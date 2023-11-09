Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 09.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
NuGen Medical und der 600 Mio. Dollar NASDAQ-Mann!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
09.11.2023 | 15:02
67 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

INTROSERV: Introducing the Future of Cloud Computing

INTROSERV has adopted Apache CloudStack, one of the most innovative cloud computing platforms on the market.

LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2023 / INTROSERV, a leading provider of innovative IT solutions, is thrilled to announce the adoption of the fully-fledged open source Apache CloudStack platform that brings a new era of agility to its esteemed customer base. This revolutionary hybrid cloud solution promises to redefine the way businesses harness the power of the cloud, delivering unparalleled flexibility, security, and efficiency. With Apache CloudStack, INTROSERV can easily manage and orchestrate its virtualized resources, ensuring optimal performance and seamless scalability.

INTROSERV Logo

INTROSERV Logo
INTROSERV D.O.O. web-hosting company logo



Apache CloudStack is an open source software server solution that revolutionises the way organisations manage their virtual private servers. With its advanced capabilities, it takes virtualization to the next level by offering a highly scalable and highly available infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) platform.

One of the key advantages of CloudStack is its ability to support hybrid cloud deployments. This means that INTROSERV can combine public and private cloud environments, seamlessly integrating them into a unified infrastructure. By leveraging CloudStack's hybrid cloud solution, INTROSERV can offer a flexible and agile platform that caters to the diverse needs of its clients.

In addition to providing a complete set of features organisations want from the Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), CloudStack is a turnkey solution. That includes compute orchestration, Network-as-a-Service, user and account management, a full native API, resource accounting, and a first-class User Interface (UI). Furthermore, CloudStack currently supports five hypervisors: VMware, KVM, Citrix XenServer, Xen Cloud Platform (XCP), Oracle VM server, and Microsoft Hyper-V.

Additional benefit of CloudStack is that it provides users an easy-to-use Web interface, command-line tools, and/or a full-featured REST API for managing their clouds. CloudStack API is also compatible with AWS EC2 and S3 for organisations that wish to deploy hybrid clouds.

INTROSERV has decided to use Apache CloudStack to provide virtualized dedicated server (VPS) solutions. By utilising CloudStack's powerful features such as virtual machine management, network isolation and resource allocation, INTROSERV can provide its customers with scalable and cost-effective hosting solutions.

Leveraging Apache CloudStack is a step forward in the process of our transition to full-fledged Infrastructure as a Service or (IaaS). By building on the success of our VPS offerings, we have set our sights on expanding our cloud services to establish a (IaaS) platform. As a provider of Apache CloudStack-based server solutions, INTROSERV is committed to delivering top-notch performance, security, and reliability.

The move towards a full-fledged IaaS platform brings numerous benefits to INTROSERV's clients. Firstly, IaaS empowers businesses with greater flexibility and scalability, allowing them to easily adapt to changing demands and resource requirements. Additionally, IaaS eliminates the need for organisations to invest in and maintain physical infrastructure, reducing overall costs and enabling more efficient resource utilisation.

About INTROSERV

Whether you are a small business looking to establish an online presence or a large enterprise, INTROSERV is the partner you can rely on.

Contact Information

Robert Gorsky
media@introserv.com

SOURCE: INTROSERV

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/801208/introducing-the-future-of-cloud-computing

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024
In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.