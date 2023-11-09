Smith-Midland Corporation: Smith-Midland Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Revenue Increased 31% to $15.7 Million; Backlog Remains Strong Over $60 Million

MIDLAND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2023 / Smith-Midland Corporation (NASDAQ:SMID) a provider of innovative, high-quality, proprietary and patented precast concrete products and systems announced its third quarter results for the period ended September 30, 2023.

Third Quarter 2023 Summary

Revenue increased 31 percent from the prior year quarter to $15.7 million

Product sales increased 54 percent from the third quarter of 2022 to $10.9 million

Gross margin of 22.9%, a 550 basis point increase from the prior year quarter

Net income of $1.3 million compared to $5,000 in the third quarter of 2022

Selected by Maryland Transportation Authority for $6.8 million architectural panel project for the Baltimore Harbor Tunnel

Awarded $1.6 million contract for rental of J-J Hook barrier for I-64 Hampton Roads Express Lanes project

"Our strong third quarter results reflect the underlying strength of our business coupled with the favorable tailwinds within the industry from increased public and private infrastructure and construction spending. This quarter represents our fourth consecutive quarter of double-digit, year-over-year revenue growth, and our highest quarterly net income since the third quarter of 2021," said Ashley Smith, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Smith-Midland. "Demand for our specialized, innovative product offerings remains high, and our success in converting the increased levels of bidding activity into secured contracts has expanded and continues to drive our strong backlog of $60.2 million."

"We are highly optimistic about our prospects for next year thanks to our internal initiatives to increase our sales funnel and the multiple tailwinds across our industry. Overall, we are well-positioned to generate further top and bottom-line growth, and ultimately deliver long-term value to our shareholders."

Third Quarter 2023 Results

The Company reported 2023 third quarter revenues of $15.7 million compared to revenues of $12.0 million in the third quarter of 2022. Product sales for the current quarter were $10.9 million, a 54 percent increase from the prior year quarter. Service revenue, which includes barrier rentals, royalty income and shipping and installation, was $4.8 million compared to $4.9 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Gross profit was $3.6 million compared to $2.1 million in the prior year quarter. Gross margin for the quarter increased to 22.9% compared to 17.4% in the previous year's quarter, due primarily to greater proprietary product sales which carry higher margins than non-proprietary products.

Operating income for the quarter was $1.5 million compared to $4,000 in the prior year quarter. Net income for the third quarter was $1.3 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, compared to net income of $5,000, or $0.00 on a diluted share basis in the third quarter of 2022.

Product Sales

Total product sales for the third quarter of 2023 were $10.9 million compared to $7.1 million in the prior year quarter. Soundwall sales were $2.4 million compared to $0.8 million in the third quarter of 2022 due to higher production volumes at the North Carolina and South Carolina plants related to larger soundwall projects than in the prior periods. SlenderWall sales were $2.3 million, compared to $11,000 in the third quarter of 2022, due to two projects being produced this year compared to the completion of a single project in 2022. Miscellaneous wall sales were $1.4 million, essentially unchanged from the prior year quarter. Barrier sales were $1.4 million compared to $0.8 million in the second quarter of 2022, due primarily to increased production at all three manufacturing facilities related to large barrier projects. Easi-Set and Easi-Span Building Sales were $1.2 million compared to $1.5 million in the prior year quarter.

Service Revenue

Service revenue which is comprised of royalty income, barrier rental revenue, and shipping and installation totaled $4.8 million, compared to $4.9 million in the third quarter of 2022. Shipping and installation revenue was $3.1 million compared to $2.7 million in the prior year's third quarter. The increase is mainly attributable to higher shipping and installation activity for barrier rental projects. Royalty income was $0.8 million for both the third quarter of 2023 and the third quarter of 2022. Barrier rental revenue for the third quarter of 2023 was $0.8 million compared to $1.4 million in the prior year quarter, although the Company experienced increase project activity towards the end of the quarter.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of September 30, 2023, cash totaled $5.8 million compared to cash totaling $6.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. Account receivables totaled $16.8 million and debt totaled $5.9 million as of September 30, 2023. Capital spending totaled $1.1 million for the third quarter of 2023.

Macro Environment and Outlook

The Company anticipates increased sales volume for the full year of 2023 compared to 2022. Infrastructure initiatives across the United States continue to drive greater bidding activity and a subsequent increase in backlog for its portfolio of patented, proprietary, and custom products. Inflationary pressures still remain, particularly across labor and materials costs, and the Company continues to manage these input costs while attracting and retaining skilled labor. Backlog was approximately $60.2 million as of November 1, 2023. The majority of the backlog is anticipated to be fulfilled within 12 months; however, some projects will have a multi-year timeline. The Company remains focused on long-term strategic growth initiatives to drive shareholder value.

About Smith-Midland

Smith-Midland develops, manufactures, licenses, rents, and sells a broad array of precast concrete products and systems for use primarily in the construction, transportation, and utility industries.

Smith-Midland Corporation has three manufacturing facilities located in Midland, VA, Reidsville, NC, and Columbia, SC, and a J-J Hooks® Safety Barrier rental firm, Concrete Safety Systems. Easi-Set Worldwide, a wholly owned subsidiary of Smith-Midland Corporation, licenses the production and sale of Easi-Set products, including J-J Hooks and SlenderWall®, and provides diversification opportunities to the precast industry worldwide. For more information, please call (540) 439-3266 or visit www.smithmidland.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results may differ significantly from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors which might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, product demand, the impact of competitive products and pricing, capacity and supply constraints or difficulties, inflationary factors including potential recession, general business and economic conditions, our debt exposure, our high level of accounts receivables, the effect of the Company's accounting policies and other risks detailed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

SMITH-MIDLAND CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share data)

ASSETS September 30, 2023 (Unaudited) December 31, 2022 Current assets



Cash $ 5,849 $ 6,726 Accounts receivable, net Trade - billed (less allowance for credit losses of approximately $792 and $781, respectively), including contract retentions 16,842 16,223 Trade - unbilled 1,244 990 Inventories, net Raw materials 1,965 1,776 Finished goods 2,243 2,042 Prepaid expenses 1,274 706 Refundable income taxes 476 477

Total current assets 29,893 28,940

Property and equipment, net 27,412 25,124

Other assets 349 249

Total assets $ 57,654 $ 54,313

SMITH-MIDLAND CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share data)

(continued)

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY September 30, 2023 (Unaudited) December 31, 2022 Current liabilities



Accounts payable - trade $ 5,476 $ 5,816 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,182 799 Deferred revenue 2,153 2,243 Accrued compensation 774 788 Accrued income taxes 235 146 Operating lease liabilities 42 77 Current maturities of notes payable 627 618 Customer deposits 2,436 737

Total current liabilities 12,925 11,224

Deferred revenue 3,552 2,174 Operating lease liabilities 13 45 Notes payable - less current maturities 5,260 5,730 Deferred tax liability 2,086 2,085

Total liabilities 23,836 21,258

Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $.01 par value; authorized 1,000,000 shares, none issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $.01 par value; authorized 8,000,000 shares; 5,348,189 and 5,345,189 issued and 5,257,413 and 5,256,413 outstanding, respectively 54 53 Additional paid-in capital 7,701 7,440 Treasury stock, at cost, 40,920 shares (102 ) (102 ) Retained earnings 26,165 25,664

Total stockholders' equity 33,818 33,055

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 57,654 $ 54,313

SMITH-MIDLAND CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended September 30, Nine months Ended September 30,

2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue







Product sales $ 10,898 $ 7,076 $ 29,842 $ 19,714 Barrier rentals 784 1,369 2,604 4,816 Royalty income 822 833 1,827 2,031 Shipping and installation revenue 3,147 2,678 8,918 9,083

Total revenue 15,651 11,956 43,191 35,644

Cost of goods sold 12,074 9,874 35,662 28,683

Gross profit 3,577 2,082 7,529 6,961

Operating expenses General and administrative expenses 1,187 1,229 4,420 3,797 Selling expenses 888 849 2,533 2,236

Total operating expenses 2,075 2,078 6,953 6,033

Operating income (loss) 1,502 4 576 928

Other income (expense) Interest expense (64 ) (69 ) (192 ) (187 ) Interest income 6 3 17 9 Gain on sale of assets 53 29 252 94 Other income 16 26 72 208

Total other income (expense) 11 (11 ) 149 124

Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit) 1,513 (7 ) 725 1,052

Income tax expense (benefit) 247 (12 ) 160 256

Net income (loss) $ 1,266 $ 5 $ 565 $ 796

Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.24 $ 0.00 $ 0.11 $ 0.15

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 5,256 5,231 5,256 5,230 Diluted 5,299 5,286 5,294 5,281

SMITH-MIDLAND CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share data)



Common Stock Treasury

Stock

Shares Amount Shares Amount Additional Paid-in Capital

Retained Earnings Total Balance, December 31, 2022 5,345,189 53 (40,920 ) (102 ) 7,440 25,664 33,055 Stock-Based Compensation Expense - - - - 85 - 85 Adoption of ASU 2016-13 - - - - - (63 ) (63 ) Net income (loss) - - - - - 80 80 Balance, March 31, 2023 5,345,189 $ 53 (40,920 ) $ (102 ) $ 7,525 $ 25,681 $ 33,157 Stock-Based Compensation Expense - - - - 86 - 86 Net income (loss) - - - - - (782 ) (782 ) Balance, June 30, 2023 5,345,189 $ 53 (40,920 ) $ (102 ) $ 7,611 $ 24,899 $ 32,461 Restricted Stock Issued 3,000 Stock-Based Compensation Expense - 1 - - 90 - 91 Net income (loss) - - - - - 1,266 1,266 Balance, September 30, 2023 5,348,189 $ 54 (40,920 ) $ (102 ) $ 7,701 $ 26,165 $ 33,818 Balance, December 31, 2021 5,353,095 $ 53 (40,920 ) $ (102 ) $ 6,935 $ 24,864 $ 31,750 Stock-Based Compensation Expense - - - - 126 - 126 Net income (loss) - - - - - (119 ) (119 ) Balance, March 31, 2022 5,353,095 $ 53 (40,920 ) $ (102 ) $ 7,061 $ 24,745 $ 31,757 Stock-Based Compensation Expense - - - - 126 - 126 Net income (loss) - - - - - 910 910 Balance, June 30, 2022 5,353,095 $ 53 (40,920 ) $ (102 ) $ 7,187 $ 25,655 $ 32,793 Stock-Based Compensation Expense - - - - 126 - 126 Net income (loss) - - - - - 5 5 Balance, September 30, 2022 5,353,095 $ 53 (40,920 ) $ (102 ) $ 7,313 $ 25,660 $ 32,924

SMITH-MIDLAND CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

(in thousands)



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities:



Net income (loss) $ 565 $ 796 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,795 2,127 (Gain) loss on sale of assets (252 ) (94 ) Allowance for credit losses (53 ) - Stock-based compensation expense 261 379 Deferred taxes - (5 ) (Increase) decrease in Accounts receivable - billed (630 ) (3,163 ) Accounts receivable - unbilled (254 ) 161 Inventories, net (390 ) (1,139 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (685 ) (104 ) Refundable income taxes 1 235 Increase (decrease) in Accounts payable - trade (340 ) 2,506 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 383 (230 ) Deferred revenue 1,288 227 Accrued compensation (14 ) (444 ) Accrued income taxes 89 (1,918 ) Deferred buy-back lease obligation - (2,851 ) Customer deposits 1,699 184 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 3,463 (3,333 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (4,131 ) (3,739 ) Deferred buy-back asset - 1,909 Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment 252 103 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (3,879 ) (1,727 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from long-term borrowings - 2,805 Repayments of long-term borrowings (461 ) (429 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (461 ) 2,376 Net increase (decrease) in cash (877 ) (2,684 ) Cash Beginning of period 6,726 13,492 End of period $ 5,849 $ 10,808

Supplemental Cash Flow Information: Cash payments for interest $ 192 $ 187 Cash payments for income taxes $ 6 $ 2,179 Capital expenditures included in accounts payable $ 2,625 $ 1,340

