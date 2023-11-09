Canoe further expands its product suite with the introduction of Canoe Pro, a comprehensive solution that integrates expert services into the Canoe client experience.

Canoe Intelligence ("Canoe"), the financial technology company guiding the alternatives industry forward with smarter data management, announces the launch of its latest innovation, Canoe Pro, in collaboration with Amplify Advisory Solutions ("Amplify"), a leading professional services consulting firm serving RIAs, family offices and endowments and foundations, as its first Canoe Pro Partner.

Canoe Pro combines Canoe's industry-leading alternative investment technology with specialized support from service providers like Amplify that have deep expertise in Canoe and relevant downstream systems. Together, Canoe Pro delivers a unified and comprehensive offering that becomes an extension of the clients' operations team.

Key Features of Canoe Pro:

Canoe Certified Service Partners: The Canoe Pro Partner Network comprises carefully selected partners who are well-versed in the intricacies of alternative asset administration, as well as operating Canoe and other technology platforms.

The Canoe Pro Partner Network comprises carefully selected partners who are well-versed in the intricacies of alternative asset administration, as well as operating Canoe and other technology platforms. Delegate to Experts: Canoe Pro Partners take full ownership of the retrieval, organization, and reconciliation of all vital investment documents spanning asset classes and source data types, ensuring speed and accuracy.

Canoe Pro Partners take full ownership of the retrieval, organization, and reconciliation of all vital investment documents spanning asset classes and source data types, ensuring speed and accuracy. Alternatives Data Workflow Management: Canoe Pro Partners accelerate the implementation, onboarding, and operation of a comprehensive alternatives data management program.

VP of Client Success Tim Loughrey at Canoe Intelligence shared a forward-looking perspective on the product suite expansion, stating, "With the launch of Canoe Pro and our partnership with Amplify, we're pioneering a path to success for our clients as they adopt new technologies and workflows. It's about equipping clients with the tools and support they need to navigate change seamlessly and achieve their objectives in this perpetually evolving landscape. Canoe Pro represents the next step in our mission to empower our clients and optimize data management for alternative assets."

Commenting on joining the Canoe Pro Partner Network, Ryan Loughran, Founder of Amplify, expressed his enthusiasm: "We are honored to expand our partnership with Canoe. We have witnessed firsthand how increasingly difficult it has become for investors, family offices, and RIAs of all sizes to find and retain talent. Canoe Pro provides firms with an innovative technology platform operated by a dedicated team of data solutions experts through one contract. Our mission is to reset the industry standard for data management services, and Canoe has become an integral tool supporting our team's efforts towards this goal."

This launch follows two additional product expansion announcements this quarter including Canoe Tax for streamlined tax document workflows, and our plans to develop and deliver Canoe Asset Data through a design partnership with 13 existing clients. These product development programs build upon Canoe's recent successes, including 100% year-over-year growth and a strategic $25 million Series B financing round in February 2023. Canoe continues to advance operational excellence through the expansion of its platform and product suite, exemplifying its commitment to innovation and industry-leading product development in the alternative investment industry.

About Canoe Intelligence

Canoe Intelligence ("Canoe") is a financial technology company dedicated to advancing alternative investment intelligence for institutional investors, capital allocators, wealth managers, and asset servicing firms. Canoe empowers clients with technology, data, and insights to manage alternative assets more efficiently, accurately, and confidently. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, Canoe is redefining the future of alternative investment data management.

About Amplify

Amplify Advisory Solutions ("Amplify") serves its clients as stewards of their data. Our mission is to help our clients unlock strategic value through technology by restructuring access to operations, technology, and solutions expertise. We are powered by a globally distributed workforce that combines decades of industry experience and extensive business acumen from building and operating private wealth management and fintech companies.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231109613657/en/

Contacts:

Tom Engleback, Ellie Basle, Alex Restaino, Georgia Murray

Greentarget

canoeintelligence@greentarget.co.uk

+44(0)783 457 1183