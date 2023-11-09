Valdese Weavers, the leading producer of decorative textiles in the United States for residential and contract markets, has partnered with global recycled cotton fiber producer, Recover, to transform the home textile industry. The two innovative textile leaders, both at different stages of the supply chain, intend to capitalize on their combined expertise to drive the use of sustainable materials in the industry.

Valdese Weavers partners with Recover to transform the home textile industry (Photo: Valdese Weavers)

Valdese Weavers has more than 100 years of textile experience and works with a full range of furniture manufacturers, distributors, and retailers to deliver unparalleled design through their vertical manufacturing facilities. The company understands the importance of choosing responsible raw materials, and already offers a collection of environmentally conscious products. By partnering with Recover, they can offer the highest quality decorative fabrics made with RCS/GRS verified Recover recycled fiber and help brands and retailers to reduce their environmental impact caused by virgin raw material production.

Blake Millinor, President of Valdese Weavers, commented: "We are proud to partner with Recover as a natural fiber platform for our customers searching for sustainable fabrics. Recover compliments our sustainable product offering by helping create a more circular material solution. We are excited to be working with the Recover team to tell this unique story and develop more responsible textile solutions for our customers".

Recover has perfected the art and science of scaled production of recycled cotton fiber over more than 75 years, and today, the company is supported by leading institutional investors including STORY3 Capital, Goldman Sachs, Fortress Investment Group and Eldridge Industries. Its recycled cotton fiber is fundamentally transforming the textile industry, making significant environmental savings compared to virgin and organic cotton, and it is one of the most sought-after fibers in the recycled materials space. The integration of Recover fiber into Valdese Weaver's product lines, enables the textile mill to remain frontrunners in delivering sustainable and innovative fabrics, and accelerate the production of low-impact products such as sofas, cushions, and curtains.

Alfredo Ferre, CEO at Recover, commented: "The textile industry needs new solutions and collaborations across its supply chain, which is why we are excited to team up with Valdese Weavers and expand our product to the upholstery and home textile segment. Our expertise in producing low-impact, high-quality recycled fibers, will help achieve our shared goals in minimizing the impact on the natural resources we share."

The first fabrics in the partnership made with Recover fiber will be on show at Valdese Weaver's showroom in High Point, NC during the Interwoven market from November 14-16, 2023. For more information, interested parties are directed to contact communications@valdeseweavers.com.

About Recover

Recover is a leading materials science company and global producer of low-impact, high-quality recycled cotton fiber and cotton fiber blends at scale. Its premium, environmentally friendly, and cost-competitive products are created in partnership with the supply chain for global retailers and brands, offering a sustainable solution to achieve circular fashion for all. As a fourth-generation, family-owned company, and backed by recent investment from STORY3 Capital and Goldman Sachs, Recover is on a mission to scale its proprietary technology to make a lasting positive impact on the environment and partner with brands/retailers and other change-makers to meet the industry's sustainability targets.

For more information visit www.recoverfiber.com and follow @recoverfiber on social media.

About VALDESE WEAVERS

Valdese Weavers, a 100% employee-owned (ESOP) company, is the leading designer and manufacturer of decorative textiles in the United States for use in residential and contract markets. The company operates four facilities in Burke County, N.C., and trades under the brand names Valdese Weavers, InsideOut Performance Fabrics, Sustain Performance Fabrics, Circa 1801, Valdese International Products (VIP), and Valdese Weavers Contract. To learn more, visit www.valdeseweavers.com or connect through Facebook or Instagram @ValdeseWeavers.

