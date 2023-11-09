Unified Office to Speak at the ChannelVision CVx Conference on AI and IoT for SMBs and Channel Partners

NASHUA, NH / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2023 / Unified Office, Unified Office, Inc., a leading managed services provider offering highly reliable, cloud-based, business communications, IoT, AI, and business analytics services, announced today that they will speak at the CVx conference on selling and implementing AI and IoT at ChannelVision's CVx Conference. Unified Office will also be exhibiting in booth number 3011 at the show, which takes place. at the Talking Stick Resort & Casino in Scottsdale, Arizona, November 14-16,2023.

"Channel partners today need to provide their customers with relevant products that help them to be competitive in a rapidly-changing marketplace. They can help their customers create revenue-generating opportunities and meaningful services that will keep their customers close to them year after year," said Ray Pasquale, Founder & CEO of Unified Office. "Unified Office was built to provide superior, highly differentiated, communications services for channel partners to offer to their customers. Our product suite enables the channel to escape the legacy, commodity systems that were important years ago and instead offer their customers a future proofed, competitive, flexible platform to help them thrive into the future."

"Unified Office designs AI and IoT automations into all of our innovative applications and products," said Michael Cohen, Principal Software Engineer at Unified Office. "We are constantly developing solutions that are meaningful to our partners and their customers and that help take them forward into the future. Thousands of restaurants, hotels, wellness centers, and healthcare practices across the U.S. use our state-of-the-art, industry-leading IoT and AI product solutions. We are relentless innovators at Unified Office. Every day we invent and create products that help lead our customers into the future. "

Total Connect NowSM Operational Performance SuiteTM (TCNOPSTM) is Unified Office's Internet of Things (IoT) service that helps restaurants and companies in other industries to intelligently automate and optimize their infrastructure, food safety, operational efficiencies, and compliance controls. TCNOPSTM real-time tracking and alerts enable them to manage refrigeration, prep table, oven exhaust, thermostats, air conditioners, safe doors, security and video systems, and other mission-critical functions, for example. Utilizing long lasting, industrial strength sensors, TCNOPSTM helps customers identify problems before they happen, preventing losses and interruptions, helping to ensure regulatory compliance, and supporting your brand.

Unified Office's Sentiment Analysis Suite (TCNIQTM) detects the sentiment of callers to any business using defined criteria. TCNIQTM can scan thousands of recorded conversations and messages and screens them for example, for happiness, sadness, anger, and a list of pre-determined keywords. TCNIQTM produces a report highlighting a subset of calls where either the customer needs extra attention or the employee needs extra coaching on their telephone sales and customer service skills. This enables customers to provide the best quality of customer service, optimize their revenue stream and saves them from having to manually go through each recorded call in order to determine sentiment and/or to detect various predefined keywords.

Unified Office will speak at the following two sessions at the conference:

Your Customers Need Your AI Advice: Early Steps to Selling AI

Wednesday, November 15, 2023, 9:00 - 9:45 a.m.

Chances are your customers and prospects are considering where investment in AI-enabled technologies can reap the most return. And in most cases, they still have lots to figure out. As with previous "emerging" technologies, the AI infusion provides channel partners an opportunity to reinforce their role as trusted advisor and/or provider. Our expert AI panel will provide channel partners with strategies and solutions that help prospects discover where AI can address their issues, provide impactful outcomes, and deliver healthy ROIs.

IoT Touches Everything: Driving Deeper into Tech Stack Dollars

Tuesday, November 14, 2023, 1:00 - 1:45 a.m.

IoT is about much more than cents-per-device and basic connectivity. Typical IoT deployments can require storage, backhaul, security, secondary lines, analytics, and monitoring, among other elements. Our panel of IoT experts will discuss how IoT drives partners deeper into the customer tech stacks and where deals are getting done.

Unified Office's suite of services is based on the company's Total Connect NowSM offering, an easy-to-use, managed business communications service that integrates voice and video communications, messaging, service-level monitoring, business continuity, and AI-based business analytics tools into a seamless, high quality, reliable communications service that can be configured to meet the unique needs of any business. Unified Office's advanced analytics combined with our customer portal enables our partners' and business customers to keep track of what matters to them most.

About Unified Office

Unified Office is a leading managed communications technology company, constantly innovating to help you stay ahead in a rapidly changing world. Unified Office's unique, Voice Over IP business communications service is built on their patented Highest Quality Routing ProtocolTM (HQRPTM) transmission network, which ensures that you will never miss a call, all while experiencing exceptional call quality and no downtime. All Unified Office services benefit from real-time business analytics and alerting so customers can see how your business is performing and make changes in real-time from the customer portal on any device, anywhere, at any time. Unified Office's patented platform and all of its offerings, including its industrial-grade IoT and AI-based sentiment analysis services, go to work for Small and Medium Sized Businesses, so they can concentrate on running their business, providing exemplary customer service, driving more revenue, and increasing employee and operational effectiveness. For more information, visit www.unifiedoffice.com.

