Financial Highlights - Third Quarter vs. Second Quarter

Net income from continuing operations of $58 million ($1.37 per diluted share) vs. $49 million ($1.14 per diluted share)

Adjusted operating earnings 1 (non-GAAP) of $72 million ($1.70 per diluted share) vs. $49 million ($1.14 per diluted share)

(non-GAAP) of $72 million ($1.70 per diluted share) vs. $49 million ($1.14 per diluted share) Adjusted EBITDA 2 (non-GAAP) of $158 million (18% margin) vs. $124 million (14% margin)

(non-GAAP) of $158 million (18% margin) vs. $124 million (14% margin) Cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations of $197 million vs. $77 million

Free cash flow3 (non-GAAP) of $155 million vs. $33 million

Commercial and Operational Highlights - Third Quarter vs. Second Quarter

Price and mix decreased by $55 million due primarily to lower paper prices in Europe and on exports from Latin America, as well as lower global pulp prices

Volume increased by $6 million due to increases in Latin America and North America

Operations and other costs improved by $1 million due to better operating and supply chain results offset by $13 million in higher unabsorbed fixed costs from increased economic downtime

Planned maintenance outage expenses decreased by $55 million

Input costs improved by $27 million driven by favorable fiber, chemical and transportation costs

Fourth Quarter Outlook

Adjusted EBITDA of $90 million to $110 million

Compared to the third quarter: Price and mix are expected to decrease by $20 million to $25 million, primarily reflecting prior paper price decreases in Europe and unfavorable geographic mix in Latin America and North America Volume is projected to improve by $20 million to $25 million, with seasonally stronger volume in Latin America and positive trends in North America Operations and other costs are expected to increase by $25 million to $30 million due primarily to seasonally higher costs in Europe and North America Input and transportation costs are projected to increase by $5 million to $10 million, mainly due to seasonally higher energy Total planned maintenance outage expenses are expected to increase by $25 million



Management Summary from Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jean-Michel Ribiéras

Third quarter earnings were higher than our outlook. We took measures to maximize free cash flow, including selling and administrative cost reductions, shrinking working capital and adjusting the timing of capital spending. We now expect free cash flow for the year to be more than $270 million.

By the end of the third quarter, we returned $85 million to shareowners this year. In the third quarter, we also deposited $60 million in escrow to remove cash return limits in our credit agreement. As of Nov. 9, we have returned $110 million this year and plan to return a total of $125 million in 2023.

Our board of directors increased our regular dividend by 20%, declaring a fourth quarter $0.30 per share dividend and a special $0.30 per share dividend. We paid both, totaling $25 million, Oct. 17. The board also authorized an incremental $150 million share repurchase program. At the end of the third quarter, the May 2022 and September 2023 authorizations collectively had $167 million remaining. We will continue to look for opportunities to repurchase shares at attractive prices.

Sylvamo competes as a low-cost producer of commodity products sold in mature-demand, cyclical markets. In the spirit of continuous improvement, we initiated a cost reduction program called Project Horizon. The project will streamline our organization and cost structures and make us a leaner, stronger company.

Before inflation, we are targeting run rate savings of at least $110 million by the end of 2024. Approximately two-thirds of the target will come from operational improvements in our mills and supply chains. The balance will consist of selling and administrative cost reductions, including the elimination of approximately 150 positions, or nearly 7% of our global salaried workforce.

Since becoming an independent company just over two years ago, we note a few key milestones:

Improved our financial position by reducing debt 35%

Generated more than $1.3 billion in adjusted EBITDA (19% margin) and $568 million in free cash flow

Returned $200 million in cash to our shareowners

We remain focused on uncoated freesheet and will create long-term value through our talented teams, iconic brands and low-cost mills in favorable locations. Sylvamo is a cash flow story. We will continue to leverage our strengths to drive high returns on invested capital, generate free cash flow and use that cash to increase shareowner value by maintaining a strong financial position, returning cash to shareowners and reinvesting in our business.

Select Financial Measures (In millions) Third

Quarter

2023 Second

Quarter

2023 Third

Quarter

2022 Net Sales $ 897 $ 919 $ 968 Net Income from Continuing Operations 58 49 109 Net Income 58 49 57 Business Segment Operating Profit 116 82 175 Adjusted Operating Earnings 72 49 112 Adjusted EBITDA 158 124 216 Cash Provided By Operating Activities From Continuing Operations 197 77 146 Free Cash Flow 155 33 114

Segment Information

Sylvamo uses business segment operating profit to measure the earnings performance of its businesses and is calculated as set forth in footnote (d) under the "Sales and Earnings by Business Segment" table (page 8). Third quarter 2023 net sales by business segment and operating profit by business segment compared with the second quarter of 2023 and the third quarter of 2022 are as follows:

Business Segment Results (In millions) Third

Quarter

2023 Second

Quarter

2023 Third

Quarter

2022 Net Sales by Business Segment Europe $ 184 $ 210 $ 130 Latin America 246 250 270 North America 476 474 589 Inter-segment Sales (9 ) (15 ) (21 ) Net Sales $ 897 $ 919 $ 968 Operating Profit by Business Segment Europe $ (14 ) $ (11 ) $ 19 Latin America 55 48 58 North America 75 45 98 Business Segment Operating Profit $ 116 $ 82 $ 175

Operating profits in the third quarter of 2023:

Europe - $(14) million compared with $(11) million in the second quarter of 2023. Earnings were slightly lower as lower planned maintenance outages and lower input costs were more than offset by lower price and mix and higher unabsorbed costs due to economic downtime.

Latin America - $55 million compared with $48 million in the second quarter of 2023. Earnings were higher as lower operating and input costs and lower planned maintenance outages more than offset lower export price and mix.

North America - $75 million compared with $45 million in the second quarter of 2023. Earnings were higher as lower operating and input costs, higher volumes and lower planned maintenance outages more than offset lower price and mix and higher unabsorbed costs due to economic downtime.

Effective Tax Rate

The reported effective tax rate for continuing operations for the third quarter of 2023 was 36%, compared to 30% for the second quarter of 2023. The higher rate for the third quarter was due to a change in estimated Annual Effective Tax Rate (AETR) to reduce the expected benefit of foreign tax attributes and also a mix of earnings in our regions.

Excluding net special items, the effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2023 was 33%, compared with 30% for the second quarter of 2023.

Effects of Net Special Items

Net special items related to continuing operations in the third quarter of 2023 amounted to a net after-tax charge of $14 million ($0.33 per diluted share) compared with net after-tax income of $0 million ($0.00 per diluted share) in the second quarter of 2023.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE: SLVM) is the world's paper company with mills in Europe, Latin America and North America. Our vision is to be the employer, supplier and investment of choice. We transform renewable resources into papers that people depend on for education, communication and entertainment. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, we employ more than 6,500 colleagues. Net sales for 2022 were $3.6 billion. For more information, please visit Sylvamo.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including the information under the headings "Fourth Quarter Outlook" and "Management Summary from Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jean-Michel Ribiéras." Any or all forward-looking statements may turn out to be incorrect, and our actual actions and results could differ materially from what they express or imply, because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond our control. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include those disclosed in the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2022, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and in our subsequent filings with the SEC, available on our website, Sylvamo.com. These forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SYLVAMO CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations Preliminary and Unaudited (In millions, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net Sales $ 897 $ 968 $ 919 $ 2,757 $ 2,701 Costs and Expenses Cost of products sold 665 (a) 687 (e) 721 2,055 (a) 1,965 (e) Selling and administrative expenses 89 (b) 80 (f) 76 248 (b) 227 (f) Depreciation, amortization and cost of timber harvested 36 30 34 105 94 Taxes other than payroll and income taxes 7 6 6 19 18 Interest expense (income), net 9 18 12 28 (d) 52 Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes 91 147 70 302 345 Income tax provision 33 (c) 38 (g) 21 98 (c) 97 (g) Net Income From Continuing Operations 58 109 49 204 248 Discontinued operations, net of tax - (52 ) (h) - - (224 ) (i) Net Income (Loss) $ 58 $ 57 $ 49 $ 204 $ 24 Basic Earnings Per Share Income from continuing operations $ 1.39 $ 2.47 $ 1.16 $ 4.83 $ 5.62 Discontinued operations, net of taxes - (1.18 ) - - (5.08 ) Net earnings (loss) $ 1.39 $ 1.29 $ 1.16 $ 4.83 $ 0.54 Diluted Earnings Per Share Income from continuing operations $ 1.37 $ 2.44 $ 1.14 $ 4.77 $ 5.58 Discontinued operations, net of taxes - (1.16 ) - - (5.04 ) Net earnings (loss) $ 1.37 $ 1.28 $ 1.14 $ 4.77 $ 0.54 Average Shares of Common Stock Outstanding - Diluted 42 45 43 43 44

Three Months and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 (a) Includes pre-tax loss of $3 million ($2 million after taxes) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, for certain severance costs related to our salaried workforce and incremental expense of $9 million ($7 million after taxes) for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, related to the impact of the step-up of acquired Nymölla inventory sold during the first quarter. (b) Includes a pre-tax loss of $10 million ($8 million after taxes) for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2023, for certain severance costs related to our salaried workforce. Also includes pre-tax loss of $3 million ($2 million after taxes) for the three months ended September 30, 2023, and a pre-tax loss of $8 million ($6 million after taxes) for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, for transaction costs related to the Nymölla acquisition. Finally, includes a pre-tax loss of $4 million ($3 million after taxes) for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 for professional and legal fees related to negotiations resulting in a shareholder cooperation agreement. (c) Includes a $2 million tax expense for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 related to the write-off of certain deferred tax assets. (d) Includes $9 million ($6 million after taxes) of interest income related to tax settlements and a pre-tax loss of $5 million ($4 million after taxes) related to debt extinguishment costs for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. Three Months and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 (e) Includes pre-tax loss of $3 million ($2 million after taxes) for the three months ended September 30, 2022, and a pre-tax loss of $4 million ($3 million after taxes) for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, for one-time costs associated with the spin-off. (f) Includes pre-tax loss of $7 million ($5 million after taxes) for the three months ended September 30, 2022, and a pre-tax loss of $19 million ($14 million after taxes) for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, for one-time costs associated with the spin-off. (g) Includes a $4 million tax benefit related to the reversal of a valuation allowance on foreign deferred tax assets. (h) Includes a pre-tax charge of $78 million ($78 million after taxes) to reserve for the elimination of the cumulative foreign currency translation loss related to our Russian operations. (i) Includes a pre-tax charge of $234 million ($234 million after taxes) to reserve for the elimination of the cumulative foreign currency translation loss related to our Russian operations and a pre-tax charge of $68 million ($57 million after taxes) related to the impairment of our Russian fixed assets.

SYLVAMO CORPORATION Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Operating Earnings Preliminary and Unaudited (In millions, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net Income (Loss) $ 58 $ 57 $ 49 $ 204 $ 24 Less: Discontinued operations, net of tax - (52 ) - - (224 ) Net income From Continuing Operations 58 109 49 204 248 Add back: Net special items expense (income) 14 3 - 25 13 Adjusted Operating Earnings $ 72 $ 112 $ 49 $ 229 $ 261

Three Months Ended September 30, Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Common Share as Reported $ 1.37 $ 1.28 $ 1.14 $ 4.77 $ 0.54 Less: Discontinued operations, net of tax - (1.16 ) - - (5.04 ) Continuing Operations 1.37 2.44 1.14 4.77 5.58 Add back: Net special items expense (income) 0.33 0.07 - 0.58 0.29 Adjusted Operating Earnings Per Share $ 1.70 $ 2.51 $ 1.14 $ 5.35 $ 5.87

SYLVAMO CORPORATION Sales and Earnings by Business Segment Preliminary and Unaudited (In millions) Net Sales by Business Segment Three Months Ended September 30, Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Europe $ 184 $ 130 $ 210 $ 624 $ 382 Latin America 246 270 250 718 734 North America 476 589 474 1,455 1,646 Inter-segment Sales (9 ) (21 ) (15 ) (40 ) (61 ) Net Sales $ 897 $ 968 $ 919 $ 2,757 $ 2,701

Operating Profit by Business Segment Three Months Ended September 30, Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Europe $ (14 ) $ 19 $ (11 ) $ (2 ) $ 38 Latin America 55 58 48 149 156 North America 75 98 45 217 226 Business Segment Operating Profit $ 116 $ 175 $ 82 $ 364 $ 420 Income from Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes $ 91 $ 147 $ 70 $ 302 $ 345 Interest expense (income), net 9 18 12 28 (b) 52 Net special items expense (income) 16 (a) 10 (c) - 34 (a) 23 (c) Business Segment Operating Profit (d) $ 116 $ 175 $ 82 $ 364 $ 420

Three Months and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 (a) Includes pre-tax loss of $13 million ($10 million after taxes) for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2023 for certain severance costs related to our salaried workforce. Also includes a pre-tax loss of $3 million ($2 million after taxes) for the three months ended September 30, 2023, and a pre-tax loss of $8 million ($6 million after taxes) for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, for transaction costs related to the Nymölla acquisition. Finally, includes a pre-tax loss of $4 million ($3 million after taxes) for professional and legal fees related to negotiations resulting in a shareholder cooperation agreement and incremental expense of $9 million ($7 million after taxes) related to the impact of the step-up of acquired Nymölla inventory sold during the first quarter for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. (b) Includes $9 million ($6 million after taxes) of interest income related to tax settlements and a pre-tax loss of $5 million ($4 million after taxes) related to debt extinguishment costs for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. Three Months and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 (c) Includes pre-tax loss of $10 million ($7 million after taxes) for the three months ended September 30, 2022, and a pre-tax loss of $23 million ($17 million after taxes) for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, for one-time costs associated with the spin-off. (d) As set forth in the chart above, business segment operating profit is defined as income from continuing operations before income taxes, but excluding net interest expense (income) and net special items. Business segment operating profit is a measure reported to our management for purposes of making decisions about allocating resources to our business segments and assessing the performance of our business segments.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin Preliminary and Unaudited (In millions) Three Months Ended September 30, Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net Income (Loss) $ 58 $ 57 $ 49 $ 204 $ 24 Less: Discontinued operations, net of tax - (52 ) - - (224 ) Net Income From Continuing Operations 58 109 49 204 248 Adjustments: Income tax provision 33 38 21 98 97 Interest expense (income), net 9 18 12 28 52 Depreciation, amortization and cost of timber harvested 36 30 34 105 94 Stock-based compensation 6 5 8 21 16 Transition service agreement expense - 6 - - 21 Net special items expense (income) 16 10 - 34 23 Adjusted EBITDA $ 158 $ 216 $ 124 $ 490 $ 551 Net Sales $ 897 $ 968 $ 919 $ 2,757 $ 2,701 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 17.6 % 22.3 % 13.5 % 17.8 % 20.4 %

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin by Business Segment Three Months Ended September 30, Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Adjusted EBITDA Europe $ (5 ) $ 24 $ (3 ) $ 23 $ 54 Latin America 74 74 67 204 209 North America 89 118 60 263 288 Total Business Segment Adjusted EBITDA $ 158 $ 216 $ 124 $ 490 $ 551 Net Sales (excluding discontinued operations and inter-segment sales eliminations) Europe $ 184 $ 130 $ 210 $ 624 $ 382 Latin America 246 270 250 718 734 North America 476 589 474 1,455 1,646 Total Business Segment Net Sales $ 906 $ 989 $ 934 $ 2,797 $ 2,762 Adjusted EBITDA Margin Europe (3 )% 18 % (1 )% 4 % 14 % Latin America 30 % 27 % 27 % 28 % 28 % North America 19 % 20 % 13 % 18 % 17 %

SYLVAMO CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Preliminary and Unaudited (In millions) September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Current Assets Cash and temporary investments $ 194 $ 360 Restricted cash 60 - Accounts and notes receivable, net 423 450 Contract assets 25 30 Inventories 456 364 Other current assets 28 39 Total Current Assets 1,186 1,243 Plants, Properties and Equipment, Net 949 817 Forestlands 346 322 Goodwill 134 128 Right of Use Assets 39 35 Deferred Charges and Other Assets 131 165 Total Assets $ 2,785 $ 2,710 Liabilities and Equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 382 $ 453 Notes payable and current maturities of long-term debt 53 29 Accrued payroll and benefits 66 81 Other current liabilities 173 165 Total Current Liabilities 674 728 Long-Term Debt 946 1,003 Deferred Income Taxes 202 183 Other Liabilities 127 118 Equity Common stock, $1 par value, 200.0 shares authorized, 44.5 shares and 44.2 shares issued and 41.5 shares and 42.6 shares outstanding at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 45 44 Paid-In Capital 45 25 Retained Earnings 2,185 2,029 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (1,298 ) (1,338 ) 977 760 Less: Common stock held in treasury, at cost, 2.9 shares and 1.6 shares at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively (141 ) (82 ) Total Equity 836 678 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 2,785 $ 2,710

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows Preliminary and Unaudited (In millions) Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 Operating Activities Net income from continuing operations $ 204 $ 248 Depreciation, amortization, and cost of timber harvested 105 94 Deferred income tax provision (benefit), net 4 4 Stock-based compensation 21 16 Changes in operating assets and liabilities and other Accounts and notes receivable 99 (81 ) Inventories (46 ) (76 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (122 ) 18 Other 72 53 Cash Provided By Operating Activities from Continuing Operations 337 276 Cash Provided By Operating Activities from Discontinued Operations, net - 20 Cash Provided By Operating Activities 337 296 Investment Activities Invested in capital projects (147 ) (91 ) Acquisition of business (167 ) - Cash Provided By (Used for) Investment Activities from Continuing Operations (314 ) (91 ) Cash Provided By (Used for) Investment Activities from Discontinued Operations, net - (5 ) Cash Provided By (Used for) Investment Activities (314 ) (96 ) Financing Activities Dividends paid (32 ) (5 ) Issuance of debt 443 - Reduction of debt (482 ) (174 ) Repurchases of common stock (53 ) - Other (7 ) (2 ) Cash Provided By (Used for) Financing Activities from Continuing Operations (131 ) (181 ) Cash Provided By (Used for) Financing Activities from Discontinued Operations, net - (1 ) Cash Provided By (Used for) Financing Activities (131 ) (182 ) Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash 2 27 Change in Cash Included in Assets Held for Sale - 41 Change in Cash, Temporary Investments and Restricted Cash (106 ) 4 Cash, Temporary Investments and Restricted Cash Beginning of the period 360 159 End of the period $ 254 $ 163

SYLVAMO CORPORATION Reconciliation of Cash Provided by Operations to Free Cash Flow Preliminary and Unaudited (In millions) Three Months Ended September 30, Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash Provided By Operating Activities From Continuing Operations $ 197 $ 146 $ 77 $ 337 $ 276 Adjustments: Cash invested in capital projects (42 ) (32 ) (44 ) (147 ) (91 ) Free Cash Flow $ 155 $ 114 $ 33 $ 190 $ 185

Reconciliation of Net Income From Continuing Operations to Adjusted EBITDA - Since Spin-off Preliminary and Unaudited (In millions) Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 October 1, 2021 Through September 30, 2023 Net Income From Continuing Operations $ 29 $ 336 $ 204 $ 569 Adjustments: Income tax provision 28 131 98 257 Interest expense (income), net 18 69 28 115 Depreciation, amortization and cost of timber harvested 31 125 105 261 Stock-based compensation 4 20 21 45 Transition services agreement expense 7 23 - 30 Net Special items expense 6 17 34 57 Adjusted EBITDA $ 123 $ 721 $ 490 $ 1,334 Net Sales $ 778 $ 3,628 $ 2,757 $ 7,163 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 15.8 % 19.9 % 17.8 % 18.6 %

Reconciliation of Cash Provided by Operations to Free Cash Flow - Since Spin-off Preliminary and Unaudited (In millions) Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 October 1, 2021 Through September 30, 2023 Cash Provided By Operating Activities From Continuing Operations $ 131 $ 418 $ 337 $ 886 Adjustments: Cash invested in capital projects (22 ) (149 ) (147 ) $ (318 ) Free Cash Flow $ 109 $ 269 $ 190 $ 568

SYLVAMO CORPORATION Reconciliation of Net Income From Continuing Operations to Adjusted EBITDA - 2023 Outlook Estimates (In millions) Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 Net Income From Continuing Operations $18 - $32 Adjustments: Income tax provision 8 - 14 Interest expense (income), net 13 Depreciation, amortization and cost of timber harvested 37 Stock-based compensation 6 Net special items expense 8 Adjusted EBITDA $90 - $110

Reconciliation of Cash Provided by Operations to Free Cash Flow - 2023 Outlook Estimates (In millions) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 Cash Provided By Operating Activities From Continuing Operations > $485 Adjustments: Cash invested in capital projects (< $215) Free Cash Flow > $270

