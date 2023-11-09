CSP, Inc.: Leading Western Intelligence Agency Looks to ARIA Cybersecurity to Protect Critical Assets From Sophisticated Cyberattack

A major intelligence agency is deploying AZT PROTECT to guard against a new wave of international cyberattacks

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2023 / ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions, a CSPi business (NASDAQ:CSPi), announced today that a major western intelligence agency has selected AZT PROTECT to protect its critical intelligence gathering and analysis operations from cyberattack. This new contract builds on ARIA Cybersecurity's proven track record in providing security solutions for military and intelligence agencies around the world, including the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD).

AZT PROTECT will protect the agency's critical operations from the growing cybersecurity threat to operational technology (OT) from hostile nation states, terrorism, and organized cybercrime. The solution is the first of its kind developed to protect OT environments from attacks such as the one inflicted against software company SolarWinds in 2020. This attack, perpetrated by a criminal group with suspected links to Russia, spread to more than 200 organizations worldwide, including several U.S. government agencies. This attack including its ability to disable the world's leading EDR solutions provided the template for a wave of similar cyberattacks, which is putting the nation's critical infrastructure and intelligence data at risk.

"Government agencies are increasingly being targeted by a new wave of sophisticated cybercriminals-often linked to nation states such as North Korea, Russia, Iran and China-looking to disrupt government operations and gain access to highly sensitive intelligence," said Gary Southwell, Vice President and General Manager of ARIA Cybersecurity. "It is essential for intelligence agencies to process and analyze huge amounts of data to protect their homeland, which means protecting their critical applications at all times. AZT PROTECT is the only solution available today that allows intelligence agencies to ensure protection against even never-seen-before attacks without disrupting operations or requiring lengthy and costly implementation."

AZT PROTECT was launched in July 2023 to specifically address this new type of cyberthreat. Unlike leading next-generation antivirus (NAV) and endpoint detection and response (EDR) solutions, AZT PROTECT is custom-built to protect against the most advanced zero-day and supply chain attacks, without the need for constant security patching. It reduces application vulnerability exploits to near zero by neutralizing threats in real time before they cause harm, using a revolutionary AI-driven patented technique for analyzing executable code, scripts, and processes.

As well as being adopted by government agencies, AZT PROTECT is being deployed in industrial settings that use OT to manage physical infrastructure supporting functions such as R&D, manufacturing, and distribution. A major Fortune-500 chemical manufacturer recently rolled out AZT PROTECT to protect its critical production applications.

"The vulnerability surface continues to grow, but most organizations with critical infrastructure lack the skilled staff needed to continuously patch and investigate issues, leaving them vulnerable to attacks that can cost millions in lost revenue and regulatory fines," added Southwell. "Current cybersecurity practices are not fit for purpose in this new era of advanced cyberattacks, creating a need for a new approach that automatically protects critical assets from harm during attack without relying on the flawed practice of traditional Next Gen AV solutions' constant security updates that no longer can keep up with today's nation-state AI generated attacks."

ABOUT ARIA CYBERSECURITY SOLUTIONS

ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions , a business of CSPi Inc., recognizes that better, stronger, more effective cybersecurity starts with a smarter approach. Our solutions provide new ways for organizations to protect their most critical assets-they can shield their critical applications from attack with our AZT solution, while monitoring internal traffic, device-level logs and alert output with our ARIA ADR solution to substantially improve threat detection and surgically disrupt cyberattacks and data exfiltration. Customers in a range of industries rely on our solutions to accelerate incident response, automate breach detection, and protect their most critical assets and applications-no matter where they are stored, used, or accessed. Learn more at ARIACybersecurity.com

