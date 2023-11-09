PV Evolution Labs (PVEL) says it has added new solar module qualification tests and fresh insights to improve intelligent module procurement strategies.From pv magazine USA California-based PVEL, an independent test lab for the downstream solar industry, said this week that it has made several upgrades and expansions to its extended reliability and performance tests for solar modules. The test lab expanded its Product Qualification Program (PQP), which has been offering accelerated testing services since 2012. The PQP provides empirical data for PV module benchmarking and project-level energy ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...