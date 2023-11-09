This breakthrough vape partnership combines the manufacturing and technology of Ispire with the marketing and celebrity portfolio of Hempacco

San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 9, 2023) - Hempacco Co, Inc. (NASDAQ: HPCO) ("Hempacco"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Green Globe International Inc. (OTC Pink: GGII) and renowned manufacturer of hemp-based consumer goods, and Ispire Technology Inc., (NASDAQ: ISPR) ("Ispire"),a leader in vape technology and precision dosing, announced today they have joined forces by signing a groundbreaking five-year exclusive manufacturing and supply agreement that is set to revolutionize the global vape scene. This collaboration combines industry expertise and celebrity power, beginning with an exclusive vape line from international superstar Snoop Dogg.

Key Highlights of the Agreement include:

Ispire will provide manufacturing and quality control of Hempacco's branded vaping hardware.

Hempacco will lease filling machines from Ispire, becoming a preferred vape-filling manufacturing partner in the Ispire ecosystem.

'Dogg lbs' Vape Product Launch: The first line-up is a highly anticipated THCA vape collection endorsed by global music and cultural icon Snoop Dogg under the 'Dogg lbs' brand.

Quality Assurance: Leveraging Ispire's expertise in vape technology and Hempacco's reputation in creating top-tier hemp-based products, customers can expect the highest quality in a new portfolio of vapes from Hempacco's brands and celebrities.

Future Collaborations: While the 'Dogg lbs' line takes center stage, both companies anticipate further collaborations with other celebrities, influencers, and existing Hempacco brands.

Global Collaboration: This strategic partnership aims to capitalize on the combined strengths of Hempacco and Ispire by targeting international markets.

"This partnership with Hempacco is a testament to Ispire's dedication to pushing the boundaries in vape technology. Collaborating with Hempacco and a global icon like Snoop Dogg signifies an exciting new chapter for us, and we are thrilled to bring a unique blend of quality and style to vape enthusiasts worldwide," said Michael Wang, CEO of Ispire.



CEO of Hempacco, Sandro Piancone, added, "At Hempacco, we are committed to creating innovative products that resonate with consumers. This collaboration with Ispire and Snoop Dogg aligns seamlessly with our vision. The synergy between our companies will undoubtedly elevate the vaping industry to unprecedented heights."



Jorge Olson, Chief Marketing Officer at Hempacco, concluded, "Our goal has always been to craft stories and products that create a deep emotional connection. This partnership with Ispire and the introduction of the Snoop Dogg line is a testament to that commitment. We look forward to this collaboration's positive impact on our brand, shareholders, and, more importantly, vape enthusiasts worldwide."





HPCO & Ispire Sign Vape Manufacturing Agreement



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8020/186755_figure1.jpg

About Hempacco

Hempacco Co., Inc.'s goal is Disrupting Tobacco's nearly $1 trillion industry with herb and hemp-based alternatives to nicotine cigarettes by manufacturing and marketing herb, spice, and cannabinoid smokables and rolling paper. Hempacco owns The Real Stuff functional hemp cigarette and rolling paper brand. Hempacco is a wholly owned subsidiary of Green Globe International Inc. (OTC Pink: GGII), a fast-moving consumer goods incubating company.

Hempacco's operating segments include:

Manufacturing of smokables, hemp rolling paper, and cannabinoid sticks Smokable technology development The Real Stuff brand of functional smokables and rolling paper Cheech and Chong Hemp Cigarettes and Hemp Hop Smokables with Rick Ross Snoop Dogg Joint Venture of Hemp-Derived Products

Learn more at www.hempacco.com

Learn more at www.ggiigroup.com

To purchase 'Dogg lbs' products, go to www.dogglbs.store

About Ispire Technology Inc.

Ispire is engaged in the research and development, design, commercialization, sales, marketing, and distribution of branded vaping products and precision dosing technologies. The Company's operating subsidiaries own or license from a related party more than 200 patents received or filed globally. Ispire's tobacco products are marketed under the Aspire brand name. They are sold worldwide (except in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and Russia) primarily through their distribution network. Ispire's cannabis products are marketed under the Ispire brand name primarily on an original design manufacturer (ODM) basis to other cannabis vapor companies. Ispire currently sells its cannabis vaping hardware only in the United States, and it recently commenced marketing activities in Canada and Europe, primarily in the European Union.

For more information, visit www.ispiretechnology.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: (i) potential failure to meet projected development and related targets; (ii) changes in applicable laws or regulations that may impact our products and business; (iii) the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company and its current or intended markets; and (iv) other risks and uncertainties described herein, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in other reports and other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "S.E.C.") by the Company. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives might not occur.

