WKN: 937092 | ISIN: IL0010845571 | Ticker-Symbol: NMR
Tradegate
09.11.23
16:12 Uhr
99,10 Euro
+4,15
+4,37 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NOVA LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NOVA LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
100,50101,0016:23
100,50101,0016:24
PR Newswire
09.11.2023 | 13:30
52 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nova Ltd. Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

REHOVOT, Israel, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nova (Nasdaq: NVMI) today announced financial results for the third quarter, the three-month period ended September 30, 2023 .

Third Quarter 2023 Highlights:

  • Quarterly revenue of $128.8 million, a 5% increase QoQ, exceeding the Company guidance.
  • GAAP net income of $33.7 million, or $1.05 per diluted share, a 12% increase QoQ, exceeding the Company guidance.
  • Non-GAAP net income of $39.4 million, or $1.23 per diluted share, a 16% increase QoQ, exceeding the Company guidance of $1.13 .
  • Continued proliferation of materials metrology and chemical metrology solutions, driven by demand from memory customers looking to expand their DRAM and high bandwidth memory capacity.
  • New penetrations of optical metrology solutions, spearheaded by Nova PRISM and Nova FIT.
  • Consistent growth of services business, reflecting an increased share of service contracts.

GAAP Results (K)


Q 3 2023

Q2 2023

Q 3 202 2

Revenues

$128,808

$122,702

$143,906

Net Income

$33,689

$29,926

$35,075

Earnings per Diluted Share

$1.05

$0.94

$1.10

Non-GAAP Results (K)


Q 3 2023

Q2 2023

Q 3 202 2

Net Income

$39,405

$33,814

$39,698

Earnings per Diluted Share

$1.23

$1.06

$1.24

A reconciliation between GAAP operating results and non-GAAP operating results is provided following the financial statements included in this release. See also "Use of Non-GAAP Adjusted Financial Measures" section.

Management Comments

"Nova's performance this quarter exceeded the company's revenue and profitability guidance and our goal is to maintain similar business levels in the next quarter as well, making the second half of 2023 stronger than the first," said Gaby Waisman, President and CEO. "We were able to deliver beyond our earlier projections, by leveraging the growth in our materials metrology offering as well as the increasing adoption of our optical metrology solutions and the continuous strength of our service business. As we already look ahead toward 2024, we expect Nova to resume its growth and outperformance trajectory towards our $1B strategic plan."

2023 Fourth Quarter Financial Outlook

Management provided an outlook for the fourth quarter, the period ending December 31, 2023 . Based on current estimates, management expects:

  • $123 million to $132 million in revenue
  • $0.96 to $1.11 in diluted GAAP EPS
  • $1.16 to $1.31 in diluted non-GAAP EPS

2023 Third Quarter Results

Total revenues for the third quarter of 2023 were $128.8 million, an increase of 5% compared with the second quarter of 2023 and a decrease of 10% compared with the third quarter of 2022.

Gross margin in the third quarter of 2023 was 56%, compared with 57% in the second quarter of 2023 and 56% in the third quarter of 2022.

Operating expenses in the third quarter of 2023 were $38.1 million, compared with $40.9 million in the second quarter of 2023 and $41 .9 million in the third quarter of 2022.

On a GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $33.7 million, or $1.05 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2023. This is compared with net income of $29.9 million, or $0.94 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2023, and $35.1 million, or $1.10 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2022.

On a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $39.4 million, or $1.23 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2023. This is compared with net income of $33.8 million, or $1.06 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2023, and $39.7 million, or $1.24 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2022.

Conference Call Information

Nova will host a conference call today, November 09, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, to discuss the Company's third quarter 2023 financial results and outlook. To attend the conference call, please dial one of the following teleconferencing numbers. Please begin by placing your calls five minutes before the conference call commences. If you are unable to connect using the toll-free numbers, please try the international dial-in number.

U.S. TOLL-FREE Dial-in Number: 1-833-816-1427
ISRAEL TOLL-FREE Dial-in Number: 1809-213-284
INTERNATIONAL Dial-in Number: 1-412-317-0519

At:
8:30 a.m. Eastern Time
5:30 a.m. Pacific Time
3:30 p.m. Israel Time

The conference call will also be webcast live from a Link on Nova's website at https://www.novami.com/investors/events/.

A replay of the conference call will be available from November 9, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time until November 16, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time . To access the replay, please dial one of the following numbers:

Replay Dial-in U.S. TOLL-FREE: 1-844-512-2921
Replay Dial-in INTERNATIONAL: 1-412-317-6671
Replay Pin Number: 10183091

A replay will also be available for 90 days on Nova's website link at https://www.novami.com/investors/events/.

About Nova

Nova is a leading innovator and key provider of material, optical and chemical metrology solutions for advanced process control in semiconductor manufacturing. Nova delivers continuous innovation by providing state-of-the-art, high-performance metrology solutions for effective process control throughout the semiconductor fabrication lifecycle. Nova's product portfolio, which combines high-precision hardware and cutting-edge software, provides its customers with deep insight into developing and producing the most advanced semiconductor devices. Nova's unique capability to deliver innovative solutions enables its customers to improve performance, enhance product yields and accelerate time to market. Nova acts as a partner to semiconductor manufacturers from its offices worldwide. Additional information may be found on Nova's website link - https://www.novami.com/.
Nova is traded on the Nasdaq and TASE, Nasdaq ticker symbol NVMI.

Use of Non-GAAP Adjusted Financial Measures
This press release provides financial measures that exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expenses, revaluation of operating lease liabilities and remeasurement of intercompany loans, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustment, as applicable, and are therefore not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding Nova's performance because they reflect our operational results and enhance management's and investors' ability to evaluate Nova's performance before charges or benefits considered by management to be outside Nova's ongoing operating results. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that it is in the best interest of its investors to provide financial information that will facilitate comparison of both historical and future results and allow greater transparency to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. A reconciliation of each GAAP to non-GAAP financial measure discussed in this press release is contained in the accompanying financial tables.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 relating to future events or our future performance, such as statements regarding, but not limited to, anticipated growth opportunities and projections about our business and its future revenues, expenses and profitability. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in those forward-looking statements. Factors that may affect our results, performance, circumstances or achievements include, but are not limited to, the following: political, economic and military instability in Israel, including related to the recent attack by Hamas and other terrorist organizations from the Gaza Strip and Israel's war against them; increased information technology security threats and sophisticated computer crime; foreign political and economic risks including supply-chain difficulties; regulations that could restrict our operations such as economic sanctions and export restrictions; changes in U.S. trade policies; indirect effects of the Russia - Ukraine conflict; market instability including inflation and recessionary pressures; risks related to doing business with China ; catastrophic events such as the outbreak of COVID-19; inability to protect our intellectual property; open source technology exposure; failure to compete effectively or to respond to rapid technological changes; consolidation in our industry; difficulty in predicting the length and strength of any downturn or expansion period of the market we target; factors that adversely affect the pricing and demand for our product lines; dependency on a small number of large customers; dependency on a single manufacturing facility per product line; dependency on a limited number of suppliers; difficulty in integrating current or future acquisitions; lengthy sales cycle and customer delays in orders; risks related to our convertible notes; currency fluctuations; and quarterly fluctuations in our operating results. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The matters discussed in this press release also involve risks and uncertainties summarized under the heading "Risk Factors" in Nova's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 28, 2023 . These factors are updated from time to time through the filing of reports and registration statements with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Nova Ltd. does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

(Tables to Follow)

NOVA LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(U.S. dollars in thousands) - (Unaudited)




As of





September 30,


December 31,



ASSETS


2023


2022



Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents


116,480


111,121



Short-term interest-bearing bank deposits


151,269


95,305



Marketable securities


206,160


167,073



Trade accounts receivable, net


91,861


109,320



Inventories


141,224


116,600



Other current assets


17,852


13,527



Total current assets


724,846


612,946



Non-current assets







Marketable securities


133,955


153,462



Interest-bearing bank deposits and restricted cash


5,901


2,083



Deferred tax assets


24,507


20,097



Operating lease right-of-use assets


42,095


44,885



Property plant and equipment, net


61,734


55,886



Intangible assets, net


39,014


43,586



Goodwill


48,830


49,009



Other long-term assets


3,277


2,151



Total non-current assets


359,313


371,159



Total assets


1,084,159


984,105



LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities







Convertible senior notes, net


197,354


-



Trade accounts payable


26,268


42,732



Deferred revenues


42,222


30,543



Operating lease current liabilities


5,552


5,968



Other current liabilities


50,788


54,825



Total current liabilities


322,184


134,068



Non-current liabilities







Convertible senior notes, net


-


196,394



Operating lease long-term liabilities


38,802


43,697



Long-term deferred tax liability


10,432


12,190



Other long-term liabilities


11,961


10,793



Total non-current liabilities


61,195


263,074



Shareholders' equity


700,780


586,963



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


1,084,159


984,105



NOVA LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data) - (Unaudited)



Three months ended
September 30,


Nine months ended
September 30,


2023


2022


2023


2022

Revenues:








Products

99,971


116,634


300,929


340,666

Services

28,837


27,272


82,774


78,825

Total revenues

128,808


143,906


383,703


419,491

Total cost of revenues

56,567


63,065


164,538


184,942

Gross profit

72,241


80,841


219,165


234,549

Operating expenses:








Research and development, net

21,372


23,008


66,753


64,252

Sales and marketing

12,438


13,631


38,887


38,515

General and administrative

4,283


5,264


14,924


18,775

Total operating expenses

38,093


41,903


120,564


121,542

Operating income

34,148


38,938


98,601


113,007

Financing income, net

4,797


1,535


15,153


6,321

Income before taxes on income

38,945


40,473


113,754


119,328

Income tax expenses

5,256


5,398


15,512


15,213

Net income for the period

33,689


35,075


98,242


104,115









Earnings per share:








Basic

1.17


1.22


3.42


3.63

Diluted

1.05


1.10


3.07


3.26









Shares used in calculation of earnings per share
(in thousands):








Basic

28,870


28,685


28,754


28,686

Diluted

31,983


31,892


32,033


31,956

NOVA LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(U.S. dollars in thousands) - (Unaudited)






Three months ended
September 30,


Nine months ended
 September 30,


2023


2022


2023


2022

Cash flows from operating activities:








Net income

33,689


35,075


98,242


104,115

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
operating activities:








Depreciation of property and equipment

2,772


2,094


7,588


6,130

Amortization of intangible assets

1,477


1,444


4,396


4,570

Amortization of premium and accretion of discount on
marketable securities, net

(818)


376


(1,867)


1,920

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

324


322


960


960

Share-based compensation

4,571


4,334


12,632


12,266

Net effect of exchange rate fluctuation

2,589


1,140


4,345


4,111

Changes in assets and liabilities:








Trade accounts receivable, net

(9,258)


(5,419)


17,423


(22,213)

Inventories

6,173


(14,608)


(28,851)


(27,143)

Other current and long-term assets

(2,673)


(2,078)


(5,391)


(10,149)

Deferred tax assets, net

(1,713)


(2,202)


(6,056)


(7,142)

Operating lease right-of-use assets

1,150


997


2,791


3,032

Trade accounts payable

(9,452)


6,281


(16,725)


5,221

Deferred revenues

15,051


229


11,683


4,751

Operating lease liabilities

(2,050)


(1,328)


(5,312)


(6,466)

Other current and long-term liabilities

4,938


5,346


(1,680)


(4,039)

Accrued severance pay, net

(83)


(52)


(252)


19

Net cash provided by operating activities

46,687


31,951


93,926


69,943

Cash flows from investment activities:








Acquisition of subsidiary, net of acquired cash

-


-


-


(78,469)

Change in short-term and long-term interest-bearing bank
deposits

(52,415)


39,957


(61,025)


156,461

Investment in marketable securities

(68,737)


(130,151)


(166,877)


(181,678)

Proceeds from maturity of marketable securities

66,329


23,737


150,644


57,935

Purchase of property and equipment

(3,555)


(4,928)


(9,587)


(12,885)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(58,378)


(71,385)


(86,845)


(58,636)

Cash flows from financing activities:








Settlement of a contingent consideration liability

-


(8,480)


-


(8,480)

Purchases of treasury shares

-


(2,146)


(112)


(6,416)

Proceeds from exercise of options

7


-


122


82

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

7


(10,626)


10


(14,814)

Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash
equivalents

(1,026)


(1,423)


(2,332)


(4,377)

Changes in cash and cash equivalents and restricted
cash

(12,710)


(51,483)


4,759


(7,884)

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash -
beginning of period

129,190


170,297


111,721


126,698

Cash and cash equivalents - end of period

116,480


118,814


116,480


118,814

NOVA LTD.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except percentage and per share data) - (Unaudited)



Three months ended


September 30,
2023


June 30,
2023


September 30,
2022

GAAP gross profit

72,241


69,658


80,841

Stock-based compensation*

1,173


1,071


1,114

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

1,369


1,368


1,289

Non-GAAP gross profit

74,783


72,097


83,244

GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenues

56 %


57 %


56 %

Non-GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenues

58 %


59 %


58 %







GAAP operating income

34,148


28,716


38,938

Stock-based compensation*

4,571


3,667


4,334

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

1,477


1,475


1,444

Non-GAAP operating income

40,196


33,858


44,716

GAAP operating margin as a percentage of revenues

27 %


23 %


27 %

Non-GAAP operating margin as a percentage of revenues

31 %


28 %


31 %







GAAP net income

33,689


29,926


35,075

Stock-based compensation*

4,571


3,667


4,334

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

1,477


1,475


1,444

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

324


320


322

Revaluation of operating lease and intercompany loans

423


(768)


(572)

Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

(1,079)


(806)


(905)

Non-GAAP net income

39,405


33,814


39,698







GAAP basic earnings per share

1.17


1.04


1.22

Non-GAAP basic earnings per share

1.36


1.18


1.38







GAAP diluted earnings per share

1.05


0.94


1.10

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share

1.23


1.06


1.24







Shares used for calculation of earnings per share
(in thousands):






Basic

28,870


28,766


28,685

Diluted

31,983


31,928


31,892








* Stock-based compensation for the three months ended September 30, 2023, included in - Cost of revenues - 1, 173 ;

Research and development, net - 1, 995 ; Sales and marketing - 863 ; General and administrative - 540 .

NOVA LTD.

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - RECONCILIATION OF FOURTH QUARTER 2023

GAAP TO NON-GAAP GUIDANCE

(U.S. dollars) (Unaudited)






Low


High

Estimated GAAP net income per diluted share

0.96


1.11

Estimated non-GAAP items:




Stock-based compensation

0.19


0.19

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

0.04


0.04

Amortization of issuance costs

0.01


0.01

Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

(0.04)


(0.04)

Estimated non-GAAP net income per diluted share

1.16


1.31

Company Contact:
Dror David, Chief Financial Officer
Tel: +972-73-229-5760
E-mail - [email protected]
Nova website link - https://www.novami.com/

Investor Relations Contact:
Miri Segal MS-IR LLC
Tel: +917-607-8654
E-mail - [email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1446151/Nova_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Nova

© 2023 PR Newswire
