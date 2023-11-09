Nova Ltd. Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

REHOVOT, Israel, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nova (Nasdaq: NVMI) today announced financial results for the third quarter, the three-month period ended September 30, 2023 .
Third Quarter 2023 Highlights:
- Quarterly revenue of $128.8 million, a 5% increase QoQ, exceeding the Company guidance.
- GAAP net income of $33.7 million, or $1.05 per diluted share, a 12% increase QoQ, exceeding the Company guidance.
- Non-GAAP net income of $39.4 million, or $1.23 per diluted share, a 16% increase QoQ, exceeding the Company guidance of $1.13 .
- Continued proliferation of materials metrology and chemical metrology solutions, driven by demand from memory customers looking to expand their DRAM and high bandwidth memory capacity.
- New penetrations of optical metrology solutions, spearheaded by Nova PRISM and Nova FIT.
- Consistent growth of services business, reflecting an increased share of service contracts.
GAAP Results (K)
Q 3 2023
Q2 2023
Q 3 202 2
Revenues
$128,808
$122,702
$143,906
Net Income
$33,689
$29,926
$35,075
Earnings per Diluted Share
$1.05
$0.94
$1.10
Non-GAAP Results (K)
Q 3 2023
Q2 2023
Q 3 202 2
Net Income
$39,405
$33,814
$39,698
Earnings per Diluted Share
$1.23
$1.06
$1.24
A reconciliation between GAAP operating results and non-GAAP operating results is provided following the financial statements included in this release. See also "Use of Non-GAAP Adjusted Financial Measures" section.
Management Comments
"Nova's performance this quarter exceeded the company's revenue and profitability guidance and our goal is to maintain similar business levels in the next quarter as well, making the second half of 2023 stronger than the first," said Gaby Waisman, President and CEO. "We were able to deliver beyond our earlier projections, by leveraging the growth in our materials metrology offering as well as the increasing adoption of our optical metrology solutions and the continuous strength of our service business. As we already look ahead toward 2024, we expect Nova to resume its growth and outperformance trajectory towards our $1B strategic plan."
2023 Fourth Quarter Financial Outlook
Management provided an outlook for the fourth quarter, the period ending December 31, 2023 . Based on current estimates, management expects:
- $123 million to $132 million in revenue
- $0.96 to $1.11 in diluted GAAP EPS
- $1.16 to $1.31 in diluted non-GAAP EPS
2023 Third Quarter Results
Total revenues for the third quarter of 2023 were $128.8 million, an increase of 5% compared with the second quarter of 2023 and a decrease of 10% compared with the third quarter of 2022.
Gross margin in the third quarter of 2023 was 56%, compared with 57% in the second quarter of 2023 and 56% in the third quarter of 2022.
Operating expenses in the third quarter of 2023 were $38.1 million, compared with $40.9 million in the second quarter of 2023 and $41 .9 million in the third quarter of 2022.
On a GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $33.7 million, or $1.05 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2023. This is compared with net income of $29.9 million, or $0.94 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2023, and $35.1 million, or $1.10 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2022.
On a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $39.4 million, or $1.23 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2023. This is compared with net income of $33.8 million, or $1.06 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2023, and $39.7 million, or $1.24 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2022.
About Nova
Nova is a leading innovator and key provider of material, optical and chemical metrology solutions for advanced process control in semiconductor manufacturing. Nova delivers continuous innovation by providing state-of-the-art, high-performance metrology solutions for effective process control throughout the semiconductor fabrication lifecycle. Nova's product portfolio, which combines high-precision hardware and cutting-edge software, provides its customers with deep insight into developing and producing the most advanced semiconductor devices. Nova's unique capability to deliver innovative solutions enables its customers to improve performance, enhance product yields and accelerate time to market. Nova acts as a partner to semiconductor manufacturers from its offices worldwide. Additional information may be found on Nova's website link - https://www.novami.com/.
Nova is traded on the Nasdaq and TASE, Nasdaq ticker symbol NVMI.
Use of Non-GAAP Adjusted Financial Measures
This press release provides financial measures that exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expenses, revaluation of operating lease liabilities and remeasurement of intercompany loans, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustment, as applicable, and are therefore not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding Nova's performance because they reflect our operational results and enhance management's and investors' ability to evaluate Nova's performance before charges or benefits considered by management to be outside Nova's ongoing operating results. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that it is in the best interest of its investors to provide financial information that will facilitate comparison of both historical and future results and allow greater transparency to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. A reconciliation of each GAAP to non-GAAP financial measure discussed in this press release is contained in the accompanying financial tables.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 relating to future events or our future performance, such as statements regarding, but not limited to, anticipated growth opportunities and projections about our business and its future revenues, expenses and profitability. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in those forward-looking statements. Factors that may affect our results, performance, circumstances or achievements include, but are not limited to, the following: political, economic and military instability in Israel, including related to the recent attack by Hamas and other terrorist organizations from the Gaza Strip and Israel's war against them; increased information technology security threats and sophisticated computer crime; foreign political and economic risks including supply-chain difficulties; regulations that could restrict our operations such as economic sanctions and export restrictions; changes in U.S. trade policies; indirect effects of the Russia - Ukraine conflict; market instability including inflation and recessionary pressures; risks related to doing business with China ; catastrophic events such as the outbreak of COVID-19; inability to protect our intellectual property; open source technology exposure; failure to compete effectively or to respond to rapid technological changes; consolidation in our industry; difficulty in predicting the length and strength of any downturn or expansion period of the market we target; factors that adversely affect the pricing and demand for our product lines; dependency on a small number of large customers; dependency on a single manufacturing facility per product line; dependency on a limited number of suppliers; difficulty in integrating current or future acquisitions; lengthy sales cycle and customer delays in orders; risks related to our convertible notes; currency fluctuations; and quarterly fluctuations in our operating results. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The matters discussed in this press release also involve risks and uncertainties summarized under the heading "Risk Factors" in Nova's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 28, 2023 . These factors are updated from time to time through the filing of reports and registration statements with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Nova Ltd. does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.
(Tables to Follow)
NOVA LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(U.S. dollars in thousands) - (Unaudited)
As of
September 30,
December 31,
ASSETS
2023
2022
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
116,480
111,121
Short-term interest-bearing bank deposits
151,269
95,305
Marketable securities
206,160
167,073
Trade accounts receivable, net
91,861
109,320
Inventories
141,224
116,600
Other current assets
17,852
13,527
Total current assets
724,846
612,946
Non-current assets
Marketable securities
133,955
153,462
Interest-bearing bank deposits and restricted cash
5,901
2,083
Deferred tax assets
24,507
20,097
Operating lease right-of-use assets
42,095
44,885
Property plant and equipment, net
61,734
55,886
Intangible assets, net
39,014
43,586
Goodwill
48,830
49,009
Other long-term assets
3,277
2,151
Total non-current assets
359,313
371,159
Total assets
1,084,159
984,105
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Convertible senior notes, net
197,354
-
Trade accounts payable
26,268
42,732
Deferred revenues
42,222
30,543
Operating lease current liabilities
5,552
5,968
Other current liabilities
50,788
54,825
Total current liabilities
322,184
134,068
Non-current liabilities
Convertible senior notes, net
-
196,394
Operating lease long-term liabilities
38,802
43,697
Long-term deferred tax liability
10,432
12,190
Other long-term liabilities
11,961
10,793
Total non-current liabilities
61,195
263,074
Shareholders' equity
700,780
586,963
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
1,084,159
984,105
NOVA LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data) - (Unaudited)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
2023
2022
2023
2022
Revenues:
Products
99,971
116,634
300,929
340,666
Services
28,837
27,272
82,774
78,825
Total revenues
128,808
143,906
383,703
419,491
Total cost of revenues
56,567
63,065
164,538
184,942
Gross profit
72,241
80,841
219,165
234,549
Operating expenses:
Research and development, net
21,372
23,008
66,753
64,252
Sales and marketing
12,438
13,631
38,887
38,515
General and administrative
4,283
5,264
14,924
18,775
Total operating expenses
38,093
41,903
120,564
121,542
Operating income
34,148
38,938
98,601
113,007
Financing income, net
4,797
1,535
15,153
6,321
Income before taxes on income
38,945
40,473
113,754
119,328
Income tax expenses
5,256
5,398
15,512
15,213
Net income for the period
33,689
35,075
98,242
104,115
Earnings per share:
Basic
1.17
1.22
3.42
3.63
Diluted
1.05
1.10
3.07
3.26
Shares used in calculation of earnings per share
Basic
28,870
28,685
28,754
28,686
Diluted
31,983
31,892
32,033
31,956
NOVA LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(U.S. dollars in thousands) - (Unaudited)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
2023
2022
2023
2022
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
33,689
35,075
98,242
104,115
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
Depreciation of property and equipment
2,772
2,094
7,588
6,130
Amortization of intangible assets
1,477
1,444
4,396
4,570
Amortization of premium and accretion of discount on
(818)
376
(1,867)
1,920
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
324
322
960
960
Share-based compensation
4,571
4,334
12,632
12,266
Net effect of exchange rate fluctuation
2,589
1,140
4,345
4,111
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Trade accounts receivable, net
(9,258)
(5,419)
17,423
(22,213)
Inventories
6,173
(14,608)
(28,851)
(27,143)
Other current and long-term assets
(2,673)
(2,078)
(5,391)
(10,149)
Deferred tax assets, net
(1,713)
(2,202)
(6,056)
(7,142)
Operating lease right-of-use assets
1,150
997
2,791
3,032
Trade accounts payable
(9,452)
6,281
(16,725)
5,221
Deferred revenues
15,051
229
11,683
4,751
Operating lease liabilities
(2,050)
(1,328)
(5,312)
(6,466)
Other current and long-term liabilities
4,938
5,346
(1,680)
(4,039)
Accrued severance pay, net
(83)
(52)
(252)
19
Net cash provided by operating activities
46,687
31,951
93,926
69,943
Cash flows from investment activities:
Acquisition of subsidiary, net of acquired cash
-
-
-
(78,469)
Change in short-term and long-term interest-bearing bank
(52,415)
39,957
(61,025)
156,461
Investment in marketable securities
(68,737)
(130,151)
(166,877)
(181,678)
Proceeds from maturity of marketable securities
66,329
23,737
150,644
57,935
Purchase of property and equipment
(3,555)
(4,928)
(9,587)
(12,885)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(58,378)
(71,385)
(86,845)
(58,636)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Settlement of a contingent consideration liability
-
(8,480)
-
(8,480)
Purchases of treasury shares
-
(2,146)
(112)
(6,416)
Proceeds from exercise of options
7
-
122
82
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
7
(10,626)
10
(14,814)
Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash
(1,026)
(1,423)
(2,332)
(4,377)
Changes in cash and cash equivalents and restricted
(12,710)
(51,483)
4,759
(7,884)
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash -
129,190
170,297
111,721
126,698
Cash and cash equivalents - end of period
116,480
118,814
116,480
118,814
NOVA LTD.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except percentage and per share data) - (Unaudited)
Three months ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
GAAP gross profit
72,241
69,658
80,841
Stock-based compensation*
1,173
1,071
1,114
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
1,369
1,368
1,289
Non-GAAP gross profit
74,783
72,097
83,244
GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenues
56 %
57 %
56 %
Non-GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenues
58 %
59 %
58 %
GAAP operating income
34,148
28,716
38,938
Stock-based compensation*
4,571
3,667
4,334
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
1,477
1,475
1,444
Non-GAAP operating income
40,196
33,858
44,716
GAAP operating margin as a percentage of revenues
27 %
23 %
27 %
Non-GAAP operating margin as a percentage of revenues
31 %
28 %
31 %
GAAP net income
33,689
29,926
35,075
Stock-based compensation*
4,571
3,667
4,334
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
1,477
1,475
1,444
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
324
320
322
Revaluation of operating lease and intercompany loans
423
(768)
(572)
Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
(1,079)
(806)
(905)
Non-GAAP net income
39,405
33,814
39,698
GAAP basic earnings per share
1.17
1.04
1.22
Non-GAAP basic earnings per share
1.36
1.18
1.38
GAAP diluted earnings per share
1.05
0.94
1.10
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
1.23
1.06
1.24
Shares used for calculation of earnings per share
Basic
28,870
28,766
28,685
Diluted
31,983
31,928
31,892
* Stock-based compensation for the three months ended September 30, 2023, included in - Cost of revenues - 1, 173 ;
Research and development, net - 1, 995 ; Sales and marketing - 863 ; General and administrative - 540 .
NOVA LTD.
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - RECONCILIATION OF FOURTH QUARTER 2023
GAAP TO NON-GAAP GUIDANCE
(U.S. dollars) (Unaudited)
Low
High
Estimated GAAP net income per diluted share
0.96
1.11
Estimated non-GAAP items:
Stock-based compensation
0.19
0.19
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
0.04
0.04
Amortization of issuance costs
0.01
0.01
Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
(0.04)
(0.04)
Estimated non-GAAP net income per diluted share
1.16
1.31
