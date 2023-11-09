Seven Indian developers secured 1.184 GW of cumulative capacity in an SJVN auction for 1.5 GW of firm, dispatchable power. The winning developers will build renewable energy projects supplemented with storage systems across India.From pv magazine India Indian state-run hydropower producer SJVN has wrapped up its 1.5 GW of renewables storage tender by allocating 1.18 GW for an average price of $0.053/kWh. Acme Solar won 250 MW. Juniper Green and Tata Power Renewable secured 200 MW each. The other winners include ReNew (184 MW), Solarcraft Power (150 MW), Hero Future Energies (120 MW), and TEQ Green/O2 ...

