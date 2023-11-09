Johannesburg, South Africa--(Newsfile Corp. - November 9, 2023) - DRDGOLD Limited (JSE: DRD) (A2X: DRD) (NYSE: DRD) is pleased to announce the Company's participation in the upcoming 121 Mining Investment Conference in London. DRDGOLD's Niël Pretorius: Chief Executive Officer and Mpho Mashatola: Group Financial Manager will present the Company's recent and future planned activities.

121 Mining Investment London will host over 175 mining companies and more than 500 sophisticated investors for two days of pre-arranged, targeted 1-2-1 meetings.

Alongside the curated schedule of pre-booked meetings matching investors with appropriate projects, the conference programme will provide expert commentary and the latest market intelligence on key industry developments.

This year's event is being held on 20 to 21 November 2023. Any investors who would like to attend 121 Mining Investment London can register for a free pass here: https://hubs.la/Q026gbp80.

About 121 Mining Investment

The 121 Mining Investment global event series connects portfolio managers and analysts from institutional funds, private equity groups and family offices with mining company management teams for 1-2-1, private in-person meetings.

121 Mining Investment has an ever-expanding global portfolio currently covering London, New York, Cape Town, Las Vegas, Frankfurt, Sydney, Singapore and Hong Kong, as well as online editions throughout the year.

About DRDGOLD Limited

DRDGOLD Limited is a South African company and world leader in reclaiming surface gold resources (tailings). Through the astute use of technology, DRDGOLD produces gold and releases hundreds of hectares of rehabilitated land for social and industrial development, empowering host communities, reversing gold mining's environmental legacy, in alignment with "Green mining" principles.

The Company's aim of doing business is not only to be profitable, but to create value for all its stakeholders in the short-, medium-, and longer-term, while seeking synergies between the financial, human, social, natural and manufactured aspects of the business.

Investor and media relations queries:

R&A Strategic Communications

Jane Kamau

jane@rasc.co.za

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/186784