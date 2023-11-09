LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (Nasdaq: MPAA) today reported record sales for its fiscal 2024 second quarter and six-month period ended September 30, 2023, with record gross profit and strong cash flow from operating activities.
Net sales for the fiscal 2024 second quarter increased 14.0 percent to a record $196.6 million from $172.5 million in the prior year.
Net loss for the fiscal 2024 second quarter improved to $2.0 million, or $0.10 per share, from a net loss of $6.5 million, or $0.34 per share, a year ago. The company noted that the net loss for the fiscal 2024 second quarter was impacted by $8.7 million, or $0.44 per share, of non-cash items, as detailed in Exhibit 1.
Interest expense for the fiscal second quarter increased by $6.1 million, or $0.23 per share, to $15.4 million from $9.3 million a year ago, primarily due to higher market rates.
Gross profit for the fiscal 2024 second quarter increased 55.2 percent to a record $41.1 million from $26.5 million a year earlier. Gross margin for the fiscal 2024 second quarter was 20.9 percent compared with 15.4 percent a year earlier. Gross margin for the fiscal 2024 second quarter was impacted by $4.7 million, or 2.4 percent, of non-cash items, and $3.2 million, or 1.6 percent, of cash items, as detailed in Exhibit 3.
The company generated approximately $15 million of cash from operating activities during the quarter. During this period, the company intentionally deferred collecting approximately $15 million of receivables offered through its customer supply chain vendor finance programs, which resulted in lowering cash flow by that amount, and interest expense savings of approximately $1 million. This enabled the company to defer interest expenses until price increases for interest rates are fully recognized.
Additionally, the company used its liquidity to pay down the $11.25 million balance of its term loan. Interest rates on the term loan were approximately two percentage points higher than rates offered by the company's customers' supply chain vendor finance programs.
"Demand for critical non-discretionary automotive parts is strong and we remain focused on leveraging our leadership position. As sales volume increases, particularly within certain of our emerging brake-related product categories, we expect to realize even further improvement in operational efficiencies. We remain optimistic about achieving our year-over-year financial targets and look forward to a strong second half," said Selwyn Joffe, chairman, president, and chief executive officer.
Six-Month Results
Net sales for the fiscal 2024 six-month period increased 5.9 percent to a record $356.3 million from $336.5 million.
Net loss for the fiscal 2024 six-month period improved to $3.4 million, or $0.17 per share, from a net loss of $6.7 million, or $0.35 per share, a year ago. The company noted that the net loss for the six months was impacted by $9.1 million, or $0.47 per share, of non-cash items, as detailed in Exhibit 2.
Interest expense increased by $10.9 million, or $0.42 per share, for the six months to $27.1 million from $16.2 million a year ago, primarily due to higher market rates.
Gross profit for the fiscal 2024 six-month period increased 19.2 percent to a record $67.7 million from $56.8 million a year earlier. Gross margin for the fiscal 2024 six-month period was 19.0 percent compared with 16.9 percent a year earlier. Gross margin for the fiscal 2024 six-month period was impacted by $8.1 million, or 2.3 percent, of non-cash items, and $5.2 million, or 1.5 percent, of cash items, as detailed in Exhibit 4.
Considerations for Fiscal 2024 Second Half
- Sales volume is continuing to gain momentum.
- Ordering activity strong.
- Industry fundamentals continue to drive product demand.
- Margin improvement.
- Enhanced by multiple rounds of price increases.
- Improving overhead absorption as brake-related business gains further momentum.
- Improving operational efficiencies through volume increases.
- Enhanced cash flow from working capital initiatives.
Use of Non-GAAP Measure
This press release includes the following non-GAAP measure - EBITDA, which is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income as a measure of financial performance. The company believes this non-GAAP measure, when considered together with the corresponding GAAP measures, provides useful information to investors and management regarding financial and business trends relating to the company's results of operations. However, this non-GAAP measure has significant limitations in that it does not reflect all the costs and other items associated with the operation of the company's business as determined in accordance with GAAP. In addition, the company's non-GAAP measures may be calculated differently and are therefore not comparable to similar measures by other companies. Therefore, investors should consider non-GAAP measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance in accordance with GAAP. For a definition and reconciliation of EBITDA to net income, its corresponding GAAP measure, see the financial tables included in this press release. Also, refer to our Form 8-K to which this release is attached, and other filings we make with the SEC, for further information regarding this measure.
Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
Selwyn Joffe, chairman, president and chief executive officer, and David Lee, chief financial officer, will host an investor conference call today at 10:00 a.m. Pacific time to discuss the company's financial results and operations. The call will be open to all interested investors either through a live audio webcast at www.motorcarparts.com or live by calling (888) 440-5584 (domestic) or (646) 960-0457 (international). For those who are not available to listen to the live broadcast, the call will be archived on Motorcar Parts of America's website www.motorcarparts.com. A telephone playback of the conference call will also be available from approximately 1:00 p.m. Pacific time on November 9, 2023 through 8:59 p.m. Pacific time on November 16, 2023 by calling (800) 770-2030 (domestic) or (647) 362-9199 (international) and using access code: 1545314.
About Motorcar Parts of America, Inc.
Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is a remanufacturer, manufacturer, and distributor of automotive aftermarket parts -- including alternators, starters, wheel bearings and hub assemblies, brake calipers, brake pads, brake rotors, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, turbochargers, and diagnostic testing equipment utilized in imported and domestic passenger vehicles, light trucks, and heavy-duty applications. Its products are sold to automotive retail outlets and the professional repair market throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico, with facilities located in California, New York, Mexico, Malaysia, China and India, and administrative offices located in California, Tennessee, Mexico, Singapore, Malaysia, and Canada. In addition, the company's electrical vehicle subsidiary designs and manufactures testing solutions for performance, endurance, and production of multiple components in the electric power train - providing simulation, emulation, and production applications for the electrification of both automotive and aerospace industries, including electric vehicle charging systems. Additional information is available at www.motorcarparts.com.
The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for certain forward-looking statements. The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements based on the company's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the company. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond the control of the company) and are subject to change based upon various factors. Reference is also made to the Risk Factors set forth in the company's Form 10-K Annual Report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in June 2023 and in its Forms 10-Q filed with the SEC for additional risks and uncertainties facing the company. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as the result of new information, future events or otherwise.
(Financial tables follow)
MOTORCAR PARTS OF AMERICA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
|Net sales
$
196,639,000
$
172,543,000
$
356,344,000
$
336,528,000
|Cost of goods sold
155,491,000
146,027,000
288,629,000
279,710,000
|Gross profit
41,148,000
26,516,000
67,715,000
56,818,000
|Operating expenses:
|General and administrative
14,325,000
14,846,000
26,927,000
28,480,000
|Sales and marketing
5,688,000
6,066,000
11,107,000
11,608,000
|Research and development
2,438,000
2,670,000
4,813,000
5,783,000
|Foreign exchange impact of lease liabilities and forward contracts
4,760,000
1,082,000
490,000
1,760,000
|Total operating expenses
27,211,000
24,664,000
43,337,000
47,631,000
|Operating income
13,937,000
1,852,000
24,378,000
9,187,000
|Other expenses:
|Interest expense, net
15,383,000
9,283,000
27,103,000
16,204,000
|Change in fair value of compound net derivative liability
390,000
-
530,000
-
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
168,000
-
168,000
-
|Total other expenses
15,941,000
9,283,000
27,801,000
16,204,000
|Loss before income tax benefit
(2,004,000
)
(7,431,000
)
(3,423,000
)
(7,017,000
)
|Income tax benefit
(46,000
)
(914,000
)
(55,000
)
(325,000
)
|Net loss
$
(1,958,000
)
$
(6,517,000
)
$
(3,368,000
)
$
(6,692,000
)
|Basic net loss per share
$
(0.10
)
$
(0.34
)
$
(0.17
)
$
(0.35
)
|Diluted net loss per share
$
(0.10
)
$
(0.34
)
$
(0.17
)
$
(0.35
)
|Weighted average number of shares outstanding:
|Basic
19,599,162
19,272,557
19,554,142
19,197,181
|Diluted
19,599,162
19,272,557
19,554,142
19,197,181
MOTORCAR PARTS OF AMERICA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets
September 30, 2023
March 31, 2023
|ASSETS
(Unaudited)
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
$
10,293,000
$
11,596,000
|Short-term investments
2,036,000
2,011,000
|Accounts receivable - net
161,120,000
119,868,000
|Inventory
366,405,000
356,254,000
|Contract assets
29,946,000
25,443,000
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
18,415,000
22,306,000
|Total current assets
588,215,000
537,478,000
|Plant and equipment - net
41,368,000
46,052,000
|Operating lease assets
84,881,000
87,619,000
|Long-term deferred income taxes
32,206,000
32,625,000
|Long-term contract assets
313,613,000
318,381,000
|Goodwill and intangible assets - net
4,721,000
5,348,000
|Other assets
1,768,000
1,062,000
|TOTAL ASSETS
$
1,066,772,000
$
1,028,565,000
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
162,879,000
$
141,766,000
|Customer finished goods returns accrual
29,956,000
37,984,000
|Contract liabilities
53,368,000
40,340,000
|Revolving loan
165,000,000
145,200,000
|Other current liabilities
5,032,000
4,871,000
|Operating lease liabilities
8,737,000
8,767,000
|Current portion of term loan
-
3,664,000
|Total current liabilities
424,972,000
382,592,000
|Term loan, less current portion
-
9,279,000
|Convertible notes, related party
31,819,000
30,994,000
|Long-term contract liabilities
198,086,000
193,606,000
|Long-term deferred income taxes
73,000
718,000
|Long-term operating lease liabilities
75,698,000
79,318,000
|Other liabilities
10,988,000
11,583,000
|Total liabilities
741,636,000
708,090,000
|Commitments and contingencies
|Shareholders' equity:
|Preferred stock; par value $.01 per share, 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued
-
-
|Series A junior participating preferred stock; par value $.01 per share, 20,000 shares authorized; none issued
-
-
|Common stock; par value $.01 per share, 50,000,000 shares authorized; 19,599,195 and 19,494,615 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively
196,000
195,000
|Additional paid-in capital
234,399,000
231,836,000
|Retained earnings
85,379,000
88,747,000
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
5,162,000
(303,000
)
|Total shareholders' equity
325,136,000
320,475,000
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
1,066,772,000
$
1,028,565,000
Additional Information and Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the company has included the following additional information and non-GAAP financial measures for the three and six months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022. Among other things, the company uses such additional information and non-GAAP adjusted financial measures in addition to and together with corresponding GAAP measures to help analyze the performance of its business.
The company believes this information helps provide a more complete understanding of the company's results of operations and the factors and trends affecting the company's business. However, this information should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, information contained in the company's financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, the company's non-GAAP measures may be calculated differently and are therefore not comparable to similar measures by other companies.
The company defines EBITDA as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. A reconciliation of EBITDA to net income is provided below along with information regarding such items.
Items Impacting Net Income for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 and 2022
Exhibit 1
Three Months Ended September 30,
2023
2022
$
Per Share
$
Per Share
|GAAP net loss
$
(1,958,000
)
$
(0.10
)
$
(6,517,000
)
$
(0.34
)
|Non-cash items impacting net loss
|Core and finished goods premium amortization
$
2,707,000
$
0.14
$
3,064,000
$
0.16
|Revaluation - cores on customers' shelves
1,995,000
0.10
1,269,000
0.07
|Share-based compensation expenses
1,533,000
0.08
1,251,000
0.06
|Foreign exchange impact of lease liabilities and forward contracts
4,760,000
0.24
1,082,000
0.06
|Change in fair value of compound net derivative liability and loss on extinguishment of debt
558,000
0.03
-
-
|Tax effect (a)
(2,888,000
)
(0.15
)
(1,667,000
)
(0.09
)
|Total non-cash items impacting net loss
$
8,665,000
$
0.44
$
4,999,000
$
0.26
|Cash items impacting net loss
|Supply chain disruptions and related costs (b)
$
3,199,000
$
0.16
$
4,220,000
$
0.22
|New product line start-up costs and transition expenses, and severance (c)
349,000
0.02
921,000
0.05
|Tax effect (a)
(887,000
)
(0.05
)
(1,285,000
)
(0.07
)
|Total cash items impacting net loss
$
2,661,000
$
0.14
$
3,856,000
$
0.20
(a)
Tax effect is calculated by applying an income tax rate of 25.0% to items listed above; this rate may differ from the period's actual income tax rate.
(b)
For the three-months ended September 30, 2023, consists of 3,199,000 impacting gross profit.
For the three-months ended September 30, 2022, consists of $3,654,000 impacting gross profit and $566,000 included in operating expenses.
(c)
For the three-months ended September 30, 2023, consists of $349,000 included in operating expenses.
For the three-months ended September 30, 2022, consists of $921,000 included in operating expenses.
Items Impacting Net Income for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2023 and 2022
Exhibit 2
Six Months Ended September 30,
2023
2022
$
Per Share
$
Per Share
|GAAP net loss
$
(3,368,000
)
$
(0.17
)
$
(6,692,000
)
$
(0.35
)
|Non-cash items impacting net loss
|Core and finished goods premium amortization
$
5,364,000
$
0.27
$
6,108,000
$
0.32
|Revaluation - cores on customers' shelves
2,773,000
0.14
1,841,000
0.10
|Share-based compensation expenses
2,843,000
0.15
2,500,000
0.13
|Foreign exchange impact of lease liabilities and forward contracts
490,000
0.03
1,760,000
0.09
|Change in fair value of compound net derivative liability and loss on extinguishment of debt
698,000
0.04
-
-
|Tax effect (a)
(3,042,000
)
(0.16
)
(3,052,000
)
(0.16
)
|Total non-cash items impacting net loss
$
9,126,000
$
0.47
$
9,157,000
$
0.48
|Cash items impacting net loss
|Supply chain disruptions and related costs (b)
$
5,183,000
$
0.27
$
7,314,000
$
0.38
|New product line start-up costs and transition expenses, and severance (c)
684,000
0.03
1,539,000
0.08
|Tax effect (a)
(1,467,000
)
(0.08
)
(2,213,000
)
(0.12
)
|Total cash items impacting net loss
$
4,400,000
$
0.23
$
6,640,000
$
0.35
(a)
Tax effect is calculated by applying an income tax rate of 25.0% to items listed above; this rate may differ from the period's actual income tax rate.
(b)
For the six-months ended September 30, 2023, consists of $5,183,000 impacting gross profit.
For the six-months ended September 30, 2022, consists of $6,202,000 impacting gross profit and $1,112,000 included in operating expenses.
(c)
For the six-months ended September 30, 2023, consists of $684,000 included in operating expenses.
For the six-months ended September 30, 2022, consists of $1,539,000 included in operating expenses.
Items Impacting Gross Profit for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 and 2022
Exhibit 3
Three Months Ended September 30,
2023
2022
$
Gross
$
Gross
|GAAP gross profit
$
41,148,000
20.9
%
$
26,516,000
15.4
%
|Non-cash items impacting gross profit
|Core and finished goods premium amortization
$
2,707,000
1.4
%
$
3,064,000
1.8
%
|Revaluation - cores on customers' shelves
1,995,000
1.0
%
1,269,000
0.7
%
|Total non-cash items impacting gross profit
$
4,702,000
2.4
%
$
4,333,000
2.5
%
|Cash items impacting gross profit
|Supply chain disruptions and related costs
$
3,199,000
1.6
%
$
3,654,000
2.1
%
|Total cash items impacting gross profit
$
3,199,000
1.6
%
$
3,654,000
2.1
%
Items Impacting Gross Profit for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2023 and 2022
Exhibit 4
Six Months Ended September 30,
2023
2022
$
Gross
$
Gross
|GAAP gross profit
$
67,715,000
19.0
%
$
56,818,000
16.9
%
|Non-cash items impacting gross profit
|Core and finished goods premium amortization
$
5,364,000
1.5
%
$
6,108,000
1.8
%
|Revaluation - cores on customers' shelves
2,773,000
0.8
%
1,841,000
0.5
%
|Total non-cash items impacting gross profit
$
8,137,000
2.3
%
$
7,949,000
2.4
%
|Cash items impacting gross profit
|Supply chain disruptions and related costs
$
5,183,000
1.5
%
$
6,202,000
1.8
%
|Total cash items impacting gross profit
$
5,183,000
1.5
%
$
6,202,000
1.8
%
Items Impacting EBITDA for the Three and Six Months Ended September 30, 2023 and 2022
Exhibit 5
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
2023
2022
2023
2022
|GAAP net loss
$
(1,958,000
)
$
(6,517,000
)
$
(3,368,000
)
$
(6,692,000
)
|Interest expense, net
15,383,000
9,283,000
27,103,000
16,204,000
|Income tax benefit
(46,000
)
(914,000
)
(55,000
)
(325,000
)
|Depreciation and amortization
2,933,000
3,090,000
5,966,000
6,214,000
|EBITDA
$
16,312,000
$
4,942,000
$
29,646,000
$
15,401,000
|Non-cash items impacting EBITDA
|Core and finished goods premium amortization
$
2,707,000
$
3,064,000
$
5,364,000
$
6,108,000
|Revaluation - cores on customers' shelves
1,995,000
1,269,000
2,773,000
1,841,000
|Share-based compensation expenses
1,533,000
1,251,000
2,843,000
2,500,000
|Foreign exchange impact of lease liabilities and forward contracts
4,760,000
1,082,000
490,000
1,760,000
|Change in fair value of compound net derivative liability and loss on extinguishment of debt
558,000
-
698,000
-
|Total non-cash items impacting EBITDA
$
11,553,000
$
6,666,000
$
12,168,000
$
12,209,000
|Cash items impacting EBITDA
|Supply chain disruptions and related costs
$
3,199,000
$
4,220,000
$
5,183,000
$
7,314,000
|New product line start-up costs and transition expenses, and severance
349,000
921,000
684,000
1,539,000
|Total cash items impacting EBITDA
$
3,548,000
$
5,141,000
$
5,867,000
$
8,853,000
Contacts
Gary S. Maier
Vice President, Corporate Communications & IR
(310) 972-5124