Nova Ltd. Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

REHOVOT, Israel, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nova (Nasdaq: NVMI) today announced financial results for the third quarter, the three-month period ended September 30, 2023 .

Third Quarter 2023 Highlights:

Quarterly revenue of $128.8 million, a 5% increase QoQ, exceeding the Company guidance.

GAAP net income of $33.7 million, or $1.05 per diluted share, a 12% increase QoQ, exceeding the Company guidance.

Non-GAAP net income of $39.4 million, or $1.23 per diluted share, a 16% increase QoQ, exceeding the Company guidance of $1.13 .

Continued proliferation of materials metrology and chemical metrology solutions, driven by demand from memory customers looking to expand their DRAM and high bandwidth memory capacity.

New penetrations of optical metrology solutions, spearheaded by Nova PRISM and Nova FIT.

Consistent growth of services business, reflecting an increased share of service contracts.

GAAP Results (K)

Q 3 2023 Q2 2023 Q 3 202 2 Revenues $128,808 $122,702 $143,906 Net Income $33,689 $29,926 $35,075 Earnings per Diluted Share $1.05 $0.94 $1.10

Non-GAAP Results (K)

Q 3 2023 Q2 2023 Q 3 202 2 Net Income $39,405 $33,814 $39,698 Earnings per Diluted Share $1.23 $1.06 $1.24 A reconciliation between GAAP operating results and non-GAAP operating results is provided following the financial statements included in this release. See also "Use of Non-GAAP Adjusted Financial Measures" section.



Management Comments

"Nova's performance this quarter exceeded the company's revenue and profitability guidance and our goal is to maintain similar business levels in the next quarter as well, making the second half of 2023 stronger than the first," said Gaby Waisman, President and CEO. "We were able to deliver beyond our earlier projections, by leveraging the growth in our materials metrology offering as well as the increasing adoption of our optical metrology solutions and the continuous strength of our service business. As we already look ahead toward 2024, we expect Nova to resume its growth and outperformance trajectory towards our $1B strategic plan."

2023 Fourth Quarter Financial Outlook

Management provided an outlook for the fourth quarter, the period ending December 31, 2023 . Based on current estimates, management expects:

$123 million to $132 million in revenue

$0.96 to $1.11 in diluted GAAP EPS

$1.16 to $1.31 in diluted non-GAAP EPS

2023 Third Quarter Results

Total revenues for the third quarter of 2023 were $128.8 million, an increase of 5% compared with the second quarter of 2023 and a decrease of 10% compared with the third quarter of 2022.

Gross margin in the third quarter of 2023 was 56%, compared with 57% in the second quarter of 2023 and 56% in the third quarter of 2022.

Operating expenses in the third quarter of 2023 were $38.1 million, compared with $40.9 million in the second quarter of 2023 and $41 .9 million in the third quarter of 2022.

On a GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $33.7 million, or $1.05 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2023. This is compared with net income of $29.9 million, or $0.94 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2023, and $35.1 million, or $1.10 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2022.

On a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $39.4 million, or $1.23 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2023. This is compared with net income of $33.8 million, or $1.06 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2023, and $39.7 million, or $1.24 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2022.

About Nova

Nova is a leading innovator and key provider of material, optical and chemical metrology solutions for advanced process control in semiconductor manufacturing. Nova delivers continuous innovation by providing state-of-the-art, high-performance metrology solutions for effective process control throughout the semiconductor fabrication lifecycle. Nova's product portfolio, which combines high-precision hardware and cutting-edge software, provides its customers with deep insight into developing and producing the most advanced semiconductor devices. Nova's unique capability to deliver innovative solutions enables its customers to improve performance, enhance product yields and accelerate time to market. Nova acts as a partner to semiconductor manufacturers from its offices worldwide. Additional information may be found on Nova's website link - https://www.novami.com/.

Nova is traded on the Nasdaq and TASE, Nasdaq ticker symbol NVMI.

Use of Non-GAAP Adjusted Financial Measures

This press release provides financial measures that exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expenses, revaluation of operating lease liabilities and remeasurement of intercompany loans, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustment, as applicable, and are therefore not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding Nova's performance because they reflect our operational results and enhance management's and investors' ability to evaluate Nova's performance before charges or benefits considered by management to be outside Nova's ongoing operating results. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that it is in the best interest of its investors to provide financial information that will facilitate comparison of both historical and future results and allow greater transparency to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. A reconciliation of each GAAP to non-GAAP financial measure discussed in this press release is contained in the accompanying financial tables.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 relating to future events or our future performance, such as statements regarding, but not limited to, anticipated growth opportunities and projections about our business and its future revenues, expenses and profitability. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in those forward-looking statements. Factors that may affect our results, performance, circumstances or achievements include, but are not limited to, the following: political, economic and military instability in Israel, including related to the recent attack by Hamas and other terrorist organizations from the Gaza Strip and Israel's war against them; increased information technology security threats and sophisticated computer crime; foreign political and economic risks including supply-chain difficulties; regulations that could restrict our operations such as economic sanctions and export restrictions; changes in U.S. trade policies; indirect effects of the Russia - Ukraine conflict; market instability including inflation and recessionary pressures; risks related to doing business with China ; catastrophic events such as the outbreak of COVID-19; inability to protect our intellectual property; open source technology exposure; failure to compete effectively or to respond to rapid technological changes; consolidation in our industry; difficulty in predicting the length and strength of any downturn or expansion period of the market we target; factors that adversely affect the pricing and demand for our product lines; dependency on a small number of large customers; dependency on a single manufacturing facility per product line; dependency on a limited number of suppliers; difficulty in integrating current or future acquisitions; lengthy sales cycle and customer delays in orders; risks related to our convertible notes; currency fluctuations; and quarterly fluctuations in our operating results. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The matters discussed in this press release also involve risks and uncertainties summarized under the heading "Risk Factors" in Nova's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 28, 2023 . These factors are updated from time to time through the filing of reports and registration statements with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Nova Ltd. does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

(Tables to Follow)

NOVA LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands) - (Unaudited)





As of







September 30,

December 31,



ASSETS

2023

2022



Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents

116,480

111,121



Short-term interest-bearing bank deposits

151,269

95,305



Marketable securities

206,160

167,073



Trade accounts receivable, net

91,861

109,320



Inventories

141,224

116,600



Other current assets

17,852

13,527



Total current assets

724,846

612,946



Non-current assets











Marketable securities

133,955

153,462



Interest-bearing bank deposits and restricted cash

5,901

2,083



Deferred tax assets

24,507

20,097



Operating lease right-of-use assets

42,095

44,885



Property plant and equipment, net

61,734

55,886



Intangible assets, net

39,014

43,586



Goodwill

48,830

49,009



Other long-term assets

3,277

2,151



Total non-current assets

359,313

371,159



Total assets

1,084,159

984,105



LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Current liabilities











Convertible senior notes, net

197,354

-



Trade accounts payable

26,268

42,732



Deferred revenues

42,222

30,543



Operating lease current liabilities

5,552

5,968



Other current liabilities

50,788

54,825



Total current liabilities

322,184

134,068



Non-current liabilities











Convertible senior notes, net

-

196,394



Operating lease long-term liabilities

38,802

43,697



Long-term deferred tax liability

10,432

12,190



Other long-term liabilities

11,961

10,793



Total non-current liabilities

61,195

263,074



Shareholders' equity

700,780

586,963



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

1,084,159

984,105





NOVA LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data) - (Unaudited)



Three months ended

September 30,

Nine months ended

September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Revenues:













Products 99,971

116,634

300,929

340,666 Services 28,837

27,272

82,774

78,825 Total revenues 128,808

143,906

383,703

419,491 Total cost of revenues 56,567

63,065

164,538

184,942 Gross profit 72,241

80,841

219,165

234,549 Operating expenses:













Research and development, net 21,372

23,008

66,753

64,252 Sales and marketing 12,438

13,631

38,887

38,515 General and administrative 4,283

5,264

14,924

18,775 Total operating expenses 38,093

41,903

120,564

121,542 Operating income 34,148

38,938

98,601

113,007 Financing income, net 4,797

1,535

15,153

6,321 Income before taxes on income 38,945

40,473

113,754

119,328 Income tax expenses 5,256

5,398

15,512

15,213 Net income for the period 33,689

35,075

98,242

104,115















Earnings per share:













Basic 1.17

1.22

3.42

3.63 Diluted 1.05

1.10

3.07

3.26















Shares used in calculation of earnings per share

(in thousands):













Basic 28,870

28,685

28,754

28,686 Diluted 31,983

31,892

32,033

31,956

NOVA LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (U.S. dollars in thousands) - (Unaudited)









Three months ended

September 30,

Nine months ended

September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Cash flows from operating activities:













Net income 33,689

35,075

98,242

104,115 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by

operating activities:













Depreciation of property and equipment 2,772

2,094

7,588

6,130 Amortization of intangible assets 1,477

1,444

4,396

4,570 Amortization of premium and accretion of discount on

marketable securities, net (818)

376

(1,867)

1,920 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 324

322

960

960 Share-based compensation 4,571

4,334

12,632

12,266 Net effect of exchange rate fluctuation 2,589

1,140

4,345

4,111 Changes in assets and liabilities:













Trade accounts receivable, net (9,258)

(5,419)

17,423

(22,213) Inventories 6,173

(14,608)

(28,851)

(27,143) Other current and long-term assets (2,673)

(2,078)

(5,391)

(10,149) Deferred tax assets, net (1,713)

(2,202)

(6,056)

(7,142) Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,150

997

2,791

3,032 Trade accounts payable (9,452)

6,281

(16,725)

5,221 Deferred revenues 15,051

229

11,683

4,751 Operating lease liabilities (2,050)

(1,328)

(5,312)

(6,466) Other current and long-term liabilities 4,938

5,346

(1,680)

(4,039) Accrued severance pay, net (83)

(52)

(252)

19 Net cash provided by operating activities 46,687

31,951

93,926

69,943 Cash flows from investment activities:













Acquisition of subsidiary, net of acquired cash -

-

-

(78,469) Change in short-term and long-term interest-bearing bank

deposits (52,415)

39,957

(61,025)

156,461 Investment in marketable securities (68,737)

(130,151)

(166,877)

(181,678) Proceeds from maturity of marketable securities 66,329

23,737

150,644

57,935 Purchase of property and equipment (3,555)

(4,928)

(9,587)

(12,885) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (58,378)

(71,385)

(86,845)

(58,636) Cash flows from financing activities:













Settlement of a contingent consideration liability -

(8,480)

-

(8,480) Purchases of treasury shares -

(2,146)

(112)

(6,416) Proceeds from exercise of options 7

-

122

82 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 7

(10,626)

10

(14,814) Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash

equivalents (1,026)

(1,423)

(2,332)

(4,377) Changes in cash and cash equivalents and restricted

cash (12,710)

(51,483)

4,759

(7,884) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash -

beginning of period 129,190

170,297

111,721

126,698 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period 116,480

118,814

116,480

118,814

NOVA LTD. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except percentage and per share data) - (Unaudited)



Three months ended

September 30,

2023

June 30,

2023

September 30,

2022 GAAP gross profit 72,241

69,658

80,841 Stock-based compensation* 1,173

1,071

1,114 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1,369

1,368

1,289 Non-GAAP gross profit 74,783

72,097

83,244 GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenues 56 %

57 %

56 % Non-GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenues 58 %

59 %

58 %











GAAP operating income 34,148

28,716

38,938 Stock-based compensation* 4,571

3,667

4,334 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1,477

1,475

1,444 Non-GAAP operating income 40,196

33,858

44,716 GAAP operating margin as a percentage of revenues 27 %

23 %

27 % Non-GAAP operating margin as a percentage of revenues 31 %

28 %

31 %











GAAP net income 33,689

29,926

35,075 Stock-based compensation* 4,571

3,667

4,334 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1,477

1,475

1,444 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 324

320

322 Revaluation of operating lease and intercompany loans 423

(768)

(572) Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (1,079)

(806)

(905) Non-GAAP net income 39,405

33,814

39,698











GAAP basic earnings per share 1.17

1.04

1.22 Non-GAAP basic earnings per share 1.36

1.18

1.38











GAAP diluted earnings per share 1.05

0.94

1.10 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share 1.23

1.06

1.24











Shares used for calculation of earnings per share

(in thousands):









Basic 28,870

28,766

28,685 Diluted 31,983

31,928

31,892













* Stock-based compensation for the three months ended September 30, 2023, included in - Cost of revenues - 1, 173 ; Research and development, net - 1, 995 ; Sales and marketing - 863 ; General and administrative - 540 .



NOVA LTD. SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - RECONCILIATION OF FOURTH QUARTER 2023

GAAP TO NON-GAAP GUIDANCE (U.S. dollars) (Unaudited)









Low

High Estimated GAAP net income per diluted share 0.96

1.11 Estimated non-GAAP items:





Stock-based compensation 0.19

0.19 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 0.04

0.04 Amortization of issuance costs 0.01

0.01 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (0.04)

(0.04) Estimated non-GAAP net income per diluted share 1.16

1.31

