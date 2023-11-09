Kameleoon one of six vendors recognized by Gartner for Feature Management

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gartner featured Kameleoon in its recent report, Hype Cycle for Agile and DevOps, 2023. Gartner listed the A/B testing leader as one of six feature flagging and feature experimentation solutions.

"In two short years, Kameleoon has risen to become a recognized leader in feature management and feature experimentation. Today, using our two solutions, web and feature experimentation, in one single, unified platform, all teams can collaborate on testing to accelerate growth", said Jean-René Boidron, Kameleoon CEO.

"Kameleoon's unified platform lets product and marketing teams work together to effectively execute their MLG and PLG strategies. With Kameleoon, engineers aren't required to launch and manage tests, but have the advanced feature flagging capabilities to control releases. Everyone gets to participate in optimization with powerful feature experimentation," said Fred De Todaro, Kameleoon Chief Product Officer.

Kameleoon was listed alongside Optimizely, Amplitude, LaunchDarkly, Unleash, and Split in the report.

Kameleoon empowers brands to build better products and digital experiences. It is the only optimization solution with Web and Feature Experimentation capabilities in a single unified platform. Designed to pull all teams together, Kameleoon supports both product and marketing-led teams to increase their experimentation velocity and leverage their tech stacks. HIPAA, GDPR, and CCPA compliant, over 1,000 medium and enterprise-sized brands use Kameleoon to increase customer engagement and power growth.

