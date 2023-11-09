Anzeige
Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2023 Operational and Financial Results

OKLAHOMA CITY, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. ("Mammoth" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TUSK) today reported financial and operational results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Financial Overview for the Third Quarter 2023:

Total revenue was $65.0 million for the third quarter of 2023 compared to $107.2 million for the same quarter last year and $75.4 million for the second quarter of 2023.

Net loss for the third quarter of 2023 was $1.1 million, or $0.02 loss per diluted share, compared to net income of $7.7 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, for the same quarter last year and net loss of $4.5 million, or $0.09 loss per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA (as defined and reconciled below) was $13.4 million for the third quarter of 2023, compared to $29.8 million for the same quarter last year and $16.4 million for the second quarter of 2023.

Arty Straehla, Chief Executive Officer of Mammoth commented, "We are pleased to have announced that we entered into a new revolving credit facility agreement and a new term loan agreement, which refinanced, in full, Mammoth's indebtedness outstanding under our previous revolving credit facility. We believe these new agreements will provide Mammoth with a strong base of liquidity for years to come.

"Third quarter results, as expected, were challenged by the persistence of demand and activity pressures, in particular in natural gas basins, that negatively impacted our pressure pumping fleet utilization, thus impacting our overall performance. These market pressures that began earlier this year are largely attributable to commodity price fluctuations and delayed customer schedules. In response, we continue to closely manage our costs. Despite the softness we've experienced this year, we are now seeing encouraging signs of increasing activity and customer planning for 2024. We are also pleased with the improving line of sight for the next few quarters, and we expect an improvement in frac fleet counts in 2024."

Straehla added, "During and subsequent to the end of the third quarter, we were pleased to have received $11.4 million from PREPA, bringing the total payments received this year from PREPA to $22.2 million . While this only represents a portion of what is still owed to us for the work completed by our subsidiary Cobra, we continue to pursue payment of the outstanding amounts owed by PREPA, including the associated interest that has accrued and is continuing to accrue."

Well Completion Services

Mammoth's well completion services division contributed revenue (inclusive of inter-segment revenue) of $20.3 million on 577 stages for the third quarter of 2023, compared to $51.5 million on 1,897 stages for the same quarter of 2022 and $27.6 million on 956 stages for the second quarter of 2023. On average, 1.2 of the Company's fleets were active for the third quarter of 2023 compared to an average utilization of 3.5 fleets during the same quarter of 2022 and 1.6 fleets during the second quarter of 2023.

Infrastructure Services

Mammoth's infrastructure services division contributed revenue of $26.7 million for the third quarter of 2023 compared to $33.3 million for the same quarter of 2022 and $28.3 million for the second quarter of 2023. Average crew count was 81 crews during the third quarter of 2023 compared to 96 crews during the same quarter of 2022 and 86 crews during the second quarter of 2023.

Natural Sand Proppant Services

Mammoth's natural sand proppant services division contributed revenue (inclusive of inter-segment revenue) of $10.6 million for the third quarter of 2023 compared to $12.9 million for the same quarter of 2022 and $11.6 million for the second quarter of 2023. In the third quarter of 2023, the Company sold approximately 352,000 tons of sand at an average sales price of $30.18 per ton compared to sales of approximately 341,000 tons of sand at an average sales price of $29.95 per ton during the same quarter of 2022. In the second quarter of 2023, sales were approximately 384,000 tons of sand at an average price of $30.08 per ton.

Drilling Services

Mammoth's drilling services division contributed revenue (inclusive of inter-segment revenue) of $2.8 million for the third quarter of 2023 compared to $3.1 million for the same quarter of 2022 and $3.3 million for the second quarter of 2023. The decrease in drilling services revenue is primarily attributable to decreased utilization for our directional drilling business.

Other Services

Mammoth's other services, including aviation, equipment rentals, remote accommodations and equipment manufacturing, contributed revenue (inclusive of inter-segment revenue) of $5.5 million for the third quarter of 2023 compared to $7.0 million for the same quarter of 2022 and $5.1 million for the second quarter of 2023.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses were $10.4 million for the third quarter of 2023 compared to $9.7 million for the same quarter of 2022 and $10.4 million for the second quarter of 2023.

Following is a breakout of SG&A expense (in thousands):


Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


September 30,


June 30,


September 30,


2023


2022


2023


2023


2022

Cash expenses:










Compensation and benefits

$ 3,392


$ 3,676


$ 3,996


$ 11,665


$ 9,796

Professional services

4,684


3,706


4,276


10,889


10,067

Other(a)

2,105


2,059


1,868


5,884


6,127

Total cash SG&A expense

10,181


9,441


10,140


28,438


25,990

Non-cash expenses:










Change in provision for expected credit losses

11


3


(44)


(414)


(112)

Stock based compensation

219


241


261


1,127


682

Total non-cash SG&A expense

230


244


217


713


570

Total SG&A expense

$ 10,411


$ 9,685


$ 10,357


$ 29,151


$ 26,560



a.

Includes travel-related costs, information technology expenses, rent, utilities and other general and administrative-related costs.

SG&A expenses, as a percentage of total revenue, were 16% for the third quarter of 2023 compared to 9% for the same quarter of 2022 and 14% for the second quarter of 2023.

Liquidity

As of September 30, 2023, Mammoth had cash on hand of $10.5 million, outstanding borrowings under its prior revolving credit facility of $69.0 million, a borrowing base of $96.4 million and $11.0 million of available borrowing capacity under the prior revolving credit facility, after giving effect to $6.4 million of outstanding letters of credit and the requirement to maintain a $10.0 million reserve out of the available borrowing capacity. As of September 30, 2023, Mammoth had total liquidity of $21.5 million .

On October 16, 2023, Mammoth entered into a new revolving credit facility agreement and a new term loan agreement, which refinanced, in full, Mammoth's indebtedness outstanding under its prior revolving credit facility. The new five-year revolving credit facility with Fifth Third Bank, National Association, provides for revolving commitments of up to $75 million, subject to a borrowing base calculation prepared monthly. The new five-year term loan agreement with Wexford Capital LP, an affiliate of Mammoth, provides for term commitments of $45 million .

As of November 7, 2023, Mammoth had cash on hand of $9.7 million, outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility of $28.2 million, and a borrowing base of $35.1 million . As of November 7, 2023, the Company had $6.9 million of available borrowing capacity under its revolving credit facility and total liquidity of $16 .6 million.

Capital Expenditures

The following table summarizes Mammoth's capital expenditures by operating division for the periods indicated (in thousands):


Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


September 30,


June 30,


September 30,


2023


2022


2023


2023


2022

Well completion services(a)

$ 4,651


$ 4,747


$ 4,348


$ 14,762


$ 8,048

Infrastructure services(b)

69


225


72


344


823

Natural sand proppant services(c)

-


34


-


-


34

Drilling services(c)

105


33


-


111


47

Other(d)

65


53


-


68


275

Eliminations

(165)


38


83


(20)


(128)

Total capital expenditures

$ 4,725


$ 5,130


$ 4,503


$ 15,265


$ 9,099



a.

Capital expenditures primarily for upgrades and maintenance to our pressure pumping fleet for the periods presented.

b.

Capital expenditures primarily for truck, tooling and equipment purchases for the periods presented.

c.

Capital expenditures primarily for maintenance for the periods presented.

d.

Capital expenditures primarily for equipment for the Company's rental businesses for the periods presented.

Conference Call Information

Mammoth will host a conference call on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. Central time ( 10:00 a.m. Eastern time ) to discuss its third quarter financial and operational results. The telephone number to access the conference call is 1-201-389-0872. The conference call will also be webcast live on https://ir.mammothenergy.com/events-presentations. Please submit any questions for management prior to the call via email to [email protected] .

About Mammoth Energy Services, Inc.

Mammoth is an integrated, growth-oriented energy services company focused on the providing products and services to enable the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves as well as the construction and repair of the electric grid for private utilities, public investor-owned utilities and co-operative utilities through its infrastructure services businesses. Mammoth's suite of services and products include: well completion services, infrastructure services, natural sand and proppant services, drilling services and other energy services. For more information, please visit www.mammothenergy.com.

Contacts:
 Mark Layton, CFO
Mammoth Energy Services, Inc
[email protected]

Rick Black / Ken Dennard
Dennard Lascar Investor Relations
[email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements and Cautionary Statements

This news release (and any oral statements made regarding the subjects of this release, including on the conference call announced herein) contains certain statements and information that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts that address activities, events or developments that Mammoth expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "ensure," "expect," "if," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," "forecasts," "predict," "outlook," "aim," "will," "could," "should," "potential," "would," "may," "probable," "likely" and similar expressions, and the negative thereof, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, forward-looking statements contained in this press release specifically include statements, estimates and projections regarding the Company's business outlook and plans, future financial position, liquidity and capital resources, operations, performance, acquisitions, returns, capital expenditure budgets, plans for stock repurchases under its stock repurchase program, costs and other guidance regarding future developments. Forward-looking statements are not assurances of future performance. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs, forecasts for the Company's existing operations, experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, anticipated future developments and their effect on Mammoth, and other factors believed to be appropriate. Although management believes that the expectations and assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, no assurance can be given that these assumptions are accurate or that any of these expectations will be achieved (in full or at all). Moreover, the Company's forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including those described in its Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings it makes with the SEC, including those relating to the Company's acquisitions and contracts, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which may cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections which are implied or expressed by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: any continuing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, related global and national health concerns and economic repercussions; demand for our services; the volatility of oil and natural gas prices and actions by OPEC members and other exporting nations affecting commodities prices and production levels; the impact of the war in Ukraine and the Israel-Hamas war on the global energy and capital markets and global stability; performance of contracts and supply chain disruptions; inflationary pressures; high interest rates and their impact on the cost of capital; instability in the banking and financial services sectors; the outcome of ongoing government investigations and other legal proceedings, including those relating to the contracts awarded to the Company's subsidiary Cobra Acquisitions LLC ("Cobra") by the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority ("PREPA"); the failure to receive or delays in receiving governmental authorizations, approvals and/or payments, including payments with respect to the PREPA account receivable for prior services to PREPA performed by Cobra; the Company's inability to replace the prior levels of work in its business segments, including its infrastructure and well completion services segments; risks relating to economic conditions, including concerns over a potential economic slowdown or recession; impacts of the recent federal infrastructure bill on the infrastructure industry and our infrastructure services business; the loss of or interruption in operations of one or more of Mammoth's significant suppliers or customers; the loss of management and/or crews; the outcome or settlement of our litigation matters and the effect on our financial condition and results of operations; the effects of government regulation, permitting and other legal requirements; operating risks; the adequacy of capital resources and liquidity; Mammoth's ability to comply with the applicable financial covenants and other terms and conditions under Mammoth's new revolving credit facility and new term loan; weather; natural disasters; litigation; volatility in commodity markets; competition in the oil and natural gas and infrastructure industries; and costs and availability of resources.

Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement which speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. We undertake no obligation to correct, revise or update any forward-looking statement after the date such statement is made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS


ASSETS


September 30,


December 31,



2023


2022

CURRENT ASSETS


(in thousands)

Cash and cash equivalents


$ 10,527


$ 17,282

Accounts receivable, net


455,349


456,465

Receivables from related parties, net


266


223

Inventories


11,779


8,883

Prepaid expenses


3,717


13,219

Other current assets


616


620

Total current assets


482,254


496,692






Property, plant and equipment, net


119,151


138,066

Sand reserves


58,778


61,830

Operating lease right-of-use assets


11,147


10,656

Intangible assets, net


1,106


1,782

Goodwill


9,214


11,717

Other non-current assets


4,326


3,935

Total assets


$ 685,976


$ 724,678

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





CURRENT LIABILITIES





Accounts payable


$ 39,304


$ 47,391

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities


30,508


52,297

Current operating lease liability


6,081


5,447

Current portion of long-term debt


-


83,520

Income taxes payable


56,506


48,557

Total current liabilities


132,399


237,212






Long-term debt, net of current portion


69,029


-

Deferred income tax liabilities


401


471

Long-term operating lease liability


4,912


4,913

Asset retirement obligation


4,083


3,981

Other long-term liabilities


9,580


15,485

Total liabilities


220,404


262,062






COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES










EQUITY





Equity:





Common stock, $0.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 47,941,652 and 47,312,270 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022


479


473

Additional paid in capital


539,340


539,138

Accumulated deficit


(70,361)


(73,154)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(3,886)


(3,841)

Total equity


465,572


462,616

Total liabilities and equity


$ 685,976


$ 724,678

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME



Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


September 30,


June 30,


September 30,


2023


2022


2023


2023


2022


(in thousands, except per share amounts)

REVENUE


Services revenue

$ 54,025


$ 93,879


$ 63,478


$ 221,140


$ 223,005

Services revenue - related parties

252


355


369


841


1,024

Product revenue

10,682


12,968


11,584


34,729


35,149

Total revenue

64,959


107,202


75,431


256,710


259,178











COST AND EXPENSES










Services cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion of $8,394, $12,968, $10,270, $30,426, and $43,727, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2023, September 30, 2022, and June 30, 2023 and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022)

45,082


68,821


52,846


178,905


173,821

Services cost of revenue - related parties

120


142


210


360


405

Product cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion of $2,836, $2,863, $2,373, $6,395, and $6,711, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2023, September 30, 2022, and June 30, 2023 and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022)

7,615


9,493


7,196


22,796


27,496

Selling, general and administrative

10,411


9,685


10,357


29,151


26,560

Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion

11,233


15,842


12,650


36,839


50,485

Gains on disposal of assets, net

(2,450)


(599)


(473)


(3,284)


(3,738)

Impairment of goodwill

1,810


-


-


1,810


-

Total cost and expenses

73,821


103,384


82,786


266,577


275,029

Operating (loss) income

(8,862)


3,818


(7,355)


(9,867)


(15,851)











OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)










Interest expense, net

(2,876)


(3,262)


(3,220)


(9,385)


(8,270)

Other income, net

14,088


10,989


8,339


31,051


30,175

Total other income

11,212


7,727


5,119


21,666


21,905

Income (loss) before income taxes

2,350


11,545


(2,236)


11,799


6,054

Provision for income taxes

3,438


3,819


2,234


9,006


11,442

Net (loss) income

$ (1,088)


$ 7,726


$ (4,470)


$ 2,793


$ (5,388)











OTHER COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME










Foreign currency translation adjustment

(275)


(601)


227


(45)


(851)

Comprehensive (loss) income

$ (1,363)


$ 7,125


$ (4,243)


$ 2,748


$ (6,239)











Net (loss) income per share (basic)

$ (0.02)


$ 0.16


$ (0.09)


$ 0.06


$ (0.11)

Net (loss) income per share (diluted)

$ (0.02)


$ 0.16


$ (0.09)


$ 0.06


$ (0.11)

Weighted average number of shares outstanding (basic)

47,942


47,312


47,718


47,721


47,129

Weighted average number of shares outstanding (diluted)

47,942


47,843


47,718


47,973


47,129

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



Nine Months Ended


September 30,


2023


2022


(in thousands)

Cash flows from operating activities:




Net income (loss)

$ 2,793


$ (5,388)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash provided by (used in) operating activities:




Stock based compensation

1,127


682

Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization

36,839


50,485

Amortization of debt origination costs

565


588

Change in provision for expected credit losses

(414)


(112)

Gains on disposal of assets

(3,284)


(3,738)

Gains from sales of equipment damaged or lost down-hole

(335)


(607)

Impairment of goodwill

1,810


-

Gain on sale of business

(2,080)


-

Deferred income taxes

(70)


8,557

Other

(273)


104

Changes in assets and liabilities:




Accounts receivable, net

1,489


(55,472)

Receivables from related parties, net

(44)


(298)

Inventories

(2,896)


35

Prepaid expenses and other assets

8,990


7,613

Accounts payable

(7,537)


9,472

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

(19,679)


(20,777)

Income taxes payable

7,950


2,790

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

24,951


(6,066)





Cash flows from investing activities:




Purchases of property and equipment

(15,265)


(9,099)

Business divestitures, net of cash transferred

3,276


-

Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment

4,304


8,659

Net cash used in investing activities

(7,685)


(440)





Cash flows from financing activities:




Borrowings on long-term debt

168,800


142,475

Repayments of long-term debt

(183,291)


(134,674)

Proceeds from sale-leaseback transaction

-


4,589

Payments on sale-leaseback transaction

(3,711)


(3,249)

Principal payments on financing leases and equipment financing notes

(4,872)


(1,753)

Other

(919)


-

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(23,993)


7,388

Effect of foreign exchange rate on cash

(28)


(164)

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

(6,755)


718

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

17,282


9,899

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 10,527


$ 10,617





Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:




Cash paid for interest

$ 8,951


$ 6,316

Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds received

$ 788


$ 97

Supplemental disclosure of non-cash transactions:




Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable

$ 4,197


$ 3,837

Right-of-use assets obtained for financing lease liabilities

$ 507


$ -

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC.

SEGMENT INCOME STATEMENTS

(in thousands)


Three Months Ended September 30, 2023

Well
Completion

Infrastructure

Sand

Drilling

All Other

Eliminations

Total

Revenue from external customers

$ 20,166

$ 26,712

$ 10,633

$ 2,820

$ 4,628

$ -

$ 64,959

Intersegment revenues

161

-

-

2

909

(1,072)

-

Total revenue

20,327

26,712

10,633

2,822

5,537

(1,072)

64,959

Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion

17,528

22,042

6,977

2,599

3,671

-

52,817

Intersegment cost of revenues

325

10

-

109

628

(1,072)

-

Total cost of revenue

17,853

22,052

6,977

2,708

4,299

(1,072)

52,817

Selling, general and administrative

1,579

6,495

1,224

389

724

-

10,411

Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion

3,971

1,557

2,836

1,222

1,647

-

11,233

(Gains) losses on disposal of assets, net

(2,016)

(311)

-

(138)

15

-

(2,450)

Impairment of goodwill

-

-

-

-

1,810

-

1,810

Operating loss

(1,060)

(3,081)

(404)

(1,359)

(2,958)

-

(8,862)

Interest expense, net

774

1,647

117

151

187

-

2,876

Other income, net

-

(11,348)

(6)

-

(2,734)

-

(14,088)

(Loss) income before income taxes

$ (1,834)

$ 6,620

$ (515)

$ (1,510)

$ (411)

$ -

$ 2,350


Three Months Ended September 30, 2022

Well
Completion

Infrastructure

Sand

Drilling

All Other

Eliminations

Total

Revenue from external customers

$ 51,378

$ 33,296

$ 12,910

$ 3,118

$ 6,500

$ -

$ 107,202

Intersegment revenues

154

-

-

-

468

(622)

-

Total revenue

51,532

33,296

12,910

3,118

6,968

(622)

107,202

Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion

35,414

26,495

9,206

2,695

4,646

-

78,456

Intersegment cost of revenues

403

17

-

109

93

(622)

-

Total cost of revenue

35,817

26,512

9,206

2,804

4,739

(622)

78,456

Selling, general and administrative

2,390

4,968

1,076

305

946

-

9,685

Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion

4,772

3,969

2,865

1,598

2,638

-

15,842

(Gain) loss on disposal of assets, net

(339)

73

-

(286)

(47)

-

(599)

Operating income (loss)

8,892

(2,226)

(237)

(1,303)

(1,308)

-

3,818

Interest expense, net

531

2,047

212

154

318

-

3,262

Other income, net

(345)

(10,304)

(3)

-

(337)

-

(10,989)

Income (loss) before income taxes

$ 8,706

$ 6,031

$ (446)

$ (1,457)

$ (1,289)

$ -

$ 11,545


Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023

Well
Completion

Infrastructure

Sand

Drilling

All Other

Eliminations

Total

Revenue from external customers

$ 114,810

$ 83,308

$ 34,643

$ 7,972

$ 15,977

$ -

$ 256,710

Intersegment revenues

400

-

25

9

1,710

(2,144)

$ -

Total revenue

115,210

83,308

34,668

7,981

17,687

(2,144)

256,710

Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion

93,158

67,810

21,905

7,246

11,942

-

202,061

Intersegment cost of revenues

1,029

29

-

326

760

(2,144)

$ -

Total cost of revenue

94,187

67,839

21,905

7,572

12,702

(2,144)

202,061

Selling, general and administrative

5,847

17,091

2,682

1,039

2,492

-

29,151

Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion

13,288

7,366

6,397

3,873

5,915

-

36,839

Gains on disposal of assets, net

(2,016)

(439)

(16)

(138)

(675)

-

(3,284)

Impairment of goodwill

-

-

-

-

1,810

-

1,810

Operating income (loss)

3,904

(8,549)

3,700

(4,365)

(4,557)

-

(9,867)

Interest expense, net

2,527

5,361

422

481

594

-

9,385

Other expense (income), net

1

(28,713)

(12)

-

(2,327)

-

(31,051)

Income (loss) before income taxes

$ 1,376

$ 14,803

$ 3,290

$ (4,846)

$ (2,824)

$ -

$ 11,799


Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022

Well
Completion

Infrastructure

Sand

Drilling

All Other

Eliminations

Total

Revenue from external customers

$ 118,580

$ 81,892

$ 35,098

$ 7,922

$ 15,686

$ -

$ 259,178

Intersegment revenues

643

-

2,450

22

1,044

(4,159)

-

Total revenue

119,223

81,892

37,548

7,944

16,730

(4,159)

259,178

Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion

88,740

67,190

26,701

7,100

11,991

-

201,722

Intersegment cost of revenues

3,419

49

-

430

265

(4,163)

-

Total cost of revenue

92,159

67,239

26,701

7,530

12,256

(4,163)

201,722

Selling, general and administrative

6,314

14,056

2,774

874

2,542

-

26,560

Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion

17,963

12,495

6,717

4,929

8,381

-

50,485

Gains on disposal of assets, net

(547)

(795)

(90)

(286)

(2,020)

-

(3,738)

Operating income (loss)

3,334

(11,103)

1,446

(5,103)

(4,429)

4

(15,851)

Interest expense, net

1,324

5,345

552

379

670

-

8,270

Other (income) expense, net

(345)

(29,948)

(10)

-

128

-

(30,175)

Income (loss) before income taxes

$ 2,355

$ 13,500

$ 904

$ (5,482)

$ (5,227)

$ 4

$ 6,054

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES


Adjusted EBITDA


Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure that is used by management and external users of the Company's financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. Mammoth defines Adjusted EBITDA as net (loss) income before depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion expense, impairment of goodwill, gains on disposal of assets, net, stock based compensation, interest expense, net, other (income) expense, net (which is comprised of interest on trade accounts receivable and certain legal expenses) and provision (benefit) for income taxes, further adjusted to add back interest on trade accounts receivable. The Company excludes the items listed above from net (loss) income in arriving at Adjusted EBITDA because these amounts can vary substantially from company to company within the energy service industry depending upon accounting methods and book values of assets, capital structures and the method by which the assets were acquired. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net (loss) income or cash flows from operating activities as determined in accordance with GAAP or as an indicator of Mammoth's operating performance or liquidity. Certain items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing a company's financial performance, such as a company's cost of capital and tax structure, as well as the historic costs of depreciable assets. Mammoth's computations of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a widely followed measure of operating performance and may also be used by investors to measure its ability to meet debt service requirements.


The following tables provide a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the GAAP financial measure of net (loss) income on a consolidated basis and for each of the Company's segments (in thousands):

Consolidated



Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


September 30,


June 30,


September 30,

Reconciliation of net (loss) income to Adjusted EBITDA:

2023


2022


2023


2023


2022

Net (loss) income

$ (1,088)


$ 7,726


$ (4,470)


$ 2,793


$ (5,388)

Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion expense

11,233


15,842


12,650


36,839


50,485

Gains on disposal of assets, net

(2,450)


(599)


(473)


(3,284)


(3,738)

Impairment of goodwill

1,810


-


-


1,810


-

Stock based compensation

219


241


261


1,127


682

Interest expense, net

2,876


3,262


3,220


9,385


8,270

Other income, net

(14,088)


(10,989)


(8,339)


(31,051)


(30,174)

Provision for income taxes

3,438


3,819


2,234


9,006


11,442

Interest on trade accounts receivable

11,443


10,468


11,341


33,897


30,490

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 13,393


$ 29,770


$ 16,424


$ 60,522


$ 62,069

Well Completion Services



Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


September 30,


June 30,


September 30,

Reconciliation of net (loss) income to Adjusted EBITDA:

2023


2022


2023


2023


2022

Net (loss) income

$ (1,834)


$ 8,706


$ (3,338)


$ 1,376


$ 2,357

Depreciation and amortization expense

3,971


4,772


4,500


13,288


17,963

Gains on disposal of assets, net

(2,016)


(339)


-


(2,016)


(547)

Stock based compensation

64


104


97


451


275

Interest expense

774


531


824


2,527


1,324

Other (income) expense, net

-


(345)


1


1


(345)

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 959


$ 13,429


$ 2,084


$ 15,627


$ 21,027

Infrastructure Services



Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


September 30,


June 30,


September 30,

Reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA:

2023


2022


2023


2023


2022

Net income

$ 3,239


$ 2,630


$ 697


$ 6,392


$ 3,323

Depreciation and amortization expense

1,557


3,969


2,436


7,366


12,495

(Gains) losses on disposal of assets, net

(311)


73


-


(439)


(795)

Stock based compensation

99


89


107


436


261

Interest expense

1,647


2,047


1,869


5,361


5,345

Other income, net

(11,348)


(10,304)


(8,557)


(28,713)


(29,948)

Provision for income taxes

3,381


3,402


2,184


8,411


10,178

Interest on trade accounts receivable

11,443


10,468


11,341


33,897


30,490

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 9,707


$ 12,374


$ 10,077


$ 32,711


$ 31,349

Natural Sand Proppant Services



Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


September 30,


June 30,


September 30,

Reconciliation of net (loss) income to Adjusted EBITDA:

2023


2022


2023


2023


2022

Net (loss) income

$ (515)


$ (446)


$ 1,027


$ 3,290


$ 904

Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion expense

2,836


2,865


2,374


6,397


6,717

Gains on disposal of assets, net

-


-


-


(16)


(90)

Stock based compensation

37


30


36


149


90

Interest expense

117


212


149


422


552

Other income, net

(6)


(3)


(4)


(12)


(10)

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 2,469


$ 2,658


$ 3,582


$ 10,230


$ 8,163

Drilling Services



Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


September 30,


June 30,


September 30,

Reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA:

2023


2022


2023


2023


2022

Net loss

$ (1,510)


$ (1,457)


$ (1,289)


$ (4,846)


$ (5,482)

Depreciation expense

1,222


1,598


1,284


3,873


4,929

Gains on disposal of assets, net

(138)


(286)


-


(138)


(286)

Stock based compensation

6


4


6


25


13

Interest expense

151


154


170


481


379

Adjusted EBITDA

$ (269)


$ 13


$ 171


$ (605)


$ (447)

Other Services(a)



Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


September 30,


June 30,


September 30,

Reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA:

2023


2022


2023


2023


2022

Net loss

$ (468)


$ (1,707)


$ (1,567)


$ (3,419)


$ (6,492)

Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense

1,647


2,638


2,056


5,915


8,381

Losses (gains) on disposal of assets, net

15


(47)


(473)


(675)


(2,020)

Impairment of goodwill

1,810


-


-


1,810


-

Stock based compensation

13


14


15


66


43

Interest expense, net

187


318


208


594


670

Other (income) expense, net

(2,734)


(337)


221


(2,327)


128

Provision for income taxes

57


417


50


595


1,264

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 527


$ 1,296


$ 510


$ 2,559


$ 1,974



a.

Includes results for Mammoth's aviation, equipment rentals, remote accommodations and equipment manufacturing and corporate related activities. The Company's corporate related activities do not generate revenue.

SOURCE Mammoth Energy Services, Inc.

© 2023 PR Newswire
