Donnerstag, 09.11.2023
NuGen Medical und der 600 Mio. Dollar NASDAQ-Mann!
Dow Jones News
09.11.2023 | 14:49
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Superdry plc: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Superdry plc: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding* 

Superdry plc (SDRY) 
Superdry plc: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding* 
09-Nov-2023 / 13:18 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
SuperdryPlc 
 
("Superdry" or "the Company") 
 
9 November 2023 
 
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") and 
persons closely associated with them ("PCA") 
 
Superdry Performance Share Plan ("PSP"): Vesting of 2020 Conditional Share Awards 
 
On 2 November 2023, the PDMRs below acquired ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary 
Shares") following the 100 per cent. vesting of share awards granted on 23 October 2020 under the Superdry 2020 PSP, in 
accordance with the PSP rules. 
 
Duncan McGregor below received 90,322 Ordinary Shares in satisfaction of the vesting of his award under the 2020 PSP. 
In order to settle the income tax, national insurance liability and dealing charges incurred as a result of his award 
vesting he subsequently sold 42,601 Ordinary Shares, retaining the balance of 47,721 Ordinary Shares. 
 
Shaun Packe below received 64,516 Ordinary Shares in satisfaction of the vesting of his award under the 2020 PSP. In 
order to settle the income tax, national insurance liability and dealing charges incurred as a result of his award 
vesting he subsequently sold 30,430 Ordinary Shares, retaining the balance of 34,086 Ordinary Shares. 
 
Justin Lodge below received 120,967 Ordinary Shares in satisfaction of the vesting of his award under the 2020 PSP. In 
order to settle the income tax, national insurance liability and dealing charges incurred as a result of his award 
vesting he subsequently sold 57,055 Ordinary Shares, retaining the balance of 63,912 Ordinary Shares. 
 
The PDMRs notified the Company of the above transaction on 6 November 2023. 
 
The Company makes this announcement, including the notification(s) below, in accordance with the requirements of the EU 
Market Abuse Regulation. 
 
1       Details of the persons discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
                          1. Duncan McGregor 
                          2. Shaun Packe 
       Name                 3. Justin Lodge 
a) 
 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
                          1. Global Commercial Director/PDMR 
       Position/status           2. Chief Operating Officer/PDMR 
a) 
                          3. Chief Marketing Officer/PDMR 
 
b)      Initial notification /Amendment   Initial Notification 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
a)      Name                 Superdry Plc 
 
b)      LEI                 213800GAQMT2WL7BW361 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
                          Ordinary shares of 5 pence each 
       Description of the financial 
a)      instrument, type of instrument 
 
       Identification code 
                          ISIN: GB00B60BD277 
 
                          i. Shares acquired on the vesting of conditional share award under 
b)      Nature of the transaction      the Superdry 2020 Performance Share Plan. 
 
                          ii.Shares acquired then sold. 
                          Price(s)         Volume(s) 
 
                          1.i. Acquired      1.i. 90,322 
                          1.ii. Sold at GBP0.351048 1.ii. 42,601 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)        2.i. Acquired      2.i. 64,516 
 
                          2.ii. Sold at GBP0.351048 2.ii. 30,430 
                          3.i. Acquired      3.i. 120,967 
                          3.ii. Sold at GBP0.351048 3.ii. 57,055 
                          Price(s)     Aggregated volume (s) 
 
                          1.i. NIL     1.i. 90,322 
                          1.ii. GBP14,955.00 1.ii. 42,601 
       Aggregated information 
d)                         2.i. NIL     2.i. 64,516 
 
                          2.ii. GBP10,682.39 2.ii. 30,430 
                          3.i. NIL     3.i. 120,967 
                          3.ii. GBP20,029.04 3.ii. 57,055 e)      Date of the transaction         2 November 2023

i. Outside of a trading venue f) Place of the transaction

ii. London Stock Exchange (XLON) 

For further information: 
 
Superdry Plc 
Jennifer Richardson 
             +44 (0) 1242 586643 
Company Secretary

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00B60BD277 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     SDRY 
LEI Code:   213800GAQMT2WL7BW361 
Sequence No.: 283936 
EQS News ID:  1769861 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1769861&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 09, 2023 08:18 ET (13:18 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
