving credit facility and total liquidity of $16 .6 million.

Capital Expenditures

The following table summarizes Mammoth's capital expenditures by operating division for the periods indicated (in thousands):



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2023

2022 Well completion services(a) $ 4,651

$ 4,747

$ 4,348

$ 14,762

$ 8,048 Infrastructure services(b) 69

225

72

344

823 Natural sand proppant services(c) -

34

-

-

34 Drilling services(c) 105

33

-

111

47 Other(d) 65

53

-

68

275 Eliminations (165)

38

83

(20)

(128) Total capital expenditures $ 4,725

$ 5,130

$ 4,503

$ 15,265

$ 9,099





a. Capital expenditures primarily for upgrades and maintenance to our pressure pumping fleet for the periods presented. b. Capital expenditures primarily for truck, tooling and equipment purchases for the periods presented. c. Capital expenditures primarily for maintenance for the periods presented. d. Capital expenditures primarily for equipment for the Company's rental businesses for the periods presented.

Conference Call Information

Mammoth will host a conference call on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. Central time ( 10:00 a.m. Eastern time ) to discuss its third quarter financial and operational results. The telephone number to access the conference call is 1-201-389-0872. The conference call will also be webcast live on https://ir.mammothenergy.com/events-presentations. Please submit any questions for management prior to the call via email to [email protected] .

About Mammoth Energy Services, Inc.

Mammoth is an integrated, growth-oriented energy services company focused on the providing products and services to enable the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves as well as the construction and repair of the electric grid for private utilities, public investor-owned utilities and co-operative utilities through its infrastructure services businesses. Mammoth's suite of services and products include: well completion services, infrastructure services, natural sand and proppant services, drilling services and other energy services. For more information, please visit www.mammothenergy.com .

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

ASSETS

September 30,

December 31,



2023

2022 CURRENT ASSETS

(in thousands) Cash and cash equivalents

$ 10,527

$ 17,282 Accounts receivable, net

455,349

456,465 Receivables from related parties, net

266

223 Inventories

11,779

8,883 Prepaid expenses

3,717

13,219 Other current assets

616

620 Total current assets

482,254

496,692









Property, plant and equipment, net

119,151

138,066 Sand reserves

58,778

61,830 Operating lease right-of-use assets

11,147

10,656 Intangible assets, net

1,106

1,782 Goodwill

9,214

11,717 Other non-current assets

4,326

3,935 Total assets

$ 685,976

$ 724,678 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







CURRENT LIABILITIES







Accounts payable

$ 39,304

$ 47,391 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

30,508

52,297 Current operating lease liability

6,081

5,447 Current portion of long-term debt

-

83,520 Income taxes payable

56,506

48,557 Total current liabilities

132,399

237,212









Long-term debt, net of current portion

69,029

- Deferred income tax liabilities

401

471 Long-term operating lease liability

4,912

4,913 Asset retirement obligation

4,083

3,981 Other long-term liabilities

9,580

15,485 Total liabilities

220,404

262,062









COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES

















EQUITY







Equity:







Common stock, $0.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 47,941,652 and 47,312,270 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022

479

473 Additional paid in capital

539,340

539,138 Accumulated deficit

(70,361)

(73,154) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(3,886)

(3,841) Total equity

465,572

462,616 Total liabilities and equity

$ 685,976

$ 724,678

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2023

2022

(in thousands, except per share amounts) REVENUE

Services revenue $ 54,025

$ 93,879

$ 63,478

$ 221,140

$ 223,005 Services revenue - related parties 252

355

369

841

1,024 Product revenue 10,682

12,968

11,584

34,729

35,149 Total revenue 64,959

107,202

75,431

256,710

259,178



















COST AND EXPENSES

















Services cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion of $8,394, $12,968, $10,270, $30,426, and $43,727, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2023, September 30, 2022, and June 30, 2023 and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022) 45,082

68,821

52,846

178,905

173,821 Services cost of revenue - related parties 120

142

210

360

405 Product cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion of $2,836, $2,863, $2,373, $6,395, and $6,711, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2023, September 30, 2022, and June 30, 2023 and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022) 7,615

9,493

7,196

22,796

27,496 Selling, general and administrative 10,411

9,685

10,357

29,151

26,560 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 11,233

15,842

12,650

36,839

50,485 Gains on disposal of assets, net (2,450)

(599)

(473)

(3,284)

(3,738) Impairment of goodwill 1,810

-

-

1,810

- Total cost and expenses 73,821

103,384

82,786

266,577

275,029 Operating (loss) income (8,862)

3,818

(7,355)

(9,867)

(15,851)



















OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)

















Interest expense, net (2,876)

(3,262)

(3,220)

(9,385)

(8,270) Other income, net 14,088

10,989

8,339

31,051

30,175 Total other income 11,212

7,727

5,119

21,666

21,905 Income (loss) before income taxes 2,350

11,545

(2,236)

11,799

6,054 Provision for income taxes 3,438

3,819

2,234

9,006

11,442 Net (loss) income $ (1,088)

$ 7,726

$ (4,470)

$ 2,793

$ (5,388)



















OTHER COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME

















Foreign currency translation adjustment (275)

(601)

227

(45)

(851) Comprehensive (loss) income $ (1,363)

$ 7,125

$ (4,243)

$ 2,748

$ (6,239)



















Net (loss) income per share (basic) $ (0.02)

$ 0.16

$ (0.09)

$ 0.06

$ (0.11) Net (loss) income per share (diluted) $ (0.02)

$ 0.16

$ (0.09)

$ 0.06

$ (0.11) Weighted average number of shares outstanding (basic) 47,942

47,312

47,718

47,721

47,129 Weighted average number of shares outstanding (diluted) 47,942

47,843

47,718

47,973

47,129

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2023

2022

(in thousands) Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income (loss) $ 2,793

$ (5,388) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash provided by (used in) operating activities:





Stock based compensation 1,127

682 Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization 36,839

50,485 Amortization of debt origination costs 565

588 Change in provision for expected credit losses (414)

(112) Gains on disposal of assets (3,284)

(3,738) Gains from sales of equipment damaged or lost down-hole (335)

(607) Impairment of goodwill 1,810

- Gain on sale of business (2,080)

- Deferred income taxes (70)

8,557 Other (273)

104 Changes in assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable, net 1,489

(55,472) Receivables from related parties, net (44)

(298) Inventories (2,896)

35 Prepaid expenses and other assets 8,990

7,613 Accounts payable (7,537)

9,472 Accrued expenses and other liabilities (19,679)

(20,777) Income taxes payable 7,950

2,790 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 24,951

(6,066)







Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchases of property and equipment (15,265)

(9,099) Business divestitures, net of cash transferred 3,276

- Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment 4,304

8,659 Net cash used in investing activities (7,685)

(440)







Cash flows from financing activities:





Borrowings on long-term debt 168,800

142,475 Repayments of long-term debt (183,291)

(134,674) Proceeds from sale-leaseback transaction -

4,589 Payments on sale-leaseback transaction (3,711)

(3,249) Principal payments on financing leases and equipment financing notes (4,872)

(1,753) Other (919)

- Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (23,993)

7,388 Effect of foreign exchange rate on cash (28)

(164) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (6,755)

718 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 17,282

9,899 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 10,527

$ 10,617







Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:





Cash paid for interest $ 8,951

$ 6,316 Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds received $ 788

$ 97 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash transactions:





Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable $ 4,197

$ 3,837 Right-of-use assets obtained for financing lease liabilities $ 507

$ -

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC. SEGMENT INCOME STATEMENTS (in thousands)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 Well

Completion Infrastructure Sand Drilling All Other Eliminations Total Revenue from external customers $ 20,166 $ 26,712 $ 10,633 $ 2,820 $ 4,628 $ - $ 64,959 Intersegment revenues 161 - - 2 909 (1,072) - Total revenue 20,327 26,712 10,633 2,822 5,537 (1,072) 64,959 Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 17,528 22,042 6,977 2,599 3,671 - 52,817 Intersegment cost of revenues 325 10 - 109 628 (1,072) - Total cost of revenue 17,853 22,052 6,977 2,708 4,299 (1,072) 52,817 Selling, general and administrative 1,579 6,495 1,224 389 724 - 10,411 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 3,971 1,557 2,836 1,222 1,647 - 11,233 (Gains) losses on disposal of assets, net (2,016) (311) - (138) 15 - (2,450) Impairment of goodwill - - - - 1,810 - 1,810 Operating loss (1,060) (3,081) (404) (1,359) (2,958) - (8,862) Interest expense, net 774 1,647 117 151 187 - 2,876 Other income, net - (11,348) (6) - (2,734) - (14,088) (Loss) income before income taxes $ (1,834) $ 6,620 $ (515) $ (1,510) $ (411) $ - $ 2,350

Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 Well

Completion Infrastructure Sand Drilling All Other Eliminations Total Revenue from external customers $ 51,378 $ 33,296 $ 12,910 $ 3,118 $ 6,500 $ - $ 107,202 Intersegment revenues 154 - - - 468 (622) - Total revenue 51,532 33,296 12,910 3,118 6,968 (622) 107,202 Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 35,414 26,495 9,206 2,695 4,646 - 78,456 Intersegment cost of revenues 403 17 - 109 93 (622) - Total cost of revenue 35,817 26,512 9,206 2,804 4,739 (622) 78,456 Selling, general and administrative 2,390 4,968 1,076 305 946 - 9,685 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 4,772 3,969 2,865 1,598 2,638 - 15,842 (Gain) loss on disposal of assets, net (339) 73 - (286) (47) - (599) Operating income (loss) 8,892 (2,226) (237) (1,303) (1,308) - 3,818 Interest expense, net 531 2,047 212 154 318 - 3,262 Other income, net (345) (10,304) (3) - (337) - (10,989) Income (loss) before income taxes $ 8,706 $ 6,031 $ (446) $ (1,457) $ (1,289) $ - $ 11,545

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 Well

Completion Infrastructure Sand Drilling All Other Eliminations Total Revenue from external customers $ 114,810 $ 83,308 $ 34,643 $ 7,972 $ 15,977 $ - $ 256,710 Intersegment revenues 400 - 25 9 1,710 (2,144) $ - Total revenue 115,210 83,308 34,668 7,981 17,687 (2,144) 256,710 Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 93,158 67,810 21,905 7,246 11,942 - 202,061 Intersegment cost of revenues 1,029 29 - 326 760 (2,144) $ - Total cost of revenue 94,187 67,839 21,905 7,572 12,702 (2,144) 202,061 Selling, general and administrative 5,847 17,091 2,682 1,039 2,492 - 29,151 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 13,288 7,366 6,397 3,873 5,915 - 36,839 Gains on disposal of assets, net (2,016) (439) (16) (138) (675) - (3,284) Impairment of goodwill - - - - 1,810 - 1,810 Operating income (loss) 3,904 (8,549) 3,700 (4,365) (4,557) - (9,867) Interest expense, net 2,527 5,361 422 481 594 - 9,385 Other expense (income), net 1 (28,713) (12) - (2,327) - (31,051) Income (loss) before income taxes $ 1,376 $ 14,803 $ 3,290 $ (4,846) $ (2,824) $ - $ 11,799

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 Well

Completion Infrastructure Sand Drilling All Other Eliminations Total Revenue from external customers $ 118,580 $ 81,892 $ 35,098 $ 7,922 $ 15,686 $ - $ 259,178 Intersegment revenues 643 - 2,450 22 1,044 (4,159) - Total revenue 119,223 81,892 37,548 7,944 16,730 (4,159) 259,178 Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 88,740 67,190 26,701 7,100 11,991 - 201,722 Intersegment cost of revenues 3,419 49 - 430 265 (4,163) - Total cost of revenue 92,159 67,239 26,701 7,530 12,256 (4,163) 201,722 Selling, general and administrative 6,314 14,056 2,774 874 2,542 - 26,560 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 17,963 12,495 6,717 4,929 8,381 - 50,485 Gains on disposal of assets, net (547) (795) (90) (286) (2,020) - (3,738) Operating income (loss) 3,334 (11,103) 1,446 (5,103) (4,429) 4 (15,851) Interest expense, net 1,324 5,345 552 379 670 - 8,270 Other (income) expense, net (345) (29,948) (10) - 128 - (30,175) Income (loss) before income taxes $ 2,355 $ 13,500 $ 904 $ (5,482) $ (5,227) $ 4 $ 6,054

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure that is used by management and external users of the Company's financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. Mammoth defines Adjusted EBITDA as net (loss) income before depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion expense, impairment of goodwill, gains on disposal of assets, net, stock based compensation, interest expense, net, other (income) expense, net (which is comprised of interest on trade accounts receivable and certain legal expenses) and provision (benefit) for income taxes, further adjusted to add back interest on trade accounts receivable. The Company excludes the items listed above from net (loss) income in arriving at Adjusted EBITDA because these amounts can vary substantially from company to company within the energy service industry depending upon accounting methods and book values of assets, capital structures and the method by which the assets were acquired. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net (loss) income or cash flows from operating activities as determined in accordance with GAAP or as an indicator of Mammoth's operating performance or liquidity. Certain items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing a company's financial performance, such as a company's cost of capital and tax structure, as well as the historic costs of depreciable assets. Mammoth's computations of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a widely followed measure of operating performance and may also be used by investors to measure its ability to meet debt service requirements.

The following tables provide a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the GAAP financial measure of net (loss) income on a consolidated basis and for each of the Company's segments (in thousands):

Consolidated



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

September 30, Reconciliation of net (loss) income to Adjusted EBITDA: 2023

2022

2023

2023

2022 Net (loss) income $ (1,088)

$ 7,726

$ (4,470)

$ 2,793

$ (5,388) Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion expense 11,233

15,842

12,650

36,839

50,485 Gains on disposal of assets, net (2,450)

(599)

(473)

(3,284)

(3,738) Impairment of goodwill 1,810

-

-

1,810

- Stock based compensation 219

241

261

1,127

682 Interest expense, net 2,876

3,262

3,220

9,385

8,270 Other income, net (14,088)

(10,989)

(8,339)

(31,051)

(30,174) Provision for income taxes 3,438

3,819

2,234

9,006

11,442 Interest on trade accounts receivable 11,443

10,468

11,341

33,897

30,490 Adjusted EBITDA $ 13,393

$ 29,770

$ 16,424

$ 60,522

$ 62,069

Well Completion Services



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

September 30, Reconciliation of net (loss) income to Adjusted EBITDA: 2023

2022

2023

2023

2022 Net (loss) income $ (1,834)

$ 8,706

$ (3,338)

$ 1,376

$ 2,357 Depreciation and amortization expense 3,971

4,772

4,500

13,288

17,963 Gains on disposal of assets, net (2,016)

(339)

-

(2,016)

(547) Stock based compensation 64

104

97

451

275 Interest expense 774

531

824

2,527

1,324 Other (income) expense, net -

(345)

1

1

(345) Adjusted EBITDA $ 959

$ 13,429

$ 2,084

$ 15,627

$ 21,027

Infrastructure Services



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

September 30, Reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA: 2023

2022

2023

2023

2022 Net income $ 3,239

$ 2,630

$ 697

$ 6,392

$ 3,323 Depreciation and amortization expense 1,557

3,969

2,436

7,366

12,495 (Gains) losses on disposal of assets, net (311)

73

-

(439)

(795) Stock based compensation 99

89

107

436

261 Interest expense 1,647

2,047

1,869

5,361

5,345 Other income, net (11,348)

(10,304)

(8,557)

(28,713)

(29,948) Provision for income taxes 3,381

3,402

2,184

8,411

10,178 Interest on trade accounts receivable 11,443

10,468

11,341

33,897

30,490 Adjusted EBITDA $ 9,707

$ 12,374

$ 10,077

$ 32,711

$ 31,349

Natural Sand Proppant Services



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

September 30, Reconciliation of net (loss) income to Adjusted EBITDA: 2023

2022

2023

2023

2022 Net (loss) income $ (515)

$ (446)

$ 1,027

$ 3,290

$ 904 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion expense 2,836

2,865

2,374

6,397

6,717 Gains on disposal of assets, net -

-

-

(16)

(90) Stock based compensation 37

30

36

149

90 Interest expense 117

212

149

422

552 Other income, net (6)

(3)

(4)

(12)

(10) Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,469

$ 2,658

$ 3,582

$ 10,230

$ 8,163

Drilling Services



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

September 30, Reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA: 2023

2022

2023

2023

2022 Net loss $ (1,510)

$ (1,457)

$ (1,289)

$ (4,846)

$ (5,482) Depreciation expense 1,222

1,598

1,284

3,873

4,929 Gains on disposal of assets, net (138)

(286)

-

(138)

(286) Stock based compensation 6

4

6

25

13 Interest expense 151

154

170

481

379 Adjusted EBITDA $ (269)

$ 13

$ 171

$ (605)

$ (447)

Other Services(a)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

September 30, Reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA: 2023

2022

2023

2023

2022 Net loss $ (468)

$ (1,707)

$ (1,567)

$ (3,419)

$ (6,492) Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 1,647

2,638

2,056

5,915

8,381 Losses (gains) on disposal of assets, net 15

(47)

(473)

(675)

(2,020) Impairment of goodwill 1,810

-

-

1,810

- Stock based compensation 13

14

15

66

43 Interest expense, net 187

318

208

594

670 Other (income) expense, net (2,734)

(337)

221

(2,327)

128 Provision for income taxes 57

417

50

595

1,264 Adjusted EBITDA $ 527

$ 1,296

$ 510

$ 2,559

$ 1,974





a. Includes results for Mammoth's aviation, equipment rentals, remote accommodations and equipment manufacturing and corporate related activities. The Company's corporate related activities do not generate revenue.

SOURCE Mammoth Energy Services, Inc.