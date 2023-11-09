Anzeige
Donnerstag, 09.11.2023
NuGen Medical und der 600 Mio. Dollar NASDAQ-Mann!
WKN: A2QEQU | ISIN: SE0014855292 | Ticker-Symbol: 5GS1
Tradegate
09.11.23
16:02 Uhr
1,112 Euro
+0,016
+1,46 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
09.11.2023 | 14:58
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Readly International AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (568/23)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Readly International AB, company
registration number 556912-9553, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's
listing requirements. 


Provided that Readly International AB, applies for admission to trading of its
shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is
expected to be November 20, 2023 

The company has 37,904,738 shares as per today's date.

Shares

Short name:               READ          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum Number of shares to be listed: 37,904,738       
----------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:               SE0014855292      
----------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:               1            
----------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:             203369         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:      556912-9553       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:             First North STO/8    
----------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:            MiFID II tick size table
----------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:                SSME          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:            SEK           
----------------------------------------------------------------


Classification



Code Name   
----------------
10  Technology
----------------
1010 Technology
----------------


This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA
Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on 08-52800399.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
