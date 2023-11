Danske BankA/S has applied to have 1 bond loan delisted from STO Structured Products. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the following 1 bond loan. Short name: Danske 0C75 AC Banks 2024 ISIN: SE0015661574 Trading code: DANSKE_0C75_AC_BANKS_2024 The last day of trading will be on November 09, 2023. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.